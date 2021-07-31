If you want to remove stubborn stains and dirt from your sweatpants, you should not put the sweatpants in the washing machine right away, as a wash cycle alone will not solve the problem. Good preparation is essential for all types of stains. This does not necessarily mean getting the most expensive stain remover in the supermarket: most of the time, simple home remedies and tricks are enough to make your sweatpants look immaculate again.

It is true that sweatpants are made of standard fabric and elegant stuff, but their fabric can be changed or modified according to different circumstances. We only prefer to always avoid buying bad quality pants, only buy stable and unique brand pants if you really need color guarantee and now it is possible if you go through to a reputable website or online store such as with vlone.llc.

In this article, we take a look at the most common types of stains and show you how you can remove them with inexpensive home remedies. In addition, we explain how to eliminate unpleasant odors from your sweatpants.

Table of Contents

How to remove blood stains How to remove red wine stains How to remove grass stains How to remove oil stains How to remove gum from sweatpants How to remove the smell of sweat from sweatpants

Regardless of the type of stain, there are a couple of basic rules to keep in mind to remove them from clothing, since an improperly treated stain could remain on your garment forever or even damage its fibers. In addition, it is convenient to treat the stains at the moment, as they are easier to remove. When you are about to remove a stain, try to do it on a clean surface and, if possible, protected.

Check if you are treating a stain, make sure the work surface is clean and protected to prevent discoloration.

Tips: types of stains and how to remove them with home remedies

There are countless types of stains and many different ways to remove them. Often, when it comes to not very delicate fabrics, such as cotton, it is enough to

Use one of the home remedies with more than proven efficacy: dry shampoo, talcum powder, vinegar, bile soap or toothpaste are just some of them. The question is: Which is the right one for each type of stain? Here we show you the 5 most common types of stains and how you can eliminate them with simple home remedies from sweatpants.

Before working on the garment, either with a home remedy or with a stain remover, check the label that the fabric is not delicate and does not fade. This is particularly important when dealing with acidic agents and delicate or colored fabrics. Therefore, it is always recommended to test the corresponding stain remover on a small and inconspicuous area of ​​the garment. If you notice a loss of color or some other change in the properties of the fabric, it is best to leave the garment in the hands of professionals.

1. How to remove blood stains

One of the most common types of stains is blood stains. Before removing a recent blood stain, it is important to first prepare the garment: to do this, we must immerse it in cold water for half an hour and then drain it lightly. With this, most of the stain should have already disappeared. Then it is convenient to put the garment in the washing machine as usual.

The procedure is not so straightforward when the blood stain is already dry, but also in this case they can be effectively removed. The first step is the same: immerse the garment in cold water and drain it slightly. Then rub on the stain with a bile soap so that it penetrates the fibers. Let the soap act briefly and rinse with cold water; now you can put it in the washing machine as usual.

2. How to remove red wine stains

A proven remedy for removing fresh red wine stains is using cold water. The first thing to do is to blot the stain and immediately rinse the area with cold water (you can also use sparkling mineral water). Rubbing carefully will help prevent the color of the red wine from sticking to the fibers. After this process you can wash the garment in the usual way.

To remove wine stains, the use of salt is also effective, spreading it on the wet surface until it is completely covered. This way, the salt will literally absorb the stain. You can then wash the garment as you always do. If the wine stain is on a delicate fabric, such as silk or cashmere, it may help to use dry shampoo: spray it on the stain and when the stain has been absorbed, gently brush it off.

In contrast, dry wine stains are harder to crack. Mix cold water with a tablespoon of detergent or dishwasher in a bowl and soak the stain for about an hour to soften it. To help the solution soak into the fibers, gently scrub the stained surface or use a brush. Then rinse well with cold water and wash the garment in the usual way.

3. How to remove oil stains

Since grease penetrates the fibers of clothing quickly, it is advisable to act immediately to be able to remove them. Dry spots are not usually allowed to be removed with the usual remedies and require going to a professional. But if you take care of the stain as soon as it occurs, you can get rid of it without major problem. To do this, absorb as much of the grease from the stain as possible with a kitchen towel. Mix hot water and a tablespoon of detergent or dishwasher in a bowl and apply the solution to the stain. Finally, wash the garment at a high temperature (as long as it is not contraindicated on the label).

If the grease stain is on delicate fabric, you can use talcum powder or absorbent paper to remove it. For delicate silk you can use simile turpentine. However, always test whether the fabric resists the action of this product in a small and inconspicuous area before applying it to your garment.

4. How to remove bad odors from sweatpants

Peeling gum off clothing is really easy. All you will need is a plastic bag and a freezer. The trick is to put the garment in the plastic bag and leave it overnight in the freezer. The next day you can scrape off the gum without any difficulty. You can remove the small remains with alcohol or simile white spirit. Apply the product on a cloth and rub it on the gum remnants.

5. How to remove the smell of sweat from sweatpants

One of the most persistent odors in our sweatpants is undoubtedly the smell of sweat. The use of deodorant can not only be insufficient to eliminate it, but sometimes it enhances it. To fight bad odor bacteria, it is best to resort to vinegar. And this in the following way: fill a basin with warm water, add a good glass of vinegar and leave the garment to soak for about an hour to eliminate all bacteria. After this process you can add the garment to your daily laundry.