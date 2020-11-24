Secrets to Win at Online Slots -2020 Guide

Secrets are irresistible, provocative pieces of information that involve anticipatory excitement. We all want to hear one, and we crave those that can provide a competitive edge, especially when a financial benefit is at play.

Online slots have been around since the mid-1990s, and today they have drastically evolved from the three-reel machines found on casino floors. Over the past two decades, players loaded their pockets and experienced heavy doses of thrills via these reel spinners. Below we try to reveal some advice that we hope will prove most useful on your path to gaming riches.

Secret to Win at Online Slots

When it comes to slot secrets, most articles will talk about game specs and the proper use of strategy. However, we are going to focus on something that is rarely discussed, Expected Value Calculators.

What is an EV calculator? It is a mathematical formula that figures out the average profitability of a promotional offer. You can know, before depositing, how likely you are to benefit from an alluring promo from casino sites.

Welcome offers are the bread-and-butter of online casino marketing, the principal tool in an operator’s toolbox. You may see a generous welcome bonus, but at first sight, you cannot know if it will help you come out ahead. For that, you need an EV calculator, software that works out a bonus’ average profitability. All you have to do is enter parameters such as the deposit to qualify for the offer, the bonus amounts, the number of free spins, the wagering requirement, and the RTP of the slot you plan on playing. Then, you click – Calculate.

Review websites like OnlineUnitedStatesCasinos.com use this tool to rank their best online slot casinos as featured on the landing page. Rankings may shift as sites change their bonus offers.

Many free such calculators are out there, but there are also ones that subscription betting services provide. Naturally, the ones that cost money are better and have more advanced features. For instance, a paid EV calculator may be able to run simulations of more than 100,000 spins on the slot of your choice, so it will give you accurate numbers, estimates of the losses or profits that await, on average. Depending on the method and algorithm the calculator uses, it may also provide the Bust Rate (how often you are likely to bust on the deal before turning a profit) and how much time, on average, you will need to complete the wagering requirement. You can use different techniques, fiddle with settings such as the stake size to find the appropriate strategy moving forward. EV calculators are an indispensable aid to any player.

Expert Tips and Hacks

Everyone wants to know tricks that will help them win at slots. The truth is that there is little you can do to tilt the odds in your favor on a single spin. It’s all random, and a complex algorithm decides where the reels will land and what symbols they will show. However, there are a few things you should know about that make a difference.

First off, a slot’s RTP may vary from site to site. For newbies, the RTP, or return-to-player, signifies how much of the bet amount the game will pay back over time. Almost all developers publicly publish the RTPs of their games. That said, because a review site lists a return-to-player of 97%, that doesn’t mean that it will payout at that rate at the casino you’ve selected, as operators may be able to adjust this percentage. If you play at a reputable platform, one with a top regulatory body license, this percentage cannot fall below a specific number.

You should also pay attention to denomination payout ratios. At some games, the win potential may correlate to your bet size. For example, when you bet pennies, the payout ratio (RTP) may drop, and the same may apply for the max win potential, so you may not be eligible for big wins by making small bets.

Also, as a rule of thumb, games with higher minimum bet limits tend to feature higher RTPs.

We suggest studying the paytable, consider your budget, and plot out a course of action. In our opinion, you should make smaller wagers on multiple paylines per spin if you aim to be profitable. A payline is a line, zig-zagged or straight, that makes the game payout a particular multiplier win when a specific combination of symbols land on it. Naturally, the more active lines, the better your chances of winning become. The most commonly offered number of paylines is 15, 30, 50, 243, 1,024, and 4,096. If you have restricted financial resources, look for a game that allows for flexible bet sizes and adjustable lines.

If you have a decent-sized bankroll, look into implementing progressive betting systems. Though, to do so, you’ll have to find the right game, one that has a high max bet limit, so that you can eventually recoup your investment. Check out the 20 + 20 slot betting strategy and standard deviation one as well. It’s important to know that things may get out of hand fast, so utilize proper money management.

Also, always be on the lookout for no deposit coupon codes. Seeing as the iGaming sphere is such a competitive market, some casinos offer no deposit bonuses, free playing money. You can do some research, find five or six such sites, claim these offers, and spin more than a hundred times for free. Each spin will have a max win amount that’s not very big, but it will cost you nothing to play.

Strategy to Win the Jackpot

In reality, there is no legit strategy to win such a prize. The games that offer these mega rewards can either be local or progressive. The progressive ones tie into a network where the prize pool grows from bets made on the same slot on multiple platforms. The best way to think about such titles is to look at them as a lottery.

These games will usually feature some of the industry’s worst RTPs, and their max win potential is weaker than other titles. Mega Moolah, the most famous jackpot slot, has an RTP of only 88%. The reason behind this is that the mega prize is their main allure. To win it, you’ll likely have to wager the max amount. You must check if you are betting enough to be eligible for the jackpot. If you are not, you’re wasting your time. However, do not go overboard and set a loss limit. Casino-poker variants may also feature jackpots, so if you’re not doing good at slots, perhaps a game where you can utilize a little skill may be a better choice.

How to Use the Bonus the Right Way

The central aspect of any casino bonus is its wagering requirement, which is the multiplier that tells you how many times you’ll need to play through a bonus before you can withdraw any winnings. For example, if the bonus gives you $100 and has an x30 requirement, you’ll need to bet $3,000 to remove winnings from your account. You will also have to complete the requirement with real money before getting access to the bonus cash. A slot bonus will usually feature a deadline, and not all games will contribute the same toward fulfilling this stipulation. Check the terms as a casino may restrict high RTP titles from such an offer.

Seeing as you’ll likely need to land wins that total around 300-400 times your bet, it is wise to begin playing high volatility games, ones that can yield big rewards. If things are not going your way, you should switch to low volatility slots that payout frequently but in low amounts.

Know that you can refuse a bonus and that it may be possible to forfeit it. You may want to do so if you have hit a big win and seek to withdraw that amount in the latter case.

Summing Up

There are only a few secrets we can tell you that will improve your winning odds when spinning reels online. The main one is to look into EV calculators and do the math on every promotion that catches your eye. Then, study slot characteristics, paytables, and map out a path that will include your session time, budget, the alternation of active paylines, and your betting strategy. Though always remember that slots are games of chance and that the casino has the edge.