Review of TV Show :’The Loudest Voice’

Dominated by the performance of Russell Crowe, Roger Ailes, the seven-part Showtime miniseries about the late Fox News executive is detailed without being really insightful. Whether it’s to bury Ed Harris in wrinkles like John McCain or Christian Bale in prosthetics and his own corpulence with the Dick Cheney method, a cottage industry has risen up with choral preaching productions determined to wear wigs and augmented gills to illustrate the liberal Hearings how conservative ideology is formed.

It is a good way to generate nominations for awards and easy cheers from the peanut gallery, but apparently, it is a questionable way to generate a meaningful perspective.

In two weeks, Showtime viewers will witness the birth of FOX News

I will let you decide if that is a blessing or a curse and the fall of Roger Ailes (Russell Crowe) when the cable network premieres its seven parts of the Limited series The Loudest Voice. Based on Gabriel Sherman’s best-selling book, The Loudest Voice in the Room, as well as his report for New York magazine, the series of events focuses on allegations of sexual harassment that ended FOX News founder’s career.

With Sherman and Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) co-writing the pilot and Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) on board to direct several episodes, The Loudest Voice is one of the most anticipated series this summer, which will premiere on Sunday, June 30.

At 10 pm ET Now, Showtime gives Annabelle Wallis (former Fox News writer, Laurie Luhn), Aleksa Palladino (Ailes assistant, Judy Laterza) and Naomi Watts (former FOX News host, Gretchen Carlson) They talk about their characters and how Ailes impacted their lives.

The new limited series of Showtime, The Loudest Voice, based on the 2014 book

The Loudest Voice in the Room and the report of the Gabriel Sherman magazine, takes advantage of its length, seven episodes, of which I have seen four, which appear as extremely detailed and well-researched, at least in regard to its central figure, the late Fox News businessman Roger Ailes (Russell Crowe). Whether the miniseries is “fair” is irrelevant because it is absolutely balanced. Loudest Voice is a portrait of a brilliant man who translated the shouting and manipulation into a media empire and a dominant political movement, a story of origin for a stalking monster prone to racism, misogyny and sexual and psychological enslavement.

In spite of everything, one thing is still consistent: Crowe is wearing a lot of latex and is fighting admirably against him to offer a very good performance that, undoubtedly, in some circles will be considered so good, because it is being awarded by a great actress in the great work of Stephanie Pasicov. makeup.

Final Words

The premiere, directed by Kari Skogland and adapted by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) and Alex Metcalf, begins in 2017 with the death of Ailes, which is a frightening failure. The real story goes back to 1995 when Ailes is forced to leave NBC and refuses to negotiate his exit package so that his non-compete clause only prevents him from going to the existing news networks. Laughing, as he will continue to do throughout the series, in the ignorance of the liberal elite, Ailes joins forces with Rupert Murdoch (Simon McBurney) and launches the entity to be known as Fox News.

Cast: Russell Crowe, Sienna Miller, Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane, Annabelle Wallis, Simon McBurney, Aleksa Palladino, Josh Stamberg, Emory Cohen, Patch Darragh, Josh McDermitt, Barry Watson

Developed by: Tom McCarthy and Alex Metcalf from the book The Loudest Voice in the Room and reporting by Gabriel Sherman

Premieres: Sunday, June 30, 10 p.m. ET/PT (Showtime)