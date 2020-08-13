Why a Galactico Signing is not Needed at Real Madrid this Summer

From a season that looked like Real Madrid had everything figured out at the start of the season to now
ending with the La Liga title, it must have been a great one for many Los Blancos fans. The arrival of
Eden Hazard was meant to spark some light but injuries at the early stages of his career in Spain
hampered his chances of playing regularly until after the lock down.
Zinedine Zidane has done a great job in galvanizing the team to become their very best again and
challenge for the title with the crop of players springing up. Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez has
been reported saying no Galatico signing is expected at the club as most of the club investment right
now is grooming the youngsters they have heavily invested in in the past. Despite this,
There are enough players on loan that can come back and add quality to the squad, or may not even get
enough game time. This means that Zidane has to do with what he has. There are however aging players
in the squad that need to be replaced. A look at how Real could be lining up next season will give a clue
to why they don’t need to spend big this summer.
Goalkeeping
Thibaut Courtois has finally found his feet again at Real and he has a firm control of the goal post. His
back up, Areola, was equally capable of doing a great job but has returned to PSG with Andriy Lunin
taking that number option for next season.
For a goalkeeper that came from the Premier League and have won the league there but couldn’t get
the game going immediately, many would have thought he was going to become another flop. Courtois has the experience of playing in the La-Liga after winning the title with Atletico Madrid in 2014 while on
loan from Chelsea, he just needed time to find his fit once again in Spain which he has finally done.
Defence
Sergio Ramos is giving the club every reason why they should renew his contract at the club as he still
has the quality to lead the team and command the backline. He doesn’t just contribute to the team via
his goals at the penalty spot, he has been solid at his primary function of defending. Ramos is an all-
round player that is difficult to come across in this generation.
Keeping him for as long as he can deliver won’t be a bad idea to be considered by Real Madrid rather
than let him go just for age reasons. Eder Militao has done a fantastic job whenever called upon to
replace Ramos at that backline and is willing to fight for his shirt in the team next season.
That drive to get playing time also ensures players get the right message and allow everyone not to be
complacent or guaranteed a shirt in the next game. Varane continues to be a player that will forever be
reliable at the back and is willing to partner anyone that is played alongside him.
Nacho also does a decent job whenever called upon by Zizou. The full back is the most interesting
position in Real Madrid. The amount of talent available there has forced the club to sell Ashraf Hakimi to
Inter Milan because Dani Carvajal is a very dependable force.
This must have been a very tough decision to make, losing a talented academy graduate like that. It was
that competitive that he fancied his chance and had to leave for a more secure team where he knows he
will play and excel. He also opted for Inter Milan ahead of Borussia Dortmund, a team he was on loan at
last season more for the fact that the way Antonio Conte plays will suit him more and who says he won’t
return to Madrid in a few years’ time. Alvaro Odriozola is another talent that has to be sent on loan at a
club like Bayern Munich just because Carvajal is that dependable.
He is likely to return from loan at Bayern Munich to understudy Carvajal with the departure of Hakimi.
Marcelo and Ferland Mendy are both holding down the left back option and either are good enough to
start for the Champions in any game. That is how covered they are in the defense line.
Midfield
There are however little concerns in the middle with Luca Modric aging. The 34-year-old Croats may not
have all it takes to play at the same level he did a few years ago and will have to be replaced sooner or
later. Toni Kroos is also 30 but still got the legs to push for a few more years. Both Casemiro and Isco are
28 and have been reliable players for the club.
A breed of fresh leg will be needed to add to the squad to prevent any major gap in the team in case of
major injury to any of the first team options. One player that has been a revelation this season is
Federico Valverde. The 22-year-old have been an integral part of the team this season and he is
expected to get more game time next season.
Forward
Martin Odegaard is another sensational talent currently on loan at Real Sociedad and could be called
upon if need be.
Despite Gareth Bale’s lack of playing time at the club, there hardly has been a moment the team needed
him that others haven’t come up to the party. Eden Hazard is going to be like a new signing next season
and that will be the Galatico signing that the fans are yearning for after returning to full fitness.
Vinicius Jr, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Lucas Vacquez are still players vying for two attacking options in
the team with Hazard likely to edge one of the slots. Karim Benzema still has at least a season in him and
Luca Jovic could finally be finding his fit at the club.
All that needs to be done for the coming season is Zidane galvanizing his squad together and ensuring
complacency doesn’t set in and they will be good to challenge on all fronts.
