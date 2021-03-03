How To Remove Lice From Hair Permanently?

Felt itchy by just listening to the name of this tiny creature? Well, we got some proven effective ways to get rid of them permanently. But before that, you should know what those parasites are?

Lice are small parasites that live on the host and completely depend upon them for their own nourishment. Without a host, this parasite can not live for too long. This tiny wingless parasitic insect sucks the blood of a mammal in order to survive and lay eggs. An adult louse could be as large as a sesame seed, whereas a baby louse or nits can be a fraction of that size. Lice can easily hide around our hair by matching the color, so they are also camouflaged. As a result, it becomes more difficult to get rid of them. But don’t worry, we have some tips and tricks by which your scalp will get rid of itching and become healthy like never before. Before jumping directly to the remedies, let us have a look at some reasons why this parasite attack occurs.

HOW do THEY GROW AND CREATE A MASSIVE JUNGLE ON YOUR SCALP?

A female louse can lay up to eight eggs in one day, and those eggs only take seven days to hatch. After one and a half weeks, those nymphs also lay eggs of their own. This ultimately can create hundreds of lice on your scalp. As long as they are sucking your blood, they can survive. The process of sucking blood gives them proper nourishment from which they give birth to new ones. However, they can not survive if they are kept away from their hair.

FACTORS WHICH ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR SPREADING THIS PARASITE FROM PERSON TO PERSON

Lice can not swim, can not fly, and also can not jump, but they can easily crawl. So they will not spread from one person to another. To get spread, there needs to be ahead-to-head contact. If you are in regular touch with an infected person, you are more likely to get lice from them. And even if you get just one louse, that also could make an entire community of more parasites.

Another reason could be sharing your personal things like combs, brushes, towels, or even hats. By not using other people’s personal belongings could prove beneficial for the stoppage of spreading head lice.

here are the tips that let us see some effective ways from which you can permanently remove head lice from your hair.

1. Garlic and lemon mixture

The first method needs some garlic cloves (quantity depends on the thickness of your hair) and lemon juice from which you can get rid of lice as well as from lice eggs permanently. Sometimes, you could get results only for head lice by using some remedies, but their eggs always get stuck on the hair. So it is completely necessary to remove them also. You will need some garlic cloves and a half lemon juice that you have to mix together. Grate all the garlic cloves in a bowl. Add a half lemon juice to it and mix it properly. Apply the mixture on the scalp thoroughly and leave it for 45 minutes. Don’t forget to wear a shower cap after applying the mixture. Also, don’t forget to apply this mixture behind the ears and around the neckline, as these areas are most active for lice. After 45 minutes, rinse it with a normal regular shampoo and plain water. Lice generally are intolerant to strong smells. So by using this effective remedy, you can kill lice right away.

2. Mayonnaise, yogurt, and coconut oil

For another effective method, you will need mayonnaise, yogurt, and coconut oil. Many people believe that mayonnaise can prove magic to the hair lice as it will help suffocate the lice so that they die off. This is actually a safe and natural remedy for the removal of lice and nits. Yogurt, apart from being a useful ingredient for our stomach internally, can also be used externally and also has an immense effect on lice. Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which may help kill lice. For this remedy, take 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons of yogurt, and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil. Mix all the ingredients properly until all the contents get mixed completely. Apply the mixture on the affected scalp and leave it overnight. Also, wear a shower cap to protect your hair and to cover it completely. Rinse with normal shampoo and plain water. This can effectively kill all the lice from your hair and also the nits.

3. Neem leaves paste

For the third remedy of removal of head lice, we need only neem leaves. It could be easily availablenear your home or else you can buy it from any vegetable market. Who doesn’t know about neem leaves and their antibacterial properties? Just take some fresh neem leaves and wash them properly. Put washed neem leaves in a mixer and also a little bit of water to make a fine paste. Grind them properly until it becomes a smooth paste. Once it is ready to use, apply it thoroughly all over the scalp like a hair pack. Cover your head completely with a towel. Leave it for 1 hour, and then rinse it with normal shampoo and plain water. Neem is 100% natural and 100% effective on head lice. With the regular use of neem leaves, you can permanently get rid of lice and from nits.

4. Dehydrating the eggs

By giving a hot air treatment, you can dehydrate the eggs and kill them initially.

5. Right head lice comb technique

To begin with, wash the hair with a normal regular shampoo and lots of conditioners. Apply some conditioner after that also to make hair real silky and smooth and easy to work on. Then detangle and straighten the hair with a wide-toothed comb. If you need more conditioners to smooth down your hair, use them. Then take thin sections and start combing from root to tips with a heal lice remover comb, a fine-toothed comb. Keep a watch on the comb. If you see lice on it, remove it quickly with a towel or a tissue or a running tap. When you are done, clean all the conditioners with water and comb again systematically with a fine-toothed comb just to be sure. If you have missed them the first time, you will get them the second time. The total time required for this procedure completely depends on the density and length of your hair. If it is done correctly, this can prove the most effective method to permanently remove head lice.

In conclusion, we can say that head lice can be permanently removed from your hair if proper care is taken. It makes your scalp itchy and irritated every time they suck your blood.Children can get lice more quickly. It should be removed initially; otherwise, they can multiply themselves and can make a huge community on your scalp. If you have any queries, feel free to ask us. We will always clear your doubts.