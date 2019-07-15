Season 2 of EUPHORIA confirmed by HBO

Season 2 of EUPHORIA has been confirmed by HBO, with a release date scheduled for next year. But when will the new Euphoria series be on HBO and Sky Atlantic and what is its release, launch, trailer, and plot date?

HBO officially renewed Euphoria for the second season this week, with a release date scheduled for 2020. Zendaya will return to lead the cast of the second season of Euphoria, which will have a plot that will explore the “challenging world” of the HBO series, that Sky Atlantic will be issued in the United Kingdom. HBO and Sky have not released a trailer for the second season of Euphoria, although we may get one soon after the end of series one in August.

When is the new series of Euphoria out?

HBO has not revealed the release date of the second season of Euphoria yet.

However, it is likely to be about a year after the start of the first series.

As the first season of Euphoria began airing on Sunday, June 16, 2019, we can expect the second season to begin on Sunday, June 14 or June 20, 2020.

In the UK, Euphoria season two will begin on Thursday, August 6, 2019, so we may expect a similar season two release date in 2020.

The cast of Euphoria season 2 :

So far, Zendaya is the only cast member confirmed for the second season.

It was revealed that he was back in the official announcement of the second season, which said: “The creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson, has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supreme talent of Zendaya.”

However, actors like Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie Howard), Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs) and Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughan). All suggested on Twitter that they will return for the second season of Euphoria.

They are also likely to return to the cast of the second season of Euphoria: Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, and Eric Dane.

What will happen in Season 2 of Euphoria?

Details of the plot for Euphoria season two have not yet been revealed by HBO. We will know more after the current season ends in August which direction the next series will take.

Although the first series of Euphoria was based on an Israeli miniseries, that program never had a second season, the reason why the second season of the American version will have a new plot.

We will update this article when we know more about the second season of Euphoria.

Is there a trailer for season 2 of Euphoria?

No trailer has been released for the season series of Euphoria yet.

Shooting has not started yet on Euphoria season two, which was only renewed on July 11.

However, we should get some first-look images once the shooting starts

We will update this article when the first images come out of the set of Euphoria.