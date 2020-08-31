10 Pre-Workout Breakfast Ideas Before Your Morning Workout – 2020 Guide

Are you one of those people who train regularly in the morning? In 2020, this is an entirely regular thing. As soon as you get out of bed, you put on a tracksuit and put on sneakers? In that case, this article is the right thing for you. You will find out if breakfast is needed before training – and what experts say about a meal before training. We will also reveal to you what one such meal should contain – and which supplements will supply you with energy and essential nutrients. We’ll give you a few ideas of what your pre-workout breakfast might look like.

Breakfast Before Training

Everyone already knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and that skipping it can have negative consequences. It is of significant importance to start the day with the proper combination of protein and carbohydrates. When it comes to morning training – that combination is even more significant. A light and well-balanced breakfast will provide you with enough energy for a quality workout. It would be best if you took your breakfast optimally 1-2 hours before you start your training. You should avoid foods that are high in fat because the body needs more time to digest them.

Suitable Supplements

Before morning training – supplements are recommended because they allow you to quickly and almost without preparation replenish useful substances. They won’t bother your stomach during training, plus, you can easily drink them before a morning workout. It will save you time for sleeping. According to muzcle.com, supplements before morning training include some of the legal steroids that are incredibly popular among bodybuilders and professional athletes. Although steroid note we often have negative associations, not all steroids are like that. That is why some of them are on the list of legal ones. They will increase the level of testosterone in men – and also protein synthesis, which will bring you to faster and better muscle development. This combination will provide you with everything your body needs to start the process and increase strength but also mass. Below we bring you ideas for a simple and quality meal that will prepare you for your morning workout.

1. Smoothie

Prepare a delicious smoothie with Greek yogurt and raspberries or some other berry fruit. Greek yogurt is rich in probiotics – which are extremely important for the health of the digestive system. It also contains prebiotics, a soluble fiber that helps absorb vitamins and nutrients. Raspberries are a great source of fiber – one cup has 8 grams of fiber in just 60 calories. Equally valuable alternatives to raspberries are strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

2. Protein Shake

It only takes us a few minutes to prepare a shake that will provide the body with enough protein to build muscle. By adding fruits rich in fiber that is digested more slowly, such as strawberries, the shake will saturate you for a long time and provide the necessary energy for a quality workout. Depending on your taste, opt for soy or whey protein with approximately 100-200 calories – and at least 10-20 grams of protein per scoop. For an even better flavor, toss in a banana shake. It is rich in potassium, so it will help maintain electrolyte balance.

3. Whole Cereals + Greek Yogurt + Blueberries

This delicious breakfast will make your journey to a slim figure and sculpted muscles easier. In one of the studies, people who ate carbohydrates exclusively in the form of whole grains during a low-calorie diet lost significantly more belly fat than those who consumed refined foods such as white bread and pasta. Greek yogurt is an excellent source of protein – as much as 18 grams in one package, and blueberries are rich in fiber and antioxidants.

4. Whole Grain Toast + Fat-Free Cheese Spread + Smoked Salmon

Complex carbohydrates and proteins are a winning combination for a pre-workout meal. You will get healthy carbohydrates as a long-term source of energy – and quality proteins needed for muscle growth and recovery. Salmon is rich in omega-3 acids, which, besides being very healthy, have a positive effect on metabolism. Namely, omega-3 acids stimulate the release of leptin, a hormone that directly affects metabolism and determines whether you burn calories – or store them in the form of fat. Consumption of fish increases the level of fat-consuming enzymes and reduces the level of those that stimulate the formation of fat deposits.

5. Lean Cheese + Whole Grain Toast + Orange

Another quick and easy breakfast consists of lean cheese and whole-grain toast. Thanks to its high level of protein and calcium content, lean cheese helps build strong muscles and bones. Whole grain toast is a source of complex carbohydrates that are digested slowly. That way, it will supply the body with energy during training. If you add one orange to it, you are going to accomplish a more effective way of losing gained weight. Because oranges are rich in vitamin C, and they help reduce insulin levels, speed up metabolism, and burn calories.

6. Integral Toast With Eggs And Avocado

Before going to bed, prepare scrambled eggs or hard-boiled eggs and slice the avocado. In the morning, place slices of avocado and eggs on the integral toast and eat before your morning workout. This delicious breakfast will provide you with enough quality proteins, fats, and carbohydrates to give your maximum in training.

7. Apple + Pistachios + Lean Cheese

If you don’t have a habit of eating in the morning, this is a great way to eat still something that won’t slow you down during training. Citrus fruit is a significant source of polyphenols, antioxidants that boost endurance, muscle strength, and weight loss. Proteins and fibers from pistachios are digested more slowly, so they will be a long-time source of energy.

8. Egg Whites

If you feel bloated and sluggish when eating whole eggs, try with whites. Egg whites are a much better choice before exercise. One egg white contains about 4 grams of protein without any fat.

9. Dried fruit

This is a great option if you only have a few minutes before your workout. Dried fruit is easily digestible, so its carbohydrates will provide you with instant energy. If you often forget to eat before a workout, always have a quarter cup of dried berries, apricots, or pineapple on hand.

10. Caffeine

Caffeine has been proven to help those who ingest it regularly to enjoy strenuous workouts. It creates more energy, delays fatigue, and enhances the possibility of healthy and natural weight loss. You can find it in plain coffee or black tea.