5 Reasons Why Resident Evil 3 Remake is Waste of Money

On April 3, 2020, Capcom released remake to the blockbuster of a game Resident evil 3: Nemesis (1999). How was it? Well, the reviews are fine. It has got 9/10 average ratings on Steam and overall, 4.8/5 on GameStop.

However, in the post, my primary concern is, should you buy it? Well, the answer is no. Check out the 5 reasons why you shouldn’t purchase Resident Evil 3 Remake right away –

Not living up to the Expectations

Don’t think of purchasing Resident Evil 3 remake if you liked Resident Evil 2 Remake or Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999).

You’ll get disappointed – as I Did😢.

Unlike the original version, the remake is fast-paced. An average player like me completed it in merely 4 something hours.

It’s like the developers have mixed Resident Evil 6 with Resident Evil 4 in a worst possible manner. I had high hopes with the game but ended up wasting 60 bucks (Well, that’s what I think now😞).

Missing Original Locations

Clocktower

City Hall

Graveyard

Gravedigger

The Park

These were the locations popular in the Original Resident Evil 3. However, their absence in the recently released has raised multiple questions.

Cutout Iconic Moments

Well, it’s way too much. In Resident Evil 3 Remake, Nemesis doesn’t kill Brad. Unlike Mr. X, nemesis doesn’t follow you the way you expect it to do.

I’m not saying he’s absent in the game. In fact, he does show up but, in the beginning, or in a chase.

Not only this, but nemesis 2nd transformation is also cut from the game. Now, his 3rd transformation is his 2nd. It’s weird to see him run like a dog on his legs and arms. It’s just bizarre.

Furthermore, it looks quite strange to see Nemesis grappling like he’s Batman. Throughout the game, I always felt like Nemesis wasn’t the same as the one in the Resident Evil 3 original version.

Overpriced Game

A game that finishes up within 3-5 hours that too for an average player is too fast-paced (At least for me). I believe at around $60; Resident Evil 3 Remake is overpriced. Being an average player, I finished the game within 4+ hours. However, if you’re a pro player, you can finish it up in 3 hours.

Well, that’s way too early for the game that’s way too overpriced. If you still want to purchase this game, I would recommend you to purchase it when there’s any on-going offer is available. It would be the best deal if you purchase the game within $30.

A DLC worthy Remake?

Well, that’s what I and several Die-hard Resident Evil fans feel. It would have been best if the recently released game was a DLC for Resident Evil 3 remake.

I’m not saying it’s that bad. I did like the intro scene and some time-to-time callbacks to Resident Evil 3. However, apart from this, the survivor element that made the original Resident Evil 3 popular was missing in the remake version.

Most of the in-game puzzles were super easy and even the Racoon City feels empty. If I compare the Resident Evil 3 remake with Resident Evil 2, I feel a lot of things were left out. Be it the 2 campaigns in Resident Evil 2 remake as compared to ½ campaign in Resident Evil 3 remake.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Requirements

If you’re still not convinced and want to purchase Resident Evil 3 Remake, make your system fulfills following minimum or recommended criteria –

Minimum:

OS: WINDOWS 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT PC is needed)

Processor: AMD FX™-6300 or Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM or NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Fast and Stable Broadband Internet connection

Storage: At least 45 GB Disk Space.

At these specifications, you can Resident Evil 3 Remake at 1080P/30FPS or 720P/30FPS.

Recommended:

OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Needed)

Processor: AMD FX™-9590 or Intel® Core™ i7-3770 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 480 with 3GB VRAM or NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Fast and Stable Broadband Internet connection

Storage: At least 45 GB Disk Space (SSD Recommended)

With such specifications, you can easily run this game at 60 FPS. The max. performance you’ll get is 1080P/60FPS and 720P/60FPS.

Final Words

That’s all for now. I hope with this post, you might have got an idea of why you shouldn’t buy Resident Evil 3 Remake right away at the launch price of $59.99. Instead of this, I would recommend you to wait for some time as Final Fantasy 7 remake is all set to get a worldwide release on April 10 of 2020. As soon as the game release, I’ll post my complete review on it. So, stay tuned with me for further updates.