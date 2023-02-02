The Rising Popularity of Cartoon Porn Games: What you should know

Having access to the internet has enabled us to enjoy tons of different content, but one, in particular, has been in almost everyone’s browsing history. We’re talking about adult content or porn. In the past, it was taboo, and not everyone could gain access to a porn video, not to mention porn games. Nowadays, it is just a click away. Best of all these porn games are filled with familiar characters from cartoons, which is what makes cartoon porn games even more interesting to audiences of all ages.

Since popularity is on the rise, we feel like there are a couple of things you should know about toon sex games.

Access to content

Just as is the case with any other porn content, before you can play, you need apps, or websites offering quality sex games content. No need to mention how these are not available where you’re used to downloading things on your phone, like the App Store.

The easiest way is probably to use your internet browser and visit toon porn sites that already have the content prepared for playing. Popular services of this type, such as the one you can find on this link, have even included VR in their offer, and some new specialized sites have appeared, offering content only for VR.

When you find a page that best suits your taste, you can easily leave a bookmark or add it to your favorites for faster retrieval.

Play safe

You are probably familiar with how these websites that offer content like porn games always come with a dose of risk. Because this kind of content is not available on Google Play, and porn sites are known for advertisements and pop-ups, there is an element of danger.

In the digital world, it’s easy to find any kind of content, but make sure that if you download cartoon porn content, it’s from a source you can trust. You don’t want to download something and then find out you have spyware or some other malware on your device. Porn sites can be full of viruses, and cartoon game porn is no exception. This is why we only recommend well-known sites that you trust, and probably your favorite porn browser already has cartoon games content.

But, just to be safe, keep in mind that if a website offers you free content that you know is paid for, don’t trust them.

Fun for two

Just because you’ve chosen cartoon and porn games for yourself, it doesn’t have to mean it’s a one-person activity. If your better half is interested, you can easily turn to play cartoon sex games into a team activity. Maybe even play “against” each other.

VR can be loads of fun, too. There are several ways to do this, each with its own advantages. Let’s say one person can try to synchronize their actions and movements with what is happening on the video. It’s a bit complicated and needs practice, but it also brings a new spice to the bed activity.

There are also “add-ons” for those who want to go that route. Certain sex toys can be paired with VR glasses and allow the user to experience porn scenes in real-time. There are already several such toys, and the range goes from classic aids that connect via Bluetooth to specific sensors to improve performance.

When it comes to playing toon porn games, doing it in virtual reality is a completely different experience than browsing the same content on TV channels, websites, or magazines. Virtual reality completely cuts you off from your surroundings and you cannot see or hear what is happening around you. The visual field is occupied by virtual glasses with headphones that really provide an immersive experience, and whether it’s good or bad is up to everyone to decide for themselves.

Cartoon porn games go beyond what is possible in reality

Since cartoons are all about imagination, playing these games for the sake of satisfying your sexual desire can be a lot more interesting, for those who like to explore. Toons are not reality, and there, anything is possible.

For all the reasons we’ve mentioned in the article, toon sex games are going to keep rising in their popularity. Let’s take a look at a few facts about their popularity and history.

Pornography is as old as human civilization. We find it in the history of mankind from the oldest monuments of the past to our time. Pornography is always well received by the public, and that is why it is very difficult to remove it from circulation. If we suppress it from the public market, it retreats into illegal trade. It used to be thought that engaging in pornography was exclusively a male trait. However, recent research shows that many women are also interested in adult content. And given the expansion of the industry, age or gender is longer a limit.

For example, almost four million people in Britain, or a quarter of the entire British Internet population, visited pornographic websites in just one month. Of these, 27 percent of visitors were women.

This is based on data released by an Internet monitoring company, which concluded that adult websites continue to gain popularity as more users become familiar with the Internet. In fact, porn content is so popular that it currently accounts for 41.2 percent of all websites visited by British users.

However, even Britain with such data lags far behind Germany, where 5.3 million visitors in one month represented the largest online porn audience in Europe. France is in third place with 2.7 million content searchers for adults, followed by Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

That cartoon games and pornography are big business has never been in doubt. Thus, more and more dot-coms that have never had anything to do with pornography are starting to direct their content toward it. It has become an attractive online business with secure earnings, which is recognized by more and more companies. And, most importantly, it is a stable business area, because the popularity of online pornography is constantly growing.