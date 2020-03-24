Covid-19: Spend Quality Family Time with Pure Flix App

“Entertainment is a sacred pursuit when done well. When done well, it raises the quality of human life.”

Rightly said……

In this pandemic coronavirus situation, relaxation and meditation, are the only two sources that can heal us. When we talk about relaxation the first thing that comes in our mind is ENTERTAINMENT which can really help us to manage this situation.

Spending the whole day at home is not an easy task. So, you might need something that can relax you as well as entertain you with faith-based videos. Streaming on-demand videos are one of the best options to stay home and if you are able to find wholesome family entertainment is more than enough.

Isn’t it!!

So, to bring wholesome entertainment, we are here to help you.

PURE FLIX can really help you with this.

Are you looking to stream – –

Family-friendly Movies

Family-friendly Tv shows

Christan Entertainment

Children Programming

Animation

Documentaries

Biographies

Home school

Health and Fitness

Evangelical and inspirational titles

If yes…then it is an ideal option for you…..as it has videos on all these topics. Not only this it provides faith-based videos also. Faith is the only thing we need in the time of crisis..

In this article, you will get to know what Pure Flix is, when it was launched, the Pureflix app, supported devices, how to use it and its features.

Let’s dive into it:

What is Pure-Flix?

It is an on-demand video streaming service like Netflix or Hulu etc. It only provides family-friendly and faith-based movies and shows. You can watch your favorite shows anytime, anywhere from this app.

Get ready for a user-friendly experience with your popular shows.

Whatever your age is- it doesn’t matter as it has something for everyone. It provides a wholesome viewing experience for your entire family.

Fun, entertainment, inspiration and education- just at one click.

If you haven’t tried these kinds of services yet, then Pure Flix app provides a 1-month free trial, so give it a try. It ensures high-resolution faith-based videos to entertain you.

What will you do if you want to see only exclusive Pure Flix app content?

No need to explore more, Pure Flix app provides different options for your convenience under section watch-

Exclusively on Pure Flix

Most watched

Featured

Recently added

Just click, you are ready to watch an exclusive of Pure Flix.

When Pure Flix App was launched?

It was founded on November 21, 2005, by David A.R. White Russel Wolfe.

David A.R. has created Pure Flix for promoting faith-based and real values which we have forgotten in today’s scenario. Pue Flix has created a new history in the on-demand streaming services as their videos promote all those values that are currently known as old fashioned. Currently, it has 1,25,000 subscribers.

You can also stream videos on the Pure Flix app but before directly jumping to supported devices, let’s check how you can explore videos on pure flix app.

Pure Flix App:

Pure Flix gives you the highest quality, a most extensive, faith-based and family-friendly video-streaming source on the web. You can download it from Apple and Android App stores.

The app is easy to use and it has been divided into various genres- you can choose the genre which you like.

Genres like faith, education, kids, and series. Further, it also provides exclusive features and content.

So, get ready to watch documentaries and home-school, health, fitness, and inspirational titles.

Pure Flix App Supported Devices

You can stream your favorite shows on the following devices:

iPhone and Android smartphones

Apple and Kindle tablets

Xbox one

Desktop and laptop

Samsung Smart tv’s

Smart Tv’s with Chromecast and Amazon Firestick

How you can become Members of Pure Flix

Subscribing Pure Flix is not difficult. Follow these steps to subscribe:

Search Pureflix.com on google.

You will see a free for a month button, click on it.

It will direct you to next page, where you have to mention your name, email and enter your password(it will help you to login in every time)

When you complete a 1-month trial it will ask you to choose your plan(different plans will be available-choose your plan) enter your card details.

(If you don’t have a debit/credit card apply for it before subscribing because it only accepts debit/credit cards for payment and maintaining an account. It must be a prepaid card register with your name and billing address.)

Agree to Terms and Conditions and then click Start Membership.

Congrats, you are done.

Now, you can stream videos on Pure Flix.

Pure Flix Subscription Plans

You can even take a monthly plan or annual plan according to your requirements.

Monthly Plan:- $12.99

Annual Plan:- $99.99

There are also exclusive plans available which you can take. If you want to watch particular sets of videos – Pure Flix offers that also. You can even use promo codes for subscribing to various plans.

Issues with Pure Flix App

Yes… There are some issues that users are facing while streaming videos on Pure Flix. Some of the problems are:

On devices, it is showing error while connecting to the internet.

Some of its users are not able to change the language and page which displays unable to find.

After January 2019 Pure Flix is charging tax on its- country, state, territory, and city local tax depending upon the need.

Features of Pure Flix App

If you become a member of Pure Flix then you will be enjoying these features.

So, let’s take a look into them –

Wholesome Entertainment.

One Month Free Trial.

High-Resolution Series.

Faith-Based Movies.

The caption facility is also there.

Congrats, you have all the basic knowledge about Pure Flix and now, you are all set for the new experience.

Conclusion

Well, we have drawn your attention to all the features of Pure Flix. Now, you have to choose Pure Flix or any other on-demand streaming services according to your requirements but it is the best option for family entertainment.

If you have any questions regarding this app or any other app let me know in the comment section. We will help you with that. Additionally, if we had missed any important information let me know.