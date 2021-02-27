How to Promote a New Workplace in a Hospital – 2021 Guide

Nobody likes a bad work environment, no matter which discipline they work in. Changing up the work environment is crucial in alleviating the pressures that may lead to anxiety and stress in employees. If an organization is able to do it effectively, productivity will be optimized and levels of stress will surely decrease.

Promoting a new workplace in a hospital, however, can be daunting and challenging because of the presence of bureaucracy and politics in the system. But the main thing to know is that it is not impossible. There are several ways in advocating for a better and healthier workplace. The integration of patient portals, investing in patient-centered care, focusing on the needs of employees and providers, are only a few of them.

1. Set clear goals

One common issue across healthcare organizations is that goals are often unclear. Expectations are unrealistic and recommendations from employees often are not included in the goal-setting process. Having a clear focus in the form of a goal not only helps keep employees on track but actually drives them even more than factors such as financial gain.

Leaders in healthcare should set very specific and attainable goals, and encourage feedback from employees. With this, every stakeholder will be on the same page and conflicts can be avoided.

2. Invest in patient-centered care

Patient-centered care centers on each individual’s unique health needs and takes all features of their well-being—including emotional, spiritual, social, financial, physical, and mental health—into thought in order to attain desired health results. It may be an all-encompassing approach that values shared decision-making and dynamic support from both the patient and their care group.

Organizations that are more patient-centered have more positive outcomes. It results in greater quality of life and well-being of patients and more positive outcomes. Additionally, it helps empower patients to engage in their care as they begin to take control of decisions that affect their health. Patients learn good habits and how to care for themselves by playing an active role in their care which results in higher patient satisfaction.

The collaboration between patients, their loved ones, and the team of providers can expedite healing and create a healthier environment for both parties. Moreover, higher satisfaction rates can lead to an increased perception of a reputation for the organization leading to more patients, and increasing return on investment.

3. Integrate patient portal into practice workflow

A patient portal is a secure online website that gives patients convenient, real-time access to personal health information from anywhere as long as they have an Internet connection.

The integration of patient portals into routine practice flow will increase work efficiency for most hospital staff. Moreover, it will lessen face-to-face consultations which are recommendable amidst the global pandemic. Patients with less serious illnesses will no longer have to visit the hospital thanks to telemedicine, while others with severe concerns and urgent needs can be better attended to.

The added ability for communication between patients and providers is beneficial to chronically ill patients. With the secure messaging capacities on patient portals, chronically sick patients can message their providers whenever they have a basic question, lessening time on the phone and unnecessary trips to the doctor’s office.

4. Prioritize employees’ well-being

Most healthcare organizations already have wellness programs in place that target employees’ physical health, but they should also give equal importance to mental health. When employees are given the right environment and support that they need to obtain not just good physical health, but holistic well-being, they become more effective in their jobs.

In order to achieve well-being, hospitals could provide programs and strategies in place like:

Group activities focused on physical health

Access to healthier food options in the cafeterias

Private wellness rooms where staff can retreat to rest and recuperate

5. Maintain transparent communication

Transparent communication is key to every workplace’s success since it promotes trust. It creates an environment in which people are more likely to be honest, share ideas and knowledge, and collaborate towards common goals.

6. Empower HR

Proper management of human resources is critical in providing a high quality of health care. Executives can support HR by providing them with the tools they need to be successful in a healthcare environment. By truly educating them on the different functions and practices of the healthcare labor force, a stronger working relationship that is more informed and confident will be created within the HR department.

7. Fostering professional development.

To successfully interact with staff and understand the work environment, hospital leaders must recognize where middle managers are in their skill development and provide them with the necessary training and resources. Likewise, medical practitioners should be given utmost support to further their practices by attending training in order to advance their skills and keep them up-to-date.

8. Create different training programs for different learning styles.

Hospitals should be willing to provide a variety of teaching methods with their training programs for their employees. It should include material that would interest various learning styles: verbal, visual, auditory, etc.

It is also wise and more cost-effective to select a solution that appeals to all types of learning styles. Though it may be challenging, it is possible to implement workplace training that addresses the needs of the many types of learning styles. A good example would be experiential learning which includes elements that naturally appeal to many different learning styles and offers benefits that can be appreciated by every employee.

Needless to say, medical practitioners and patients are the most important stakeholders in the healthcare industry. Thus, prioritizing their needs and providing them with great support ensures a superior environment in hospitals and other healthcare organizations.

Creating a new workplace environment takes a lot of effort and involvement from all the parties involved. It does not happen overnight, but success will follow when all the people who are a part of it participate and work hard to achieve a common goal.