How to Use the Right Linear Guide for Your Projects – 2020 Guide

You can be sure that choosing a proper linear rail guide is not an easy task. Simply said, there are a lot of different things you need to pay attention to, in terms of requirements you need to take into consideration. Basically, it all depends on how you are going to use them. In case you are interested in checking some of these out, you can visit this site and see which of these Tuli products serve your needs the best. At the same time, we can see that the performance of these parts heavily depends on the place you’ve found for them. Just basic specification is simply not going to cut it.

The system you are interested in the building needs to have a proper understanding of what you are trying to achieve. We can see that many people don’t understand how they should use linear rail in the proper way. Therefore, it goes without saying it requires experience or thorough research before you are able to complete this task in the best possible way. You can be sure that the linear rail will provide you with many different benefits. Therefore, we’ve decided to provide you with a couple of tips on how you can use linear rails in a proper way. Without further ado, let us take a look at some of these.

Fabricate Mounting Surface

We can see that one of the commonest mistakes people make when using linear rails is that they don’t fabricate mounting surfaces to the level where they will have enough tolerance. In order to ensure a successful performance, you will need to specify all the things to the minimal friction. The reason is pretty simple, linear rail guides are working in this way, and you need to make sure that you have it set up in the best possible way.

Building enough tolerance is important since you will be able to encompass both the flatness of the surface, which will be used for rails to be mounted and be in the position where they complement each other. Linear rail is something that will be able to help you in this regard. Basically, not doing that usually means that you will have to do it at some point since your product will lack in performance and durability.

Having Mounting Features

Ensuring that you have enough mounting features will mean that you will have a product that has a proper alignment. That way you will enhance the performance of the specification in question. This is important since including mounting features means that you will have a way to increase the speed of the installation. Plus, you will have the opportunity to have a much more operative performance. Even though this thing sounds a bit complicated, we assure you that you will be able to perform it in the shortest possible time.

This can be as simple as adding a couple of pins, which will ensure that you have enough alignment. However, if you are interested in having a bit more alignment you can add a pair of linear rails. Why is this so important, you ask? Well, you can be sure that having more alignment means that you will not need to care too much about the applications themselves. So, you will need to add a linear rail and you will be able to have much more precision, and you will not have to invest your time and resources in order to maintain the application itself.

Preload Needs to be Specified

Having a preload when it comes to linear rail, means that you will have an opportunity to choose the diameter of the balls in proper increments. This is needed since you will need to adjust the proper fit between the rail and the block. So, you can see how beneficial having a positive preload can really be. You will also ensure that there is no free space between all the elements like the ball, the rail, and the block.

Depending on the application you’ve built, you can be sure that the balls we’ve already mentioned. By having a preload specified in a proper way, you will be able to able to decrease the negative effects like heat generation, noise, deflection, and vibration. In case you don’t specify it properly, you will witness that there are many negative effects like degradation of the system’s performance and friction is bound to be increased.

Test the Full Run of Linear Rail

It makes perfect sense that you can’t fix any problem before you can diagnose it. It goes without saying that you need to test your linear rail before you can use it. That way you will ensure that linear rail has enough durability and proper performance to provide you with as many positive effects as possible. Sometimes, it can happen that it is impossible to measure these parallelisms directly. Therefore, you will need to add another inspection measure in order to see what you can expect from your lineal rail.

When it comes to the question of push force, you need to make sure that for it to be consistent within 20%, in terms of going from one end to another end. In case you push all the spikes in only one point, it can happen that every linear rail is not in the proper position. Therefore, we would highly recommend you have them tested before you put them in motion. That way you will be able to save both time and money, you would spend on doing products from the scratch again.

The Wrap-up

Having a properly installed and specified linear guide will ensure you with an excellent performance of the application. Therefore, you need to know you can use these linear guides in the proper way. Here are four main things you need to pay attention to when you are prepared to use linear guides for one of your many projects. You will quickly see that there are a lot of different things that you need to pay attention to besides these four, but they are the most important since most people forget them in the process.