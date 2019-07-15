San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Complete Schedule & Live Updates

Finally! The time has come. But for what? Well, soon I will see the first look of my favourite Tv shows & movies at San Diego Comic Con. However, as compared to last year, some major movies studios like Warner Bros, & Sony will not available. But still, there is suspense going all around for the upcoming event as we get to know what Marvel has in store for us in the 4th Phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now, it’s time for good news…Any Guesses? No… Well, I will be going to this year’s comic con in San Diego. However, I know most of you will not be able to go to the event. So, in this post, I will provide some ways to you that can help watch live updates of San Diego Comic-Con. So, let’s proceed—

How to Watch San Diego Comic-Con Live?

I Love San Diego Comic-Con but the only problem with the event is that you cannot stream it live. In fact, it is considered as one of the biggest comic con of the year but still, the organizers have never thought if streaming the show live. So, to make sure never miss any updates, I am providing three ways to watch San Diego Comic-Con—

Buy A Ticket— If it’s possible then buying a ticket will be a perfect option for you. Follow our Blog— We will provide all the latest news & updates related to San Diego Comic-con. Keep an eye on the official twitter handle of Marvel Studios.

Complete Schedule of San Diego Comic-Con

Shows & Movies Date Time

Agents of Shield — July 18, 2019 3:30 PM PDT, 6:30 PM EDT, 11:30 PM BST.

His Dark Materials — July 18, 2019 4:45 PM PDT, 7:45 PM EDT, 12:45 AM BST.

Terminator: Dark Fate — July 18, 2019 11:00 AM PT, 7:00 PM BST.

Marvel Games — July 18, 2019 1:30 PM PT, 9:30 PM BST

Cursed — July 18, 2019 6:45 PM PDT, 9:45 PM EDT, 2:45 AM BST

Nancy Drew — July 18, 2019 2 PM PDT, 5 PM EDT, 10 PM BST

Gears of War — July 18, 2019 1:00 PM PT, 9:00 PM BST

Fear the Walking Dead — July 19, 2019 12 PM PDT, 3 PM EDT, 8 PM BST.

She-Ra — July 19, 2019 10:15 AM PDT, 1:15 PM EDT, 6:15 PM BST

Archer — July 19, 2019 5 PM PDT, 8 PM EDT, 1 AM BST

Carnival Row — July 19, 2019 4:45 PM PDT, 7:45 PM EDT, 12:45 AM BST

The Walking Dead — July 19, 2019 1 PM PDT, 4 PM EDT, 9 PM BST.

The Witcher — July 19, 2019 2:15 PM PDT, 5:15 PM EDT, 10:15 PM BST.

Game of Thrones — July 20, 2019 5:30 PM PT, 01:30 AM BST

Star Trek Season 3 — July 20, 2019 11:30 AM PDT, 2:30 PM EDT, 7:30 PM BST.

Westworld Season 3 — July 20, 2019 1:15 PM PDT, 4:15 PM EDT, 9:15 PM BST.

The Orville Season 3 — July 20, 2019 2:30 PDT, 5:30 PM EDT, 10:30 PM BST

The Dragon Prince — July 20, 2019 10 AM PDT, 1 PM EDT, 6 PM BST

Snowpiercer — July 20, 2019 3 PM PDT, 6 PM EDT, 11 PM BST

The Good Place — July 20, 2019 12 PM PDT, 3 PM EDT, 8 PM BST

Man In The High Castle — July 20, 2019 4:15 PM PDT, 7:15 PM EDT, 12:15 AM BST

Arrow Season 8 — July 20, 2019 3:30 PM PDT, 6:30 PM EDT, 11:30 PM BST

Supergirl Season 5 — July 20, 2019 4:15 PM PDT, 7:15 PM EDT, 12:15 AM

Black Lightening — July 20, 2019 5 PM PDT, 8 PM EDT, 1 AM BST

The Flash — July 20, 2019 5:45 PM PDT, 8:45 PM EDT, 1:45 PM BST.

Titans Season 2 — July 20, 2019 7 PM PDT, 10 PM EDT, 3 AM BST

Jay & Silent Bob — July 20, 2019 7 PM PDT, 10 PM EDT, 3 AM BST.

Rick & Morty — July 20, 2019 7:15 PM PDT, 10:15 PM EDT, 3:15 AM BST

Supernatural — July 21, 2019 10:30 AM PDT, 1:30 PM EDT, 6:30 PM BST

Riverdale Season 4 — July 21, 2019 11:45 AM PDT, 2:45 PM EDT, 7:45 PM BST

Bless the Harts — July 21, 2019 11 AM PDT, 2 PM EDT, 7 PM BST

NOTE- The list is taken from the official website of San Diego Comic Con 2019.

Marvel Announcements

At 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel will release all the details related to upcoming phase 4 movies of Marvel Cinematic Universe. We will get to know the final release dates of all these movies that I’m going to mention below—

The Black Widow

Eternals

Shang-Chi

Doctor Strange 2

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Black Panther 2

Upcoming Spiderman Movie

X-Men & Fantastic Four

Frequently Asked Questions | San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Q- How can I buy Tickets for the event?

A- If you want to buy tickets of 2019 San Diego comic con then go to this website & book your tickets before it gets too late. Note- All tickets are selling fast

Q- What Are the Active Hours of San Diego Comic Con?

A- Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 9:30AM – 7:00PM & Sunday: 9:30AM – 5:00PM

Conclusion

That’s it for now! Stay tuned to our blog for all the latest news & updates related to San Diego comic con. Till then, if you have any questions then do let us know via the comments section. We will try our best to answer your queries as soon as possible.