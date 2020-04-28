TeaTV is an application that is famous for streaming HD movies and TV shows on smartphones. However, why should only smartphone users have fun streaming HD content? That’s why TeaTV Windows comes to the rescue. It gives you access to a plethora of movies that are categorized based on genre.

You get from action to comedy to thriller and romance, all in one place. A quick navigation system provides search results for specific films you want to watch. The video player that comes with the app is quite primary in appearance.

You can playback the movie, watch the video in full-screen mode, and increase/decrease volume. If you click on the ‘Watch Now’ option, the download starts, and you can watch the movie.

If you want to watch it sometime later, you can download the film in advance, and watch it whenever you want, even without the internet. Not only that, but you can also watch your favorite animated movies on TeaTV Windows.

We heard that they are adding a special section for anime content. You can use features like a bookmark to save the anime for watching later or download it to watch offline.

It also comes with a useful feature for those who continuously get interrupted during their watching session, and this feature lets you resume the movie from the point you left.

If you are a huge anime buff, you can download TeaTV Windows and watch anime from a massive library of 100k+. Truly it is a paradise for anime lovers.

If you want a user-friendly interface from the app, TeaTV Windows can be a great choice. Simplicity and elegance have been well integrated into the making of the interface of the app.

You get access to essential functions on the left sidebar of the screen, while the movies are on the right. At the top of the app, you get a search bar. You also get the details of the film with search results. You will be presented with a list of working links of full HD content, and you can select the one that appears best.

Features: What You Get With TeaTV App

Unlimited Content Library: Access to a diverse range of content is essential for an excellent user experience. You can watch or download countless movies and TV shows right on your computer for free.

No Ads: You won’t be annoyed with Ads on this app. This one feature alone should be enough to sign-up.

Anime: Many times, anime fans find that many free streaming apps don’t have many options in the Anime section for them, TeaTV is an exception to that. A dedicated part with English subtitled anime is offered to you.

HD Preview: Who wants to stream a movie only to find out it wasn’t worth spending even a few minutes on it? Well, if you’re going to watch trailers before downloading or streaming movies, you will be served with HD trailers right in the app.

Trusted Source: You’ll be catered with links that are from secure sources, so you won’t have to worry about malware intrusion.

Suggestions: You will find similar types of movie/TV shows with search results patterns.

Search Filters: You can search for movies and shows with filters like Sort By, Genre, and Year on TeaTV.

HD Entertainment: The problem with many ‘free’ streaming apps is that they don’t offer you full HD content without paying for it. However, here you can find a variety of content: from HD 720p to 360p is available.

Movie List: Prepare a list of your favorite movies by adding them by using the ‘Add to Favorites’ option.

Transparency: You can be sure that you won’t be annoyed with paywall on this app, you won’t be charged any subscription fee. It’s completely free.

Downloads: Watch movies with the option of storing them in the ‘My Downloads’ folder.

Installation: How to Run TeaTV Windows App?

Well, we have talked enough about features; it’s time to go straight towards the installation process. Let’s see how to install TeaTV Windows. Here are the detailed guidelines:

Direct Desktop app:

If you want to download the direct software for your PC, visit the official site of TeaTV. On the homepage, you’ll be asked to select the application for the device. Choose the Windows & macOS button. After clicking on the download button, the .exe file starts downloading. Wait for the .exe file to download, after that, find the file from either browser or download folder. Click on the file and open it. Run the .exe file by following the installation instructions shown by the app. Upon completion, run the app and stream your favorite movie and TV shows.

Minimum specs required to run TeaTV Windows

Your PC needs to be running on Windows 7 or higher versions; Windows 10 is the preferably best option to run TeaTV.

Although 2GB RAM is the minimum requirement, the higher it is, the better it will run.

A fast internet connection is an essential requirement for seamless streaming or quick download.

Make sure to install the latest graphics drivers on the PC.

Final Words

TeaTV Windows is an excellent app for PC users, and you can enjoy full HD movies on your laptop or desktop. You don’t have to worry about the choice of watching. You can find almost all movies of every genre, besides they regularly update episodes of all TV shows.

Watch the movies and share the article with your friends to let them know about TeaTV Windows.