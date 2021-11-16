Recreational Sailing: Everything You Need To Know About Portable Sails

When it comes to modern times, gone are the days of the stereotypical sailor working underneath decks, shovelling coal into a fire to fuel the movement of a vessel. Gone also are the days where sailing was only for the upper-class individuals enjoying meals while other people “below” were meant only to serve them. Today, sailing has become a recreational activity for everyone to enjoy.

Nowadays, it’s common to see some people driving vehicles with trailer beds behind them. On these trailer beds are boats that they bring along for a trip to see the endless blue seas. However, even these sites are being challenged by the present innovation of portability.

Instead of the large sail that you take time to place on a body of water, these vessels are different. They are made for people to enjoy the water as soon as possible. But, aside from this quickness, they give all avid and potential sailors much more than you would think.

Portable Sailing?

To better understand the concept of portable sailing, one should look at the two terms separately. The second term is the most understandable of them all as this is the ability to cut through the waves and enjoy the sun and sea.

Of course, one may do this out on the beach, and you have the benefit of enjoying the sand as well. However, the experience is much more pleasing when you’re out on the water. In terms of recreation and hobbies, these are “light and day” as it gives you a sense of freedom. It feels as if no force on earth can stop you. It’s no wonder why people have this emotional connection with this.

The other word in the phrase is “portable”, which seems like something you can understand well. According to a dictionary, the word means “capable of being carried or moved about”. Nevertheless, there are more things you should know about this eight-letter word.

Being something you can lug around almost anywhere, these are great for travelling for day trips or vacations. This word gives the art of sailing a whole new meaning as you don’t need to waste time latching a boat onto the back of a 4×4 or even a minivan. The very least that you do is do some assembling and disassembling and stuff it in the trunk. The same goes with when you’re actually in the area where you will be doing some sightseeing.

Of course, the sea is not the only place where you can do some sea gliding. Sometimes, specific areas are hard to reach, but an alternative to this would be your nearby lake, big enough to accommodate many others and their vessels. Another bonus to a portable dinghy is that you can even sail on ponds and other shallower plots of water. If anything, this saves as much time for you if you want to go for a quick session.

What About The Expense?

A significant part of portability would be the costs that you agree to spend on. Understanding this is better by comparing the dinghy-like yacht and the portable float. In simple terms, you will be spending more on maintenance with a craft than you will with a portable one.

Another concern with people is that bringing portable floats on intercontinental flights will cost money, and they are right. However, consider the amount of money you shell out to get a yacht. Even if it would be possible, it’ll be something unbelievably priced. That’s why it’s better to pay for a few extra pieces of luggage to sail in an area outside the United States.

Portable Models?

Much like anything in life, there are a few different kinds of portable crafts that exist today. All of these differ in some instances, but their compatibility unites them. Across the vessels present today, they are classified into three groups.

1. Sailboats

If you were to ask any child to draw a sailboat, the chances are that you would get a half-moon and a simple line with a triangular flag connected to the top of this. Sometimes they would add another triangle opposite of the other one with some stick figures. In essence, this is what a sailboat is, and these are where people stay.

This craft consists of a bow, a mast, and sails. Sometimes, these sails come in two, with the bigger one acting as the primary and the smaller as the secondary one. These make use of the wind to move and a rudder to change direction. However, different models are made by companies such as XCAT, HAPPY CAT, and MiniCat.

Despite this, there are portable models wherein assembly is possible, which, as established before, saves on space and money.

2. Paddles & Rows

The simplest way to describe this craft is a simpler version of a sailboat. Instead of having masts with sails attached to them and rudders, you have a slimmer version of the bow with some paddles. Essentially, these are the manually-run brothers as they rely on the sailor to move.

Despite this, Row on Air, Grabner, and XCAT has designed this kayak to accommodate more room for people to stay. As it is portable, this is something kayakers should not neglect.

3. Portable Watercrafts

You have probably seen boats that look inflatable from the movies, moving because of a motor in the “ship’s rear”. Some people don’t consider this a sailboat, but it’s known to them as a portable watercraft.

Regardless of what people think, Takacat and Grabner have portable versions of these inflatable floats, the kayak versions of bumper boats. An important thing to remember about these is that they also include the outboard engines and fuels tanks. So these are boats that shouldn’t be far down your lists.

Among your sailboats, rows, and portable watercrafts, all have versions made for happiness and freedom. However, practicality and portability are what makes these boats from different companies unique and versatile. Especially for those who want to save on money and time, portable sails are for you.