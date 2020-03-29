Half-life Alyx: Most Awaited Playstation Vr Game of 2020 Finally Released

It was in 2016 when Sony released the PlayStation VR project. Since then several gaming titles have been released. At that time, the hype of VR was at its peak.

Now, it’s 2020. Is it still popular? Well, 4 years later, the VR landscape has changed completely. Compared to 2016, more people are showing interest in Virtual reality gears.

If Playstation VR continues to get games like this, it might become popular right away.

As a matter of fact, this year’s most anticipated game Half-Life Alyx is finally released. Without wasting much time, let’s get to know more about it.

Half-Life Alyx

Half-Life Alyx is a VR-based first-person shooter game that is slated to release for Windows.

This FPS game is developed & published by Valve. Btw, It’s not their 1st game. In fact, popular games like CSGO, Dota 2, Half-Life 2. Have you played any such games? If you did then you might already be aware of the fact that they develop awesome games.

Last month, the developers, Valve Corporation announced its worldwide release to be March 23, 2020. Now, we’re past the due date. Are you thinking of purchasing this game from the Steam Store? If yes, then wait!!! Although the game is not that expensive. But I would recommend you to get updated with Half-Life Alyx Storyline.

Half-Life Alyx Storyline

Now, comes the interesting part.

A storyline is what makes a game addicted to its users. So, what this game has in store of PS VR users. Well, let’s find out –

Half-Life Alyx, a PlayStation VR game, tells the story, Golden Freeman. It is set before his return in Half-Life 2.

Freeman is alone in the game. He has an ally in the form of Alyx Vance. She along with her father, fight off against the Combine.

Do you know who they are? Well, Combine is an alien empire that has conquered earth.

After getting to know about this game, one thing I finally realized, Alyx was never an episodic game or side story. She was “the next part of the Half-Life story”.

Now, coming to the use of PlayStation VR in this game, you must use it to use interface, get supplies, engage in combat & throw objects.

In Half-Life 2, there was an option of a Gravity Gun. Similarly, in Half-Life Alyx, the gravity gloves allow your player to manipulate the gravity.

Furthermore, with the upcoming game, several other features including exploration, puzzles, combat, and story are set to make a comeback. You can use all the weapon with one hand. So, at the time of interaction with the world, you will have a free hand.

Half-Life Alyx will also support user mods via the Steam Workshop. So, don’t forget to check them out whenever you purchase this game from the Steam Store.

Final Words

As for the compatibility, Half-Life Alyx supports all PC compatible VR headsets. The list includes, headsets from HTC Vive, the Valve Index, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and windows mixed reality.

Now, that it’s clear that Half-Life Alyx is compatible with most of the VR headsets, aren’t you curious to know whether the game will release for non-VR users or not?

Well, the bad news is, as of now, the makers are in no mood to release Half-Life Alyx for any other platforms. That’s a bummer😞. Don’t be too sad as the game supports mods from the steam workshop. Wonderful, right? So, are you going to purchase this game?

If yes, then do let me know in the comments section given below.