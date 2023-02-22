How To Prepare an Authentic Taco Tuesday at Home?

Taco Tuesday is a tradition celebrated in most Mexican restaurants across the United States. It is not a party, even though it may seem like one.

Every Tuesday, restaurants and bars make special offers on delicious Mexican preparations. It has become a trend since 1982, and even some restaurants that do not serve Mexican food join this day and offer Mexico’s specials on Tuesdays.

Celebrating the Mexican way

Mexican restaurants are all prepared to make every Tuesday a great event. It is the occasion when people gather around and get deals like 2$ steak tacos, 1$ fish tacos, or $3 selected tacos.

Not only food is served on Taco Tuesday. Some restaurants prepare Mexican parties. Mariachis, DJs, and even great offers of drinks at a lower cost are the catchy elements to join the party.

Homemade Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday is not exclusive to restaurants; you can make your Mexican party at home.

Planning is the key to having a successful event. Decorations, music, and traditional food are the aspects to consider.

The Decor for Tuesday’s Taco event will not represent a big deal. You only need to buy colorful and traditional banners and hang them at your place.

Think of the following ideas:

Hang some cut-out banners on the wall. You can DIY your own or buy pre-made banners.

Hang pom poms or ‘Taco Bout A Party’ banners or balloons.

Make a photo wall. It is an unforgettable idea to make a photo wall. You can place a Mexican blanket in to make a traditional backdrop for taking photos.

Place some themed signs on your buffet table. They can state phrases like “Taco Tuesday”, “Best tacos”, “A comer”, and “Fiesta”, for example.

Serve food and drinks in themed and colorful cups and dishes.

Offer your guests head bopper with maracas or traditional Mexican images.

Invitations are also a great detail. There are thousands of ideas for your Tuesday party online. Choose the most distinctive Mexican theme and send it to your friends in advance.

Make some games. A Tuesday Taco party is not complete without games. A hot sauce eating contest, tequila tasting, salsa dancing, and a piñata are fun ideas.

A Piñata is a great idea. Fill it with pieces of sugar cane, tangerines, boiled sweets, chocolate coins, and other sweets.

What to serve

Preparing an authentic taco Tuesday at home can be a fun and delicious experience. Here are the steps to follow:

Choose your protein: Start by choosing your protein, which can be beef, chicken, pork, fish, or even tofu. Season it with a blend of spices, such as cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

Cook your protein: Cook your protein on a grill, stovetop, or oven until it’s fully cooked and tender.

Warm up your tortillas: Warm up your tortillas by placing them on a dry skillet or on the grill for about 30 seconds on each side. Alternatively, you can wrap them in damp paper towels and microwave them for 15-20 seconds.

Prepare your toppings: Set up a variety of toppings for your tacos, such as shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, diced onions, grated cheese, sliced avocados, and fresh cilantro.

Make your salsa: Mix together diced tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and salt to make a fresh salsa.

Assemble your tacos: Start by adding your protein to the tortilla, then add your toppings and salsa.

Serve and enjoy: Serve your dish with a side of rice and beans, and enjoy your authentic taco Tuesday at home!

One of the reasons why tacos are so beloved is because they are incredibly versatile. From the type of protein to the toppings and spices used, there are countless ways to customize your tacos to your liking. You can make them as simple or as complex as you want, depending on your taste and mood. Try experimenting with different marinades and rubs for your protein, or mix up your toppings with pickled vegetables, hot sauce, or different types of cheese. The possibilities are endless, so don’t be afraid to get creative and make your perfect meal.

The best part of the Taco Tuesday party is the food; it is stated in the party name. The most convenient and easy way of serving tacos is in a bar. To set up the ultimate taco bar you need a large table to put together your favorite ingredients. It requires a variety of taco options and toppings.

This table buffet must be arranged by order, one ingredient next to the other, so your guests can serve what they want:

Tortilla or shells: Include a variety of options soft corn tortillas, hard corn tortillas, soft flour tortillas, and crispy taco shells. Meat: It has to be varied to please all tastes. These are the common fillings: ground beef, shredded chicken, and grilled steak. Cheese: Shredded Mexican cheese, cheddar, Monterrey jack, and queso fresco are great choices. Toppings: They complement and give a fresh texture to the taco. Try the following lettuce, chopped tomato, chopped onions, sliced avocados, fresh cilantro, lime wedges, and sliced jalapeños. Sauces: Any taco is complete without salsas. Traditional sauces include guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn sauce, mango sauce, pineapple sauce, and hot sauces. Side dishes: To make a complete meal, including these accompaniments: elotes, Mexican rice, beans, roasted vegetables, avocado rice, and coleslaw salad.

You can also make advanced tacos dorados to eat before guests start to prepare their tacos. To have an easy and fast recipe to prepare a delicious dish check https://mahatmarice.com/recipes/rice-and-beans-tacos-dorados/.

Do not forget about drinks and desserts

An incredible Taco Tuesday must include drinks and mouth watering desserts after the copious meal.

Drinks and desserts must also have Mexican flavors:

Some ideas on beverages:

Sangria.

Aguas Frescas.

Tepache.

Horchata.

Limeade.

Mezcal.

Tequila.

Margaritas.

Desserts options are: