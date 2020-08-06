4 Best Portable Pool Table 2020

There is a saying that goes, “There is no place like home.” This is true, but we all want to go out with friends for a drink or a party of good old billiards. This is a very fun way to spend more time with friends, but it can also be a waste of time and money, considering that maybe all the pool tables are busy or we lose track of time in the excitement of having fun and later wonder when we need to pay. Ten or twenty years ago, a pool table was a luxury that only the wealthier could afford. Besides, most people lack the space to place it. However, today it is more than affordable, and you don’t even have to worry about space, bearing in mind that there are portable and folding tables.

Probably the first thing you think of when you hear portable or foldable is that the one that won’t be durable and will nod and thus disable your game. While this is partly true, know that it is possible to buy both extremely high quality and stable one. All you have to do is do a little research before you buy and embark on this adventure.

Of course, in addition to the table and equipment plays a key role – a billiard cue and of course balls. You can visit here to find out more about it. We believe that you can conclude for yourself that the material from which the balls are made is important, as well as its texture and weight. If they do not meet some of the basic conditions, your game will lose on quality, because the ball will not move in that direction and at the speed, you planned when hitting with a stick.

Let us now return to the choice of table. As we said, it is a real billiard table which, in addition to being large, is very heavy and not very easy to bring into any room. If you have a good and quality folding one, you will almost not even notice any difference. The most important thing to pay attention to when it comes to folding and portable tables is stability. The legs should be made of solid material and should not be wobbly. To make it easier for you to search and buy, we bring you some suggestions that could help you make the right decision. Another thing you need to pay attention to is the size of the table, as well as the price itself. When it comes to quality, choosing a table with a good playing surface is key. Slate is certainly number 1, but much cheaper MDF is a great replacement.

The playing bed is covered with the material, and most often it is worsted wool because it enables the fastest rolling of balls. Still, non-professional tables are usually wool-covered, so pay attention to it and if the cloth is evenly laid on the surface.

1. Hathaway Park Avenue Multi-Game table

If you are a true lover of table sports, this table is something you should have. Hathaway Park Avenue Multi-Game table will surely meet your expectations. This amazing one is seemingly planned for dining including two benches. However, when it comes to entertainment, it has an incredible power of transformation. In just a few seconds, it turns into a billiard or table tennis table. Amazing, isn’t it? It is made of tightly certified MDF material, and the surface is covered with black durable material. The length is 7 feet. This could be a slightly more expensive investment compared to other portable desks, but keep in mind that this one is multifunctional.

2. Fat Cat Stormstrike

This pool table is a smaller size (5 feet) but very practical. With folding legs, you will be able to move it from one room to another easily and thanks to reinforcement, it will ensure sturdiness and stability during play. The design is an old-school arcade and the playing surface is covered with black cloth. The table is made of wood and weighs 88 pounds and is one of the heavier folding and portable models. One more positive thing is you are not going to need more than 30 minutes to install it and start playing.

3. Fat Cat Tuscon 7’ Pool Table

This table is covered with blue cloth and has rubber bumpers, thanks to which the balls will get the perfect bounce. With its modern design, it will perfectly fit in every room. Instead of four legs, this table has two wide arcade-style foils that provide stability and look good. It is good to know that the base is easy to glue to any surface, even carpet. Another feature that benefits this table is that all the balls inserted into the holes end up in a central place, so they are easy to reach, unlike complicated ball finding systems.

4. Hathaway Hustler

The price of this table is affordable. It is installed in less than one hour. Legs are adjustable so you can set the stability. The blend of the polyester and wool is not the best solution, but still, the ball rolls very smoothly and easily. In its category, this table has one of the best rubber cushions. At the end of the game, the balls end up in the center bowl.

To make your table last as long as possible, you must maintain it well. Usually, a brush is included in the set, with which it is easy to clean the cloth without damaging it. You can also use a low-power vacuum cleaner to clean the surface of chalk residue. Also, it is important to clean the balls because chalk residues remain on them, too. Metal objects, coins, and pets should be kept away from the table to avoid scratching. Besides, it is better to keep the drink in another place, because the moisture created by the spillage could permanently cause damage. For all this and many other reasons, it is advisable to assemble what when not in use, or at least cover it and protect it from damage.