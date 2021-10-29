5 Tips for Choosing the Right Variance When Playing Online Casino Slots

The popularity of online slots has spiked in the last couple of years. Some would say that this popularity rise can be credited as a part of the overall interest in gambling sites. As you know, the global pandemic of COVID-19 had a significant impact on it since people have been forced to spend a majority of their time in their homes. When you think about it, there is some logic behind these claims.

Instead of leaving your home and spending money on gas, you can participate in any game you are interested in without wasting both time and money. Therefore, this concept has completely taken the whole industry. When we’re talking about online slots, you will see that they are probably the most sought-after out of all of these games. There are a couple of vital reasons why this is happening.

The most important being that you don’t need any skill to participate in it. Meaning, the only thing you can rely upon in this case is old lady luck. However, there is one thing you need to be aware of. We are talking about opting for a variance that will provide you with the best chance of winning. Without further ado, we want to present you with a couple of tips that can be useful for you.

1. Understand the Levels

One of the first things you need to be aware of is variance levels. Many make the mistake of believing that understanding these can guarantee them that they will master it. Nevertheless, we can see that having this knowledge can be quite useful. One of the ways this understanding will help you is by providing some sort of control over the playing style you have opted for.

There are three main levels, low, medium, and high. Plus, there are some mixed categories like medium/high or low/medium. However, we don’t think it is necessary to understand these subcategories. Instead, you should focus only on the main ones. They are practically the same as with some other games out there, like immersive roulette. If you want to learn more about it, be sure to visit https://www.9winz.com/immersive-roulette.

2. Progressives

We can see that progressive jackpots are often not taken into consideration when making this sort of decision. Still, we can see that thinking about these can help you find the right variance that will give you a serious upper hand. Those who don’t understand this concept fully will be happy to hear that describing this one will be rather simple. The winnings will increase for every player.

What does this have to do with variance, you ask? Well, combining these two factors can help you increase your winnings massively. To find about these, you will need to read about the terms and conditions you can either find on the website’s homepage, or in the description of the game itself. As you can see, this is a serious factor that can surprise you on so many levels. Be sure to inform yourself.

3. Dry Spins

Everyone who’s played slots at least once knows that all sessions have a lot of dry spins. When we say that, we mean that a majority of hands will just consume what you have invested without returning anything to you. Since this is something, you cannot avoid in a vast majority of situations, you should be prepared for this to happen. Naturally, the easiest way to do that is to have a proper bankroll.

As you can presume, a lot of it will depend on a variance. Since these are indicators of what you can expect from every particular slot, you can see that there is a connection between it and dry spins. Sometimes, these bad streaks can last for much more than you can sustain. That’s why taking all of these factors into consideration is something that will help you get the most out of the session.

4. RTP

Another factor we feel is crucial to understand when choosing variance is the return-to-player rate. As you know these rates are different in every particular case. With online slots, these rates are often above 90%. In fact, you will see that the average percentage is roughly 95%. It means that the house edge will be 5%. There is only one way how this percentage is determined. It depends on the complete session.

Therefore, it is important to understand that already lost some money whenever you participate in online slots. That doesn’t mean that the session will not be successful in the long run. Still, this percentage, combined with the variance you have chosen, will give you a rough idea about what you can expect to happen. Even though this is a game of luck, you can have at least some pictures in front of you.

5. The Bankroll

We’ve mentioned the importance of bankroll several times in this article of ours. It means that you should know how much money you are ready to spare when playing these games. With high variance slots, you should set this in stone. When we say that, we mean it literally. The reason is that you can go over the limitations quite easily if you are not aware of the consequences.

With low and medium levels, you can be more flexible. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be careful, but getting carried away will not be as severe as with the highest level. Therefore, as soon as you have touched the limit you have imposed on yourself, you should stop the session immediately. The internet is full of stories of people who have suffered some massive financial loss this way. You don’t want to be one of them, right?

Summary

As you can see, opting for the right variance in online slots is much more complex than it looks at first glance. In this article of ours, we’ve presented you with a couple of tips that can make your decision much better in the long run. We don’t have any doubt you will find them quite useful in every particular session.