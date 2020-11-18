5 Ways to Improve Your Restaurant and Food Service Skills – 2020 Guide

Every customer that sets foot in a restaurant has some expectations. Naturally, not all of them will have the same ones. To make them regular and loyal customers, every restaurant needs to meet them or surpass them. We are pretty sure that this sounds pretty easy. However, it should be said that it’s not as easy as it sounds. For every business to achieve these, it needs to have exceptional restaurant and foodservice skills. Many people make the mistake of thinking that only one element of the business needs to achieve them.

But it should be said that in making some restaurants great for their visitors, teamwork is essential. Therefore, all the personnel, owners, managers, and other members of the team will need to be at their absolute best. In order to achieve this level, newer members of the team will need to undergo some kind of training that will help them learn some crucial things. When it comes to people who have years of experience in the business have achieved it already through experience.

One of the most important factors in building a successful restaurant business is to offer your visitors a great menu. Therefore, your chefs need to be at their absolute best. If you have a new person in your team, there is nothing wrong with providing some extra opportunity for learning. If you are interested in online food service courses, be sure to visit courses.com. Anyway, we would like to talk about ways you can actually improve your business. Without further ado, let us provide you with these.

1. Tempo and Time Management

One of the commonest situations is that you are going to have a group of people to feed and you will have a limited amount of time to do it. Surely, you’ve experienced something like this at some point. In this situation, a manager is a person who needs to be the most responsible one for the whole situation. Therefore, all the staff needs to have the necessary skills in order to be able to answer these requirements when needed.

Not only that, all the employees need to function as a team. That way, they will be much more efficient. At the same time, the more skills and experience they have, they will be able to follow the manager’s instructions when the situation requires this kind of solution. The whole point is to teach your employees to work under the pressure. Not only that, but they should provide the best possible results especially in these situations.

2. Adopt New Technologies

Since we are living in a digital age, we can see that new technologies play a pivotal role in pretty much every industry in the world. So, there is absolutely no reason why you shouldn’t think about the implementation of these into your business. We can see that there are many successful examples of new technologies that were implemented in many restaurants and other types of hospitality businesses in the world.

Maybe you don’t know, but some of these can provide you with multiple benefits like pilferages and cost control. We can see that a lot of restaurants have implemented cloud technologies with the aim of making online reservations much easier than they need to be. This is just one of many examples of how you can use digital technologies for the benefit of your business.

3. Ask for a Feedback

Whenever you have the chance, you need to ask your customers for their opinion about all the aspects of your business. This is the way for you to learn about the downsides you have in your everyday modus operandi. We can see that many people don’t do this since they try to avoid all unpleasant situations. However, we assure you that this is one of the best things you can do.

It goes without saying that you are going to think about all the feedback you’ve received, and you will honor only the things that sound like a good idea. We are pretty sure that the highest percentage of the feedback you will receive will not be as good as you would like. But that doesn’t mean that you should avoid practicing this at all. From time to time, you will receive an idea that will provide you with so many options. So, be patient and listen.

4. Treat Regulars Specially

The highest percentage of the customers every restaurant has is made of people who are going to visit it and never come back. Depending on the area where your business is, chances are that 90% of your visitors are tourists who will never come back. Therefore, we can say that it doesn’t matter how much of them are your loyal customers. The only important thing is that you need to make them feel special.

When we say this, we mean that your staff is going to be aware of their usual orders, serve them before other people and that your employees will have more warmth with them than with other customers. It goes without saying that you should treat them with something from time to time. That way you will say that you are grateful for their opinion about your business. The whole point is to keep them as your regulars.

5. Have a Friendly Staff

One of the most important factors in pretty much every business in the world is customer experience. According to a certain study, which was recently published, we can see that 86% of consumers will pay up to 25% more if they receive a proper customer experience. Since we are talking about hospitality, you need to make sure that your staff is friendly. Nobody likes to see emotionless people.

So, it’s all a matter of approach. Instead of asking your staff to be emotionless professionals, you should encourage them to be friendly professionals. That way, you will be able to keep some percentage of the customers and increase the overall revenue of your business. Furthermore, you will make a connection with your customers more personal, which is a win, you can be sure of that.