Your wait is over!!!!!!

Yes…..you read it right. For all those who were eagerly waiting for the Seven Deadly Sins season 4, your wait is over.

After such an extended period, binge-watching Seven Deadly Sins season 4 is back with a lot of new and surprising lessons. We got lots of comments previously- asking whether their will season 4 or not, what is the release date, and many more….So first of all, get ready Season 4 is on its way.

In this article, you will get to know Season 4 name, release date, character, and Plot and how to stream it.

Before moving ahead, let me tell you what Seven Deadly Sins is?

Seven Deadly Sins:

“Seven Deadly Sins” is an anime binge-watching series based on manga series ‘Nakaba Suzuki’. The first show released on MBS on October 5, 2014, and Netflix gets the first right to publish this series on Netflix in English. It is one of the most popular anime series with a huge fan following. It’s three seasons had already been released on different platforms, and fans are waiting for the 4th season.

So, let’s directly dive into the details of Season 4:

Name of Season 4:

Seven Deadly Sins: Anger’s Judgement is the full name of season 4, which will enlighten your mind with new learnings and, of course, entertain you.

The fourth season will of Seven Deadly Sins be releasing on October 15, 2020. It can be delayed due to the present situation but till now the release date is 15.

Episodes of Season 4:

This binge-watching season will be the last season of Seven Deadly Sins, and as usual, the season will be releasing in 24 episodes s. All of its episodes will definitely bind you with its great life long learning and entertainment.

All the episodes of Season 1 to 3 completed in 24 episodes, so Manga maintains that consistency in this season also. Since it was the last season of Seven Deadly Sins, there will be a lot of adventure with learning, and viewers are expecting high animation in this season 4 as the viewers did not like the season 3 ending animation.

As per the report, to improve the quality, they had outsourced the animation work to the Korean Animation team so that this season will rock, and you must give it a try.

Where you can stream Season 4:

You can stream this season on various platforms like:

Funimation

Netflix

Amazon Prime

You can choose your platform according to your requirement, and you can even watch Japan language Seven Deadly Sins on Netflix in the English dubbed version. Moreover, Seven Deadly Sins fan following had doubled when it started streaming on Netflix so, Netflix will be the preference of most of the viewers.

The Plot of Seven Deadly Sins Season 4:

The Plot revolves around the band of knights called The Seven Deadly Sins

At the start of the series, the Plot is based on the band of knights known as The Seven Deadly Sins, which are disbanded and vanquished later on. This is because they had planned to overthrow the new regime. Melidos is the leader of the Knight. In this series, viewers are told what they shouldn’t do in their life as some small things result in massive damage as little things when done repeatedly becomes our behavior and behavior becomes our actions.

Final Words:

Seven Deadly Sins is one of the popular anime series which is back with new season after three long years. It is worth watching series as it has lots of adventures with great learnings.

Hoping you get your all your answer related to Season 4 if you still have a query or we have missed any vital point, let us know below. Moreover, if you want to know about any other series, let us know in the comment section.