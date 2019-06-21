“RHONJ” Season 10 will be the Best In Show Story

The fights are real. It seems that the next tenth season of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ will be one for the books and most of it has to do with all the confrontations between the ladies, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HL. The cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey has been filming season 10 in recent months and, as is clear from a recent preview of upcoming episodes, there does not seem to be a dull moment!

Things are becoming so intense and entertaining that a source close to the show calls it the “best” season in its history. “The next season of RHONJ is the best in the history of the show by far, the drama and the fight are crazy,” said the source EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

According to a new report, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider and Danielle Staub will not disappoint when they return to Bravo TV in the coming months for the tenth season. The fans are now watching the drama that is to come.

The source let us know what to expect from certain cast members and it is amazing. “Teresa Giudice feels low, however, many of the combats that the ladies do surround her and her friendship with Danielle [Staub]. Teresa is very soft in reality and Switzerland is beautiful this season. She gets along with everyone except Jackie [Goldschneider].

“Teresa’s life is quite dramatic right now without the other ladies, so it’s a lot of what her family is trying and her life as a single mother right now and the girls who deal with Joe [Giudice] while he’s out ” As we know, Teresa has been dealing with the possible deportation of Joe to his native country of Italy, and it has definitely been a stressful experience.

Melissa and Danielle also have a difficult time together because Melissa defended Margaret Josephs in the new season

“Melissa and Danielle get involved when Melissa defended Margaret for her fight with Danielle,” the source explained. “Margaret and Melissa are very hard on Danielle and just do not understand why she keeps coming in. Margaret and her husband Joe have been dating a lot with Marty, Danielle’s ex, but they really developed a friendship when they were friends with Danielle. He knows how much it bothers Danielle, so of course, he’ll rub it a little. “

Woah! it’s sure that the fans will come back for more once the first episode of the new season is released at the end of the year. “Honestly, it’s the best season of RHONJ to date,” the source promised. “The fights are real and the cast is a bit divided at the moment.

Everyone is fighting like crazy and it’s a lot Melissa, Margaret, and Jackie against Teresa and Jennifer, and Danielle is the reason behind many fights. The final was filmed last week with all the ladies, even though they do not get along, they are professionals and they know when and how to present themselves. ” The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.