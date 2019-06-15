How Heavy Rains Ruined Download Festival with Mud!

The Donington Park festival officially kicks off today & several famous artists like Def Leppard, Slipknot & Tool are arriving. Several Fans are also expecting Smashing Pumpkins & Slayer to show up for an appearance. Everything as good but the problem started when several campers & early goers started experiencing issues because of wet conditions.

Many fans who spent nearly $200 for purchasing a ticket of the Rock Festival decided to leave the festival at Donington park mid-way with no hope.

Some fans even shared photos of the entire area on their social media accounts with the whole area soaked with mud. The whole camping area is waterlogged & covered with long deep mud. Social media is trending with Hashtags like ‘Drownload’ & ‘Brownload’.

“Well, this is the risk that you have to take for booking tickets of a famous camping festival in the UK”.

One person who decided to leave the park told TheSun, “We had a perfectly watertight tent. Nothing was leaking. However, left because of the mud. It’s that bad less than a day in. I’ll never survive. My hips were dislocating from slipping on the mud as we walked in, even with wellies. I can’t handle it.”

Another Attendee said that they had to spend more than 600$ to get the best experience at the festival. However, thanks to the awful weather, they had to leave the event mid-way because of stout heart.

They said,” We travelled home last night, got in at 4 am… gutted is an understatement for how I feel about leaving.

“We couldn’t have afforded a hotel; we couldn’t afford to drive home and then back up today.”

“We wanted to save ourselves, our clothes, our belongings before they got drenched and ruined. We only had a single skin tent (our fault completely) which honestly didn’t help, but I’ve seen that even double skin tents have been having issues.”

However, before all this problem, Download Festival did a significant announcement regarding the new ‘Mind the Dog’ initiative that promotes mental & physical health.

Regarding the announcement, Festival Republic’s Melvin Benn said to NME.COM that, “We have been awarded 4-star Creative Green Result by Julie’s Bicycle for the second year running, and level gold from Access Is For Everything last year, which is the highest possible award for accessibility – so it only made sense to offer an on-site programme for mental health, as well as physical.”

“By introducing Mind The Dog this year, we are hoping to provide a mindfulness haven in The Doghouse across the weekend, with meditation, sound baths, and more. I couldn’t be prouder of how much Download has accomplished already.”

As far as the weather is concerned, Heavy rains have caused flooding problem in several parts of the country. Due to heavy rain in the recent weeks, several rivers banks are flooded with water leaving hundreds of cars underwater. Moreover, the weather department has issued warnings in 24 different places in England.

Watch Download Festival On Your TV

If you’re unable to go to the Download Festival because of reasons mentioned above then don’t worry, as I have a solution for you. Well, you can watch the highlights of the entire show at the official YouTube channel of the Download Festival. So, if you have a smart TV at your home then you can watch it using an active internet connection. Last year, Sky Arts filmed the entire event. However, they’ve not confirmed that they will do the same this year.

Final Words

Most of you will be feeling unhappy after paying a high amount of money for the Tickets of the event. Well, don’t be as you can still enjoy the rock festival using the method provided by me above. That’s all for now! Besides, if it’s possible then do share your past experience & stories of Download Festival with us at pensacolavoice.com@gmail.com. I would love to read them personally.