Dr. Priyanka Reddy. A rape victim finally got justice all thanks to Hyderabad Police.

Dr. Priyanka Reddy working as a veterinary doctor from Shamshabad in Hyderabad was found dead under Chatanpalli bridge in Shadnagar on Thursday morning after gang-raped and her body was partially burnt by all involved rapists in order to destroy her identity.

Accused identified.

According to the statement of Cyberbad police officials, four people under 18 identified as Mohammad Areef (driver), Jollu Naveen (cleaner), Chennakeshavulu (cleaner), Jollu Shiva (driver) who are said to be hailing from Narayanpet were found guilty in this case happened on November 27th night. Here is the profile photos of all culprits.

How the whole incident took place?

At around 6:15 the victim parked her scooter near Shamshabad toll plaza just behind the truck of one of the accused and she took a cab to meet a doctor this was the time when the accused conspired and deliberately punctured one of the tyres of reddy’s scooter. The 26-year-old Dr went back to take her scooter at 9.18 pm and she saw one of her scooter tyre punctured. Unfortunately the bad time was waiting to push her into a big trouble when one of the prime accused Areef approached Priyanka on the pretext of helping and getting her scooter tyre fixed after Dr. Priyanka accepted his proposal another accused Jollu took her scooter to get it repaired and came back after some time with a reply that all motor repairing shops are closed. The police officials said that all the convicts kidnapped raped her when the victim screamed for help the accused poured alcohol in her mouth. Sadly, the 27-year-old Victim died of suffocation because the accused tied her mouth and nose with her scarf while committing such a heinous crime. Here is the photo of victim before and after the cruel men raped and killed her.

Scared Priyanka made a phone call

Priyanka had no idea that men who approached her on the pretext of helping her had already planned to rape her when she parked her scooter just by their truck. Her sister told that Priyanka called her around 9:22 pm saying that she is at the toll plaza and a man took her scooter for repair as the tyre got flat a few hours ago.

That call lasted for six minutes 45 seconds. Priyanka’s sister also added that she was scared and told “keep talking to me” till I get my scooter back. However, after some time Priyanka hung up the phone call and told her sister that she would call her back as soon as possible.

Later her sister tried to call her around 9:44 pm but her cellphone was switched off and he approached to the same toll plaza Priyanka Reddy was at unfortunately she couldn’t find her out there and then she went to Police station to lodge a complaint of missing Priyanka and explained the whole chat she had on phone call with her younger sister Priyanka Reddy.

“Our team went on petrol to search Priyanka at The toll plaza” Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. He scanned all the CCTV footage of the toll plaza and other buildings nearby. The victim was suspected in the CCTV footage.

Priyanka’s body was found partially burnt around 25 km from the toll plaza at around 7 am.

Culprits arrested within two days aftermath of the incident

After a couple of days of this incident on 29th November police arrested the prime suspect Mohammed Pasha, a lorry driver belongs to Narayanpet in Mahabubnagar, a cleaner and other two persons belong to Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar involved in raping and murdering Priyanka Reddy and produced them into court.

Cyberbad police officials took them onto remand seeking more details from them on which all the accused confessed what they did to the 26-year-old Priyanka Reddy after kidnapping her from Toll plaza.

The Encounter took place, Justice Served

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and 10 member police party took all the accused on the same spot at 3:00 am on 6 December in order to recreate the whole scene and to recover the mobile phone and other items of the victim which they had hidden.

In an interview Police Commissioner, Mr. Sajjanar claimed that accused who were not handcuffed taking the advantage of being not handcuffed attacked police with stones, sticks and other sharp objects. He said two of them even snatched weapons and opened fire. Police warned them to give weapons back and surrender “As they did not surrender despite the warning, the police had to open retaliatory fire. Later, all four were found dead with bullet injuries,” he said.

The police official said that two of the cops got injured in an attack by culprits, fortunately, injuries were not bullet fired and they are out of danger.

So far thousands of cases are waiting to get justice but this is one of the fastest justice ever given to a victim in the history.

A similar encounter eleven years ago by VC Sajjanar

In December 2008, the AP police gunned down three men accused of throwing acid on two women engineering students. The students— Swapnika and Pranitha— of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology in Warangal town were attacked after Swapnika had rejected the proposal of Srinivas, one of the accused. Srinivas Rao, 25, the main accused in the case, and his associates P Harikrishna, 24, and B Sanjay, 22, were killed in the encounter.

The top cop who is handling the Hyderabad vet’s rape case, Cyberabad police chief VC Sajjanar, was Superintendent of Police in Warangal, at the time of that encounter.