25+ Putlocker Proxy Sites List in 2020 [Live]

Putlocker was a site that allowed millions of users to stream the latest movies and tv shows. Putlocker site went live in 2011 from the United Kingdom. Soon, after its release, it had traffic in millions. However, this didn’t go well with several associations as Putlocker promoted piracy of their movies.

So, as a result of this, the UK Court ordered to block the site from the Internet. A website that ranked in the list of top 250 most visited websites (As per Alexa Internet), got blocked in May 2016.

However, the block was temporary as soon after the UK Court Decision, 100’s of Putlocker proxy sites (or mirror sites) came to life. At present, Putlocker has more than 25 proxy sites that you can use to stream the latest movies and tv shows.

What are Putlocker Mirror or Proxy Sites

As I told at the beginning of this post, the official putlocker site was banned way back in 2016 when Court passed the order to block the website citing piracy claims by Motion Pictures Associations of America.

Right after its shutdown, the mirror (or proxy) sites of Putlocker went live. As soon as the announcement was made, there were more than 50 proxy sites of putlocker. However, with the help of Internet Service Providers, all these sites were blocked.

However, as time passed, once again Putlocker mirror proxy sites went live. At present, there are more than 25 putlockers sites that you can use to stream your favorite movies and tv shows.

25+ Best PutLocker Proxy & Mirror Sites List of 2020

If you’re having trouble accessing Putlocker website to watch your favorite shows and movies, here’s a list of 25+ Putlocker proxy and mirror sites you can use in 2020 –

Putlockers.net Putlockerr.is Putlockers.fm Putlockerz.io 123putlocker.com Putlockerhd.is Putlocker.io Putlockers.sc Putlockerfree.net Putlockers.am Putlockers.tf Putlocker9.as Theputlocker9.com Theputlockerhub.me Putlocker.fyi Putlocker.fyi Putlockerstoworld.com Putlockertv.to Putlocker-m.net Unblockall.org Putlockertv.to Putlockers.mn Putlockerhd.is Putlockersfm.com Putlockersonline.co 123putlocker.io

As time passes, I will continue to add some more live proxy and mirror sites. So, stay tuned with this blog post to know more about them.

Unblock Putlocker Proxy Sites

As you can see, I’ve listed down 25+ proxy or mirror sites. However, what if a particular site is blocked by your ISP? What would you do?

Easy-peasy, you’ll try to access some other proxy site. What if most of the proxy sites mentioned in the above-mentioned list is blocked by your ISP’s.

What would you do in this case? Well, the only solution left for you is using a VPN Service.

Be it a Free VPN or Premium VPN (I would recommend premium VPNs). You can use them to unblock any website you want.

All you’ve to do is connect to a country where the pultlocker proxy sites are not blocked.

Is it safe to use Putlocker Proxy Sites?

Accessing these unknown sites can be a bit dangerous as these sites include a number of harmful Ad Wares, pop-up ads and more.

This harmful adware can track a user’s location by storing their IP Address. All these privacy concerns can further lead to a hack or stealing of personal data.

Pop-ads – are those types of advertisements that pop-ups in a new window whenever you click on a site. These unknown popups can lead you to malicious sites or even adult sites.

Redirection Ads –

See this pic. Any normal user can click on these types of sites as they look quite realistic. As an added bonus, it shows you have won a prize of $1,000 voucher in the form of an Amazon Gift Card.

It’s obvious that some users will click on this image. However, as a result of this, you’re opening backdoors for hackers to access your personal information. This may lead to hacking into your personal bank accounts, social media accounts.

So, yeah! your concern is right. You might get duped because of these deceptive ads present on the Putlocker proxy sites. That’s the whole problem. Now, what’s the solution? What you can do avoid all this?

Well, there are 2 solutions for you. First is don’t use these types of sites to stream your favorite movies and tv shows. However, if you can’t do this then the final option, you’re left with is using browser extensions.

Helpful Extensions to Block Third-Party Ads

Adblocker Plus – You can use this extension to block third party ads on these harmful Putlocker Proxy Sites. Once installed, it removes all the ads visible on a web page. Now, coming to its compatibility, this extension is available for most of the browsers out there.

Pop-up Blockers – As you might have understood by the name, Popup blocker extension is used to block all types of ads that popups while using an active Putlocker proxy site. Similar to Adblock Plus, popup blocker extension is available for most of the web browsers available on the internet.

Video Blockers – Last but not least, Video blocker is an extension that blocks video ads that starts playing without your permission. These types are not only a major threat to your privacy but also uses your internet data without your permission. So, by using this plugin all the video ads are blocked as soon as the page is loaded in the browser.

Is it Illegal to Use Putlocker Proxy Sites?

Many of you might have thought is it illegal to use Putlocker website? Can I get tracked similarly to the way users get tracked from torrent sites? Technically yes but as of now, there’s no instrument available to track you if you’re streaming online content.

That’s one of the primary reasons why several Governments have instructed the respective ISP’s to block such sites. Let’s take the example of India. Here Piracy is strictly prohibited by the Government. Whenever a user tries to access piracy sites like Putlocker or plex TV alternatives, you get this message –

As you can clearly see, a putlocker proxy site I’m trying to access is blocked by my ISP (as instructed by the Department of Telecommunications).

Final Words

All in all, I’m saying is, you can use Putlocker proxy sites to stream your favorite movies and tv shows but with some precautions. Your negligence might leave you open to grave danger like a threat, stealing of personal data, passwords and more. So, it’s all up to you. It’s better to be safe than sorry later. That’s all for now. If you’ve any questions regarding Putlocker proxy sites, do let me know in the comments section given below.