What Is The Difference Between Prizm And Polarized Oakley Sunglasses

Are you looking for the best sunglasses to protect your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun? Of course, you are, why else would you be here?

Since you are, you’ve probably done your fair share of research and you’ve decided that you want to go with Oakley’s, and why wouldn’t you? They’re brilliant.

However, you may be wondering what the difference is between Prizm Oakley sunglasses and regular polarized Oakley sunglasses. Both types of sunglasses offer great protection for your eyes – that goes without saying – but there are some key differences that you should be aware of before making your final decision.

About Oakley

Oakley is a company that is based in California, USA. It was founded in 1975 and it designs, manufactures and markets sports and performance equipment.

The company started off by making motorcycle grips but it soon branched out into other areas. In 1984, for example, it released its first pair of sunglasses called Factory Pilot Eyeshades.

Today, Oakley is a global leader in the design and manufacture of performance sunglasses, apparel, goggles, watches and more.

What Is Oakley Prizm Technology?

We all know how blinding the sun could get even if we wear a pair of quality shades. Well, Oakley knows it too, so they’ve decided to tackle this problem by pouring millions of dollars into research for years and years until they’ve come up with the solution – Oakley Prizm.

Oakley Prizm is a lens technology that greatly enhances colour, contrast and clarity. It is designed to help you see more detail so that you can perform at your best.

If you are an athlete, for example, you will be able to see obstacles more clearly so that you can avoid them.

If you are a cyclist, you will be able to see obstacles on the road more clearly so that you can avoid them. If you’re a baseball player – the ball will simply stand out from everything else, no matter if the pitcher’s throwing you a curveball or a cutter. Or, if you are a golfer, you will be able to see the greens more vividly so that you can better read the breaks and make those all-important putts.

In short, Oakley Prizm lenses are designed to improve your vision in specific environments so that you can perform at your best.

What Is The Difference Between Prizm And Polarized Lenses?

As we mentioned before, both Prizm and polarized lenses offer great protection for your eyes. However, there are some key differences between the two.

Polarized lenses reduce glare from surfaces like water, snow, and glass. This is because they contain a special filter that helps to block out horizontal light waves.

Oakley Prizm lenses, on the other hand, enhance colour, contrast and clarity. As we mentioned before, this is done by filtering out certain wavelengths of light.

Are All Prizm Lenses Polarized?

No, not all Prizm lenses are polarized. In fact, only some of them are.

The focus of Prizm lenses isn’t to prevent UV rays, it’s to create a sharper, more vivid image in front of your eyes.

However, some of the Prizm lenses are polarized, so make sure you check that out when you’re shopping.

So, Which One Should You Choose?

Now that you know the difference between Prizm and regular polarized lenses, which one should you choose?

Well, it depends on what you will be using them for. If you need sunglasses for specific activities like golf or cycling, then Prizm lenses would be the better choice.

On the other hand, if you just need a good pair of everyday sunglasses that will reduce glare and protect your eyes from the sun, then polarized lenses would be the way to go.

Of course, you could always choose sunglasses that come with both Prizm and polarized lenses. That way, you’ll have the best of both worlds!

Oakley sunglasses are available with both types of lenses – which you can see if you just visit here – so you can choose the perfect pair for your needs.

Which Prizm Models Are The Best?

If you’re looking for the best Oakley sunglasses with Prizm lenses, then you should definitely check out the following models:

Oakley Jawbreaker

Oakley Frogskins

Oakley Holbrook Metal

Oakley Ejector

These are just some of the most popular Oakley sunglasses with Prizm lenses. Of course, there are many other great models to choose from.

So, if you need a good pair of sunglasses for specific activities, then you should definitely consider checking out a few Oakley sunglasses sale pages and get yourself a pair. You won’t be disappointed!

Which Professional Athletes Wear Oakley Sunglasses?

Many professional athletes choose to wear Oakley sunglasses because of the benefits that Prizm lenses offer.

Some of the most famous athletes who wear Oakleys are:

Patrick Mahomes – Super Bowl champion and QB of Kansas City Chiefs

Chloe Kim – American snowboarder and two-time Olympic gold medallist

Hideki Matsuyama – the first Japanese golfer to win a Masters Tournament

Valentino Rossi – The Doctor, nine-time Grand Prix World Champion

Marc Marquez – six-time Grand Prix World Champion

As you can see, many of the world’s top athletes trust Oakley sunglasses to help them perform at their best. This only means these lenses must do the trick!

Conclusion – Should You Buy Oakley Sunglasses?

Well, by now you know the answer to the question – are Oakley sunglasses worth it? And the answer is a resounding yes! Oakley sunglasses are definitely worth the investment. Not only do they look great, but they also offer excellent protection for your eyes. Check them out on https://pretavoir.co.uk/collections/oakley-sunglasses

Plus, with Prizm lenses, you’ll be able to see more detail and perform at your best in specific activities.

Hopefully, this article has helped you to understand the benefits of Oakley sunglasses, the differences between Prizm and regular lenses and why they are definitely worth the investment.