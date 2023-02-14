Are you looking to update your floors? Porcelain stoneware tiles may be the right choice for you! From easy installation to long lasting durability, the advantages of porcelain stoneware floors are quite impressive. But they do have some drawbacks that need to be taken into consideration before making a purchase.

In this article, we will go through the pros and cons of using porcelain stoneware tiles for flooring.

Pros of Porcelain Stoneware Tiles

Porcelain stoneware tile flooring is a viable choice for areas both inside and outside the home. It is scratch-resistant and non-porous, making it an ideal flooring option for kitchens, bathrooms and outdoor areas. Porcelain stoneware is strong, durable, and stain-resistant. With a high compression strength and very low water absorption rate, porcelain tile is virtually impervious to inevitable stresses caused by extreme changes in temperature or humidity. This makes it suitable for use in climates prone to freeze/thaw cycles, perfect for outdoor uses on terraces, rooftops or gardens exposed to large temperature shifts throughout the day. If you are looking for these tiles to buy, try checking out novoceram.com.

Additionally, because of its unique composition means that porcelain tile has a higher resistance to wear than other types of tiles on the market today with thicker weightier tiles proving substantially harder wearing than standard tiles. Furthermore, porcelain stoneware provides excellent shock resistance; unlike natural stone where slabs are split or broken apart during shipment due to its brittleness, porcelain can survive shocks without any damage during transportation as long as proper packing materials are used making it easier to install as cut pieces are less likely break or chip during installation.

Their superior durability also means they require less upkeep when compared with other types of stone flooring like marble or limestone. Finally, since they come pre-finished there’s no need to apply sealers which makes them incredibly easy to maintain while avoiding the hassle of buying additional supplies such as a mop and waxes needed by other types of stone tiles.

All in all, Porcelain Stoneware advantages should be duly taken into account when installing floors in homes requiring an interesting mix of beauty and resilience.

Cons of Porcelain Stoneware Tiles

Although porcelain stoneware tiles are a popular choice for flooring because of their reputation for durability and low-maintenance care, there are some potential drawbacks to consider. These include:

High Cost: These tiles can be much more expensive than natural stone, ceramic or glass tiles.

Weight: They are much heavier than other flooring options, which can make installation difficult without professional assistance.

Hardness: They can be difficult to cut and shape due to their hardness. If a DIY installation is attempted without expert help, the results may be unprofessional or incomplete.

Complexity: A tricky layout may easily be made more complicated with the addition of different sizes, shapes and colors of porcelain stoneware tile; this often requires even more skill and experience with tile installation techniques.

Cleaning/Sealing: These tiles require regular sealing to prevent dirt from penetrating its surface, which is necessary but can add time to cleaning efforts each year.

Maintenance and Care of Porcelain Stoneware Tiles

They are a popular and durable choice for flooring in homes and businesses. Their low-maintenance, scratch-resistant surface and wide range of textures and colors make them an attractive option. However, there are certain precautions that must be taken when it comes to the long-term care of porcelain stoneware tiles.

Due to their high degree of porosity, porcelain stoneware tiles require regular cleaning and maintenance to prevent the buildup of dirt, dust, debris, or even substances such as grease or oil. To ensure your porcelain stoneware tiles last for years to come, it is recommended that you follow these guidelines:

Vacuum on a regular basis: This is especially important for areas which are subject to more frequent foot traffic. Vacuuming regularly will help keep the tile surface clean and free from dust particles that can otherwise be abrasive against the tile’s smooth finish.

Mop with a damp cloth: Use only mild detergents on your tile floors as harsh or strong cleaners can damage their surfaces over time. Also avoid using cloth mops as they can easily leave lint or fibers which can settle into the grout lines between each tile. Furthermore, mop up all spills quickly using a damp cloth before they have time to seep into the pores of the tiles.

Use a sealant: Applying at least one sealant coat after installation may help prolong the life of your porcelain stoneware tiles by creating an impermeable layer against water stain penetration as well as make them easier to clean since dirt will be harder to stick onto them once sealed. Reapplying another layer every two years may also be beneficial as sealants tend to wear away over time due to foot traffic along with other factors such as dirt seeping through crevices and maintenance issues arising from improper cleaning methods used at home.

Regularly check for damage: Be sure to inspect your tile floors regularly for signs of chips or cracks so that you can repair any damage before it becomes worse over time due to pressure changes in temperature or shifting ground levels beneath your home or business premise; this will save you money in repairs down the line!

Conclusion

When it comes to choosing tile for your floor, porcelain stoneware tiles are an excellent option for many spaces. They are attractive, durable and low-maintenance – perfect for high-traffic areas. Plus, they come in a variety of sizes, styles and finishes to accommodate any aesthetic. However, there are some downsides to using porcelain stoneware tiles for flooring – chief among them being their cost. They tend to be more expensive than other types of tiles because of their density and durability. Additionally, installation can be complicated and may require specialized tools and knowledge.

Considering all the considerations that come along with selecting porcelain stoneware tiles as flooring is important before making a decision. Those seeking an elegant look that not only resists abrasion but also holds up well against scratches may find its unsuitable tile options in porcelain stoneware. The longevity of these kinds of tile is unmatched although higher costs and effort installation are areas where you have to weigh your budget and needs accordingly before reaching a conclusion that best fits your lifestyle.