6 Most Popular Voice Over Actors in the World

Since Hollywood has become so popular among people from all over the world, we could see that actors were always a major part of the package. Sure, a well-known and quality actor plays a major part in the movie’s popularity, it has always been like that. In the last couple of years, with the rise of animated movies, we could see that there are some highly-quality actors providing some characters with their voice.

When they do that, they are not just called actors, they can be described as voice over actors. Are you interested in learning who’s behind the voice of a certain cartoon character? You can use voix off master to find out. With that said, are you interested in learning who is the most popular voice over actors? Maybe some of them are in some of your favorite cartoons or animated movies. Without further ado, let’s talk about some of the best ones.

1. Tim Allen

Tim Allen is a truly exceptional actor that appeared in numerous popular TV shows. One of his best works is “Last Man Standing” a TV show about a man who lives with his wife and daughters. As you can presume, this is a pretty interesting setting. But we bet that not many people know that Tim Allen gave his voice to countless popular characters.

One of the most popular ones was Pure Michigan. No, we are not talking about a cartoon or an animated TV show. We are talking about commercials that spawned from 2008 to 2018. For a decade, his voice was present in pretty much every home. However, not many people have recognized his voice in this legendary commercial.

2. Morgan Freeman

When talking about Morgan Freeman, it should be said that this is a man with an impressive career that spawns for a couple of decades. Mainly known for his golden voice, not only did he appear in theatric movies, but he also had many different appearances in commercials, animated shows, cartoons, and documentaries where he served as a narrator.

Furthermore, we can see that Morgan Freeman was the main voice behind Visa’s campaign for a couple of years. According to some sources, he was paid between $1 and $2 million for giving his voice to this famous commercial. If we’re talking about the most popular animated movies where he appeared, we would like to point out “March of the Penguins” and “War of the Worlds”. Surely, we are talking about one of the best-known voices of our day and age.

3. Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm is one of the best actors of his generation. The UK-born actor has participated in numerous projects, and some of them have represented some of the best works in the 21st century. Just think about roles in “Mad Men”. He was truly magnificent as Don Draper, right? Plus, he decided to try his voice acting skills by giving appearing in commercials for Mercedes Benz.

Anyone who’s seen and heard this commercial has no doubt that we are talking about one of the most impressive ones, without a doubt. Certainly, we are talking about one of the most sophisticated voices and the one that exudes so much confidence every second. Just Seeing him in this car would make any man wishing that he has one of these, we are absolutely sure of that.

4. Julia Roberts

The most popular actress of the nineties, Julia Roberts, is without a doubt one of the most recognizable faces of today. Even though her career is not at the point it was back in the 20th century, it should be said that she found a way of coming up with new challenges. Besides the fact that she appeared in countless TV commercials, it should be said that she’s tested her skills in the world of animated movies and shows.

“Charlotte’s Web” and “The Any Bully” are the two most popular animated movies she provided her voice to. Not only that she decided to give her voice to some characters, but she also managed to make them legendary. The best of all things, in some of these roles, her voice was unrecognizable. Only when people saw credits at the end of some of these movies, they found out about her role in these movies.

5. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah is one of the most talented artists we’ve had the pleasure of seeing. She is very versatile, due to the fact that she has numerous different careers. We are talking about her acting career, music career, and, the most impressive one by far, her Broadway career. Naturally, she’s best known for her music, but for a musician to reach Broadway, it surely requires a lot of talent to reach these heights.

Her first voice acting job was with “Pizza Hut” back in 2003. The idea of this commercial was created by Tom Jones, one of the company’s directors, with the idea of pushing sales by having high-quality commercials. And boom, Queen Latifah has landed one of her best works in her career. “Pizza Hut” commercial is one of the best-known ones in the US. Search for it on YouTube and you will see for yourself.

6. John Goodman

There’s no person in the world who has even a slight interest in acting who doesn’t know who John Goodman is. Today, he is one of the best actors for a couple of decades. Most certainly, his most popular role was in “Big Lebowski”, directed by Coen Brothers. One of his most impressive virtues is his voice. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he did a lot of voice actors during his long and impressive career.

Before he managed to land some great role in Hollywood, more precisely in the eighties, he did a voiceover for “Dunkin’ Donuts” commercials. For the next two decades, his work in this commercial was one of his best works. Of course, until he managed to get some great roles in movies. Recently, he had a magnificent role in “10 Cloverfield Lane” where he had a lot of sequences where only his voice was heard. Certainly, we are talking about one of the most chilling movies in recent years