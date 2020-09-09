7 Most Popular Casinos in Florida You Must Visit in 2020

Are you fond of gambling? Are you searching for famous casinos in Florida? For your information, there are plenty of centers, where you can play poker and feel like you are in Las Vegas. Betting is a good option for earning huge profit and big cash prizes. People of the country can explore many casinos in their area. If you are a tourist, then also, no one can stop you going anywhere.

In the following write-up, we will discuss some of the famous casinos in Florida, where you must visit in this year, 2020. Gambling is all about luck, and you must try it to win whatever you desire. Step into these places and rock the crowd betting there.

If we talk about the competition, then every year, people come here and compete with other visitors. You can also be one of them and winning against them. You must visit allstargambling.com to bet online in Florida sports and casinos.

1. Big Easy Casino

It is one of the biggest casinos in South Florida. Initially, its name was Mardi Gras, and then in 2017, he left it due to the storm damage. After that, Jeffrey Soffer purchased and then, give a new name to it. He remodeled and reconstructed it to make it one of the biggest and popular places for betting.

Every year, people across the world come to this place to gamble and win amazing prizes. There are over 700 slot machines, which provides a lot of opportunities to local people and tourists. The luxury and comfortable seating will mesmerize you completely. It is a perfect place to try your luck.

2. Dania Beach Casino

This place is known to have the hosting of jai alai for over 60 years. You can see many people whipping the ball at an incredible speed and winning exciting prizes. There is a court with seating of around 500 people who enjoys sports as the spectators. Whatever game you understand, you can bet on it.

Well, it is more like trying your luck with logic and senses. There are over 750 slot machines along with 25 tables for playing poker. There is a fixed timing to visit here, i.e., 9 AM to 3 AM from Monday to Thursday, and it works 24 hours from Friday to Sunday.

3. Isle Pompano Casino Park

In 2020, this place is known for its 10-year expansion as a place for entertainment and having a beautiful lake. There are more than 1500 slot machines, 40 poker rooms, and tracks for sports. You can enjoy the delicious food, including shrimps, crabs, and other seafood. There are all the things for your comfort and luxury.

You can stay there to complete with an adequate supply of food, drinks, and entertainment. There is a fixed timing of the casino, i.e., 9 AM to 3 AM from Monday to Thursday and it is open for 24 hours from Friday to Sunday.

4. Gulfstream Park

Are you interested in pony racing and betting? If yes, then you can visit this place. There is a pleasant track where this racing happens. You can come with your wife and children to enjoy the horses running on the track. If you try your luck, then you can also bet on any horse you like and believe that it will win.

There is a big statue in the casino. It is also known as the second biggest statue in the United States. Many people come here to check out the beauty of the Pegasus statue. There are no fees for visiting the track or parking your car. It is open daily for 24 hours. You can come here and enjoy your valuable time with family and friends.

5. Magic City Casino

This gambling center is located in Miami with more than 800 slot machines. It offers impressive jackpots, and you must try your luck here for once. You never know that you may win huge prizes. The Kitschy Burger museum is one of the major attractions of this casino, and you should not miss it any cost. If we talk about timings, then it is open from Sunday to Thursday from 10 AM to 4 AM, and it is open from 10 AM to 5 AM on Friday and Saturday.

6. Seminole Coconut Creek Casino

It is another famous gambling center in Florida, in which you can get an opportunity to play live Blackjack. There are over 2000 slot machines, in which you can try your luck in different games. You can visit the place every day because it is open for 24 hours. The overall revenue of the casino is relatively high in the country.

If you need to win huge jackpots, then nothing is wrong with trying your luck in various games available here. You can come with your friends and enjoy delicious food and a luxurious atmosphere with them. You will feel great for sure because there are chances of winning more if you try it.

7. Seminole Hard Rock Casino

The infrastructure of this hotel with the casino is unique and beautiful. It is in the shape of a guitar. It took $1.5 billion for constructing and renovating such an incredible building in the country. Many people attract to its location and come here to see the beauty. On the other hand, they also try their luck in various poker games.

There are over 3000 slot machines, 46 tables for poker, and other 193 table games. You can enjoy music and certain winning activities here. You can come with your family and friends to stay in a luxury hotel. Everything is so mesmerizing here, and you can come on any day and at any time.

The Bottom Line

In Florida, there are many casinos where you can try your luck and win incredible jackpots. It is the best place for all the people who love to bet on various sports and poker games. If you also want to try, then you must visit any of the above-listed casinos once in your life if possible.