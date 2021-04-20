9 Reasons to Rent a Photo Booth for Your Special Event

Nice weather is coming, and with spring, events seem to be waking up. Weddings, baptisms, birthdays, baby showers are just some of the reasons to gather your friends and share your happiness with them.

In the age of selfies, Instagram and Facebook, we often take fun photos with friends, and they are indispensable at weddings. The best way to get such photos from guests at your wedding is to have a rented photo box. If you want a wedding filled with laughter, fun, and great memories, a photo box is a right choice for your big day. Although a large number of people hire a professional photographer to capture all the important and interesting moments at important events with their camera, there are few who can resist without “shooting” a selfie. Still, carrying your phone with you all night can be irritating. Who else likes to hold a phone in their hand while on the dance floor? Photo booths come to the rescue here.

What is a photo booth?

Photo booths are booths intended for painting. Best of all, they are easily portable and you don’t need to look for a person to take a picture of you. All you have to do is set the timer as on the camera, take poses and enjoy taking photos with your friends. We all have standard photos with the newlyweds – the ones where we stand next to each other with a slight smile. Yes, those photos are beautiful, but they don’t show real emotion. Atypical and spontaneous photos are certainly more interesting than posing, which best “keep” the atmosphere and great moments from being forgotten. The photo booth is very easy to use, so anyone can handle it without difficulty. If you are still unsure whether this is exactly what you need for the upcoming party, here are a few reasons that will prevail in favor of this interesting camera.

You can select a filter

Depending on the photo boot, you have several different filters that you can use – black and white, sepia, and many others. In addition to choosing filters, you can complete the image with additional painting props, such as lips, hats, glasses, and various interesting shapes and inscriptions. Photo boots also offer a choice of different picture frames, and you also have the option of making collages. We are sure that these pictures will remain in your memory better than the standard ones where you all took the same, natural poses.

The pictures were made immediately

Just like when taking pictures with a mobile phone or digital camera, these pictures will be displayed on the screen after you take them, so you can decide whether you want to make them or still repeat the photoshoot. Then when you have taken the perfect photo, click on the button, and in a few seconds, it will be in your hands.

Unlimited number of photos

You don’t have to worry about the battery running out of power or the limited number of pictures you can take. Whatever the theme of the event, guests will always be happy to embark on a humorous adventure and create a few unique photos. It is actually a gift to guests, fun, and memories and they will be happy to come back several times during the evening to record more moments.

A photo booth is fun

The goal of any organized event is to entertain both you and your guests. With a photo booth, there is no doubt that this will happen. Guests will be delighted, even the grumpy Uncle John will peek into the cabin out of curiosity. They will stand in line for a photoshoot with the photo box, and when they finish taking the photo and get the photos they smile so much that they always come back to take a few more photos.

It makes memories

It often happens that at some important events someone else takes photos and you never get those pictures. This way you will be sure to get a copy of the photo.

Spontaneous images that evoke the greatest emotions

An album made up of pictures made this way is priceless. This type of album is most often viewed because it is special, filled with warm, but also wacky messages intended for newlyweds.

It is easy to use

A photo booth is easy to handle. All you need is a team, although you can take photos yourself – while waiting for guests. Photo booth devices are made by professional photographers, which guarantees professional service and the best print on the market.

It is possible to make several copies

You choose how many photos you want to make so that everyone in the picture can get their copy.

You get quality photos

Be sure to get high-quality photos that are printed with a professional thermal sublimation printer and guarantee both quality and durability.

Where can I buy a photo booth?

We would say that this is a device that is not cost-effective to buy, and it is unnecessary to go out at that cost because it is used on special occasions. In addition, it would take up a lot of space. Instead, you can rent it for the period you need it for. Click on instaphotoboothrental.com to find out more.

Final thoughts

After that, your guests are overwhelmed with gifts and a good mood, give them something too – good fun. Let this event be one of those talked about at each subsequent gathering. Grandma will wake the child inside her, a co-worker will discover a seductress you didn’t know, your best friend will show grimaces you didn’t even know existed! These devices can connect to Facebook or even send pictures to your mail.

When it comes to posing, the rule is that there are no rules! Find your pose, improvise. Remember that photography is a game. Funny and interesting pictures have always been more valuable than the ones where everyone looks perfect. So, relax and do a photoshoot with your friends!