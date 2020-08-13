Why a Galactico Signing is not Needed at Real Madrid this Summer

From a season that looked like Real Madrid had everything figured out at the start of the season to now

ending with the La Liga title, it must have been a great one for many Los Blancos fans. The arrival of

Eden Hazard was meant to spark some light but injuries at the early stages of his career in Spain

hampered his chances of playing regularly until after the lock down.

Zinedine Zidane has done a great job in galvanizing the team to become their very best again and

challenge for the title with the crop of players springing up. Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez has

been reported saying no Galatico signing is expected at the club as most of the club investment right

now is grooming the youngsters they have heavily invested in in the past. Despite this,

There are enough players on loan that can come back and add quality to the squad, or may not even get

enough game time. This means that Zidane has to do with what he has. There are however aging players

in the squad that need to be replaced. A look at how Real could be lining up next season will give a clue

to why they don’t need to spend big this summer.

Goalkeeping

Thibaut Courtois has finally found his feet again at Real and he has a firm control of the goal post. His

back up, Areola, was equally capable of doing a great job but has returned to PSG with Andriy Lunin

taking that number option for next season.

For a goalkeeper that came from the Premier League and have won the league there but couldn’t get

the game going immediately, many would have thought he was going to become another flop. Courtois has the experience of playing in the La-Liga after winning the title with Atletico Madrid in 2014 while on

loan from Chelsea, he just needed time to find his fit once again in Spain which he has finally done.

Defence

Sergio Ramos is giving the club every reason why they should renew his contract at the club as he still

has the quality to lead the team and command the backline. He doesn’t just contribute to the team via

his goals at the penalty spot, he has been solid at his primary function of defending. Ramos is an all-

round player that is difficult to come across in this generation.

Keeping him for as long as he can deliver won’t be a bad idea to be considered by Real Madrid rather

than let him go just for age reasons. Eder Militao has done a fantastic job whenever called upon to

replace Ramos at that backline and is willing to fight for his shirt in the team next season.

That drive to get playing time also ensures players get the right message and allow everyone not to be

complacent or guaranteed a shirt in the next game. Varane continues to be a player that will forever be

reliable at the back and is willing to partner anyone that is played alongside him.

Nacho also does a decent job whenever called upon by Zizou. The full back is the most interesting

position in Real Madrid. The amount of talent available there has forced the club to sell Ashraf Hakimi to

Inter Milan because Dani Carvajal is a very dependable force.

This must have been a very tough decision to make, losing a talented academy graduate like that. It was

that competitive that he fancied his chance and had to leave for a more secure team where he knows he

will play and excel. He also opted for Inter Milan ahead of Borussia Dortmund, a team he was on loan at

last season more for the fact that the way Antonio Conte plays will suit him more and who says he won’t

return to Madrid in a few years’ time. Alvaro Odriozola is another talent that has to be sent on loan at a

club like Bayern Munich just because Carvajal is that dependable.

He is likely to return from loan at Bayern Munich to understudy Carvajal with the departure of Hakimi.

Marcelo and Ferland Mendy are both holding down the left back option and either are good enough to

start for the Champions in any game. That is how covered they are in the defense line.

Midfield

There are however little concerns in the middle with Luca Modric aging. The 34-year-old Croats may not

have all it takes to play at the same level he did a few years ago and will have to be replaced sooner or

later. Toni Kroos is also 30 but still got the legs to push for a few more years. Both Casemiro and Isco are

28 and have been reliable players for the club.

A breed of fresh leg will be needed to add to the squad to prevent any major gap in the team in case of

major injury to any of the first team options. One player that has been a revelation this season is

Federico Valverde. The 22-year-old have been an integral part of the team this season and he is

expected to get more game time next season.

Forward

Martin Odegaard is another sensational talent currently on loan at Real Sociedad and could be called

upon if need be.

Despite Gareth Bale’s lack of playing time at the club, there hardly has been a moment the team needed

him that others haven’t come up to the party. Eden Hazard is going to be like a new signing next season

and that will be the Galatico signing that the fans are yearning for after returning to full fitness.

Vinicius Jr, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Lucas Vacquez are still players vying for two attacking options in

the team with Hazard likely to edge one of the slots. Karim Benzema still has at least a season in him and

Luca Jovic could finally be finding his fit at the club.

All that needs to be done for the coming season is Zidane galvanizing his squad together and ensuring

complacency doesn’t set in and they will be good to challenge on all fronts.