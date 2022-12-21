RTX 3080 TI Release Date, Preformance & Specifications

The RTX 3080 Ti Release Date will be coming soon! NVIDIA announced a 4-week RTX 3080 Ti card release in an internal post. Scheduled for mid-April, its release is therefore postponed to mid-May 2021. This is the fifth time that the release date of this card has been postponed.

In this article, we will analyze why its release date has been pushed back many times, what are its technical characteristics and what the performance tests of this card.

Why is the release of the RTX 3080 Ti repeatedly postponed?

The RTX 3080 Ti card will normally be released with the RTX 3070 Ti which has a release date slated for May 2021. NVIDIA will be holding a GTC conference next month, but we know NVIDIA never releases products at these typical conferences.

Fans, therefore, expect a special event such as “it’s almost time”. We still remember this event when the GTX 1080 Ti was released.

Initially, this card was to have 20 GB of memory and was to be released last December, but NVIDIA announced a postponement of the launch with a memory reduced to 16 GB for the month of January 2021.

The company has postponed its release until February. But the card was not released on schedule. Various modifications have been announced: the CUDA cores have been reduced to 10240 and the memory will only contain 12 GB.

This latest version was therefore scheduled to be released this April but it is finally postponed to May.

No explanation has been provided by NVIDIA for these postponements, but the most obvious cause would be that Ampere is unable to provide sufficient GPUs.

The RTX 3080 Ti will indeed include a GA102-225-KD-A1; whereas at Ampere, the production of the GA102 and GA104 presents enormous delays.

This delay is nothing new because even with the announcement of the release of the RTX 3080 cards, the sales shelves of NVIDIA partners were emptied just hours after the launch of this product.

The explanation NVIDIA provided was the fact that there was an unusually high demand from customers. We spoke indeed specified in our last article, the craze of crypto-miners for RTX 3000 series graphics cards when they were released.

According to RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves, a very large amount of 3000 series cards have been sold to cryptocurrency miners. That is to say, a sale of the order of 175 million dollars is attributable to this sector of activity.

Why this craze of crypto-miners on 3000 series cards?

This enthusiasm comes from the fact that the Ethereum blockchain will change operation next December. The new algorithm will favor the challenge test and no longer the working test. Which will put the miners out of the game. As a result, the miners fully exploit the mining to the last vein, and one of the means to achieve this is by using the NVIDIA 3000 series cards.

Mining would be profitable with a typical RTX 3080 card after 233 days of heavy mining with an average profitability of $ 3 per day. It should be noted that an RTX 3080 card in a boost clock has a mining speed of 84-89 MH/s.

What are the configurations of this RTX 3080 Ti card?

The Founder Edition features a PG132-SKU18 PCB with a GA102-225-KD-A1 GPU. The GPU has 10,240 CUDA cores, 80 RT cores and 320 Tensors with 8nm engraving technology and has 28.3 billion transistors.

This card will have 12 GB of GDDR6X operating at 19 Gbps on a 384-bit memory bus. The bandwidth used would be 912 GB / s. The card will reach a frequency of 1.66 GHz in boost clock mode. The Radeon RX 6700 XT compared to it reaches a frequency of 2.64 GHz. The texturing speed of the RTX 3080 Ti is 532.8.

The card measures 313 mm. It is connected to the motherboard via its PCIe 4.0 16X 1x 12 pins interface. It has 4 video connectors including 1 HDMI and 3 Display ports. Regarding the supported APIs, the RTX 3080 Ti card supports DirectX Ultimate (12.2), Open GPL 4.6, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.2, and CUDA 8.6.

As for the TDP power, it would be 350 Watts. As for the price, NVIDIA is probably positioned at the height of the price of an AMD RX 6900 XT card for its Founder Edition card, which is € 1,000.

If the MSRP price would therefore be 700$, the price can easily double among partners in the face of the current shortage and with customized models. Hopefully, production will be more substantial to stabilize the price as well as possible.

RTX 3080 Ti performance benchmark

Performance test leaks have shown that the performance of the RTX 3080 Ti approximates that of the RTX 3090: FS at 40,606 (RTX 3080 Ti) vs. 43,998 (RTX 3090), TS at 18,723 (RTX 3080 Ti) vs. 19,095 (RTX 3090), PR at 12,398 (RTX 3080 Ti) versus 12,611 (RTX 3090). In addition, the Big Hardware Player team also publishes results following tests carried out on an RTX 3080 Ti card (An engineering sample).

This team tested a card in the initial version containing 20 GB of memory. The RTX 3080 Ti tested has a GA102 GPU with a memory bandwidth of 760.3 GB / s, ie -176 GB / s of the RTX 3090. However, big controversies revolve around the video published by Big Hardware Player. They come from the fact that the RTX 3080 Ti card is never seen in the video. CPU-Z also recognizes the card as a 20 GB RTX 3080.

But it is obvious that the developer of CPU-Z has yet to update their software for a card that has not yet been officially released by NVIDIA. Anyway, the tests show correct results as the displayed performance is slightly lower than that of the RTX 3090.

In short, the release date of the RTX 3080 Ti card has been pushed back many times by NVIDIA following an out-of-stock Ampere GA102 GPUs. The craze among crypto-miners for 3000 series cards is not helping matters.

Hopefully, this time around the RTX 3080 Ti card will finally be released along with the RTX 3070 Ti in enough quantity not to frustrate customers who may turn to AMD with the RX 6000 XT cards which are also all the rage.

RTX 3090 VS 3080 TI VS 3080 – Quick Comparison

RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 GPU clusters 82 80 68 CUDAs 10496 10240 8704 RTs 82 80 68 Tensor 328 320 272 ROPs 112 112 96 Boost clock 1695MHz 1665Mhz 1710Mhz Memory 24GB G6X 12GB G6X 10GB G6X Bus 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit Bandwidth 936 GB/s 912 GB/s 760 GB/s TDP 350W 350W 320W

FAQs

1. Is the 3080 TI high-end?

The RTX 3080 TI is a powerful graphics card that can handle most games at high settings. It is also one of the more expensive cards on the market, so it may not be for everyone. If you are looking for a powerful graphics card that can handle most games at high settings, the RTX 3080 TI is a great option.

2. What CPU works best with 3080Ti?

The RTX 3080Ti is a powerful graphics card that can be used with different CPUs. Below are some of the most popular CPUs that work well with the RTX 3080Ti:

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X: This processor is a great option if you want to use the RTX 3080Ti in gaming or media streaming applications. It offers robust performance and can handle multiple tasks at once without crashing.

Intel Core i7-8700K: If you are looking for an affordable CPU that can handle high-end graphics, the Core i7-8700K is a great option. It offers great performance and comes with plenty of features, such as overclocking capabilities and six cores.

If you are unsure which CPU to choose, we recommend consulting a specialist or using one of our recommended brands.

3. How much RAM does a 3080Ti need?

The RTX 3080Ti is a powerful graphics card that is designed for high-end gaming. It comes with a lot of features and capabilities, which means that it needs a lot of RAM to run properly.

To be able to run the latest games at their highest settings, the RTX 3080Ti needs at least 8GB of RAM. If you want to run even more demanding games, then you will need at least 12GB of RAM. 16GB or more is definitely recommended if you want to use the RTX 3080Ti for serious gaming.

Conclusion

The RTX 3080 TI is finally here, and it’s looking like NVIDIA might have another winner on their hands. This card is incredibly powerful and can handle just about any game you throw at it with ease. We’re really excited to see what games start hitting the market that takes advantage of this card’s capabilities.