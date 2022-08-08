Top 10 Tips to Safely Drive Your Motorcycle to Work

Driving a motorcycle to work can be a unique experience. Not only will you be one of the coolest employees, but you’ll also enjoy the feeling of freedom as you’re on your way to your job. What’s even better is that it is cheaper to ride a motorcycle to work than take a train or car.

But this doesn’t mean you should overlook the dangers that riding a motorcycle brings to the table. When you get into an accident on your motorcycle, the likelihood of your injuries being fatal is quite high. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely of dying in accidents compared to a car’s passengers.

However, there are some safety standards that you should consider whenever you’re riding your motorcycle. Here are some top safety tips:

1. Pay for an Advanced Riding Course

Advanced riding courses for motorcycles may be pricier than your typical riding course. So, for many people, it’s not a consideration. But it’s better to wait a bit longer before getting on your motorcycle and save money for an advanced course.

This can have a huge influence on your experience on the road. You will learn a lot of things, such as how to control your two-wheeler properly, braking techniques, advanced turning, and how to avoid collisions.

2. Always Monitor the Weather

The weather can greatly affect the road condition. A large number of crashes caused by weather occur on wet pavement and while it’s raining.

As such, before you head to work on your favorite two-wheeler, check the weather. See if it’s currently raining or snowing, or if there is any ice on the road. The best thing to do is check the weather forecast of the day so you know what to expect.

Ideally, you shouldn’t ride your motorcycle to work if bad weather conditions were announced.

3. Consider Taking a Safety Course

A safety course is the best place to learn how to stay safe when riding a motorcycle. You will learn about the motorcycle road rules and what to do in case you find yourself in the middle of an emergency or a different unpredictable scenario.

It may take time and you may have to pay for it, but it’s worth it in the long-run because it might save your life.

4. Use the Right Equipment

When you’re in a rush, you are more likely to forget your safety equipment. In your mind, you may be saying “There’s no way something is going to happen to me the one day I don’t have my equipment.”

Well, life has unpleasant ways to surprise us sometimes, and it’s better to be safe than sorry. Don’t settle for just your work attire or your normal clothes while riding the motorcycle to work.

Make sure to always wear a helmet that has been DOT-approved. Other than that, you should consider goggles or glasses in case you opted for an open-faced helmet. Gloves are also a must.

5. Make Sure Other Drivers Can See You

It may be hard to imagine why drivers may not see you, but still, all sorts of situations could happen on the road. Sometimes, you may not be visible to some drivers. Many motorcycle accidents happen because other drivers were unable to see the two-wheeler.

Learn about driver blind spots and make sure to avoid them. Also, ensure that you put bright or reflective clothing on and that your headlights are on even when it’s not nighttime. Also, try to use hand and turn signals to make sure other drivers can see you.

6. Invest Into a First-Aid Kit

You never know when you’ll find yourself in a dangerous situation and get injured. Therefore, a first-aid kit can be there to help you in such unfortunate cases. The right kit should include bandages, adhesive tape, Band-Aids, gauze, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

7. Don’t Tailgate

You may be rushing to get to work after oversleeping, or the traffic may be too high, and you’re worried you’ll be late. Even in these circumstances, you shouldn’t tailgate. Always keep your distance from the next vehicle, because you cannot predict the moves of other road participants. Allowing a good distance between you and the vehicle in front will give you time to stop in case of an emergency.

8. Check the Motorcycle’s Condition

Before you get on your motorcycle and go to work, you should check the condition of your vehicle. Are the lights working properly? Are the mirrors okay? Do the tires have enough pressure?

Whenever you are about to use your motorcycle, inspect it. Fix anything that needs fixing. Yes, you should do this even if you want to make it to work as fast as possible.

Also, if the motorcycle has serious problems that require a professional’s help, never delay reparations. Get the vehicle fixed as soon as possible to avoid unwanted scenarios on your way to work.

9. Always Check for Road Hazards

Things such as oil, gravel, and sand can always cause a motorcycle rider to lose traction, while holes and bumps in the road can lead to dangerous situations. Be a responsible driver and look at the condition of the road and try to avoid possible hazards.

10. Don’t Ride When You Are in a Bad State of Mind

Being in a negative state of mind can put your life in danger when you’re riding a motorcycle. Things like anger, sadness or drowsiness can always lead to a horror scenario. This is why you should do your best to find your happy place.

Before getting on your motorcycle, try to calm down and be more focused. It may prevent a disaster.

Final Thoughts

Avoiding motorcycle accidents is crucial on your way to work and not only. With so much stress and so many responsibilities, you may not be focused on the road or the other vehicles and may end up getting injured. Use these tips to make sure you get to work safely.

However, if you think that someone else was responsible for your injury, you should hire a motorcycle accident lawyer to claim compensation from the guilty party. This page has more information on this matter.