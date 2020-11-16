Robot Mop Buyer’s Guide: All You Need to Know in 2020

Are you still using a mop and bucket combo to clean the floor? It’s time to switch to a more effortless and efficient way of cleaning your house. The solution: invest in a robot mop – your ultimate companion for a less stressful and more effective home cleaning. If you don’t know which robot mop to pick, this buyer’s guide is for you.

What You Need to Look for in a Robot Mop

A robot mop helps in making the floor looks clean and bright after mopping. While most robot mops promise that they can do this, only a few really stand out (source of information).

A good-find robot mop is a cleaning device that can make your life a little bit easier. All you need is to fill the tank with water, switch it on, select the cleaning mode, and let it do its thing.

The most common feature among all robot mops is the reservoir for water/ and or cleaning agents, and microfiber cloths that scrub the floor. There are other extra features like voice command and Bluetooth, but they are not required.

Here are the most important considerations when buying a robot mop:

Single or Hybrid?

Robot mops come in two types: single-purpose or hybrid. Single-purpose can only mop but cannot vacuum, while hybrid can do both. Choose a single-purpose model if your flooring is all or predominantly concrete.

A hybrid model has an attachment for microfiber cloths that you manually wet with water before you let the device run. If you find this method inconvenient, choose advanced models with an interchangeable dustbin and water tank.

These robots don’t need pre-soaking before it starts working. If you have a mixture of hard and carpeted floors or you don’t have a separate robot vacuum yet, the hybrid model is worth it.

In general, hybrid type robot mops also come with other smart features like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection as well as voice commands. On the other hand, a single-purpose model may or may not include intelligent features and is cheaper than its hybrid counterparts.

How Big is Your House?

Some robots work better in a small space while others are designed to clean a bigger floor. If you live in a condominium or a townhouse, a robot mop that can work non-stop for 20 minutes may be good enough. If your house has a floor area of more than 1,000 sq. ft with multiple rooms and floors, you need to get models that work longer and clean faster.

Before you start searching for a robot mop, determine the size of your dwelling first. If you live in a small house, a machine with a long cord is good enough. On the other hand, you may need a wireless robot with a long-lasting battery if you live in a big house. A cordless model allows the machine to work freely without the need for constant re-plugging. It also keeps you safe from tripping over the wire.

Battery Life

A fully-charged battery of a high-quality robot can run for 45 minutes to an hour. To avoid frequent charging while cleaning, look for a robot mop with a battery that can last for one to one and a half hours on a single charge. (Take note: the battery life may decrease over time so it’s best to start strong).

Most robot mops come with a charging dock to recharge. Many smart robots automatically return to the docking station to recharge. In contrast, other brands need to be returned manually to the charging dock. There are still models that don’t come with a charging dock at all but use a battery enclosed in a wall charger that you need to mount to a power outlet to charge.

Control Mechanisms

Most robot mops can be controlled using the interface on the device itself or through remote control. The control system will let you choose the cleaning mode, schedule, navigation, and other features. The more advanced models allow you to control the robot via mobile app or voice command – a plus when you’re far from the device, or you need to clean a tight space.

Scheduled Cleaning

You need a smart robot to allow you to clean in advance at a preselected date and time. This feature comes in handy if you need to run the machine while you’re away. Without it, you need to go home to start it up and pull it out if it gets stuck in position.

Portability

If you think that the bigger, the better when it comes to robot mop, you’re wrong. A slim and lightweight robot comes with more benefits than its robust counterparts. For one, a smaller device is more accessible to transport from room to room, or floor to floor. Also, a slimmer version carefully cleans along walls and around furniture. If you need a portable-type robot, look for a performance which is less than 15 inches in width and weighs no more than 5 pounds.

Navigation

One reason why a robot mop has become very popular is its independence from human intervention. For this device to do that, it needs a smart navigation system. This feature allows the robot to scan the floor and intelligently processes the data to guide it where it’s going without bumping into obstacles.

Choose a model that has an anti-drop sensor to prevent it from falling down the stairs and other steep platforms. Also, a robot with a high-quality camera and laser will help in detecting which room and area to clean. This way, it will avoid going into the same spot over and over again.

Cleaning Function

Different brands offer different cleaning functions. You can choose between general to a deep-cleaning mode or other various cleaning levels. Some robots tend to be noisier as they do heavy-duty cleaning. A good robot must have different cleaning modes to choose from, and it’s whisper quite too.

Price

The price must be the last of your priority. The price range of a quality robot mop is anywhere between $650 to $1,200. Top-of-the-line brands which have the most advanced technologies can go more than this price range though.

Final Word

When shopping for a robot mop, always consider your needs, the size of your house, and how often you will use it. Make sure that you check its specifications concerning the factors mentioned above. In addition, read online tech reviews as well as feedback from previous users before making a purchase.