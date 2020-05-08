Streaming is becoming a popular medium to watch movies and TV shows these days. You can access any content with a few clicks and taps. That’s why streaming platforms like Popcornflix are quite popular amongst the netizens.

However, not all people can pay for a premium membership of streaming platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime. That’s why Popcornflix is a preferable option for them. You get to watch a variety of movies or TV show episodes on Popcornflix, and it’s ad-supported, though.

However, is it enough for you to ditch other apps and websites for this platform? We will talk about Popcornflix in detail in the article, you will get every relevant information on this website, and should you watch movies on this website or not.

What is Popcornflix?

The streaming platform Popcornflix is an OTT service offered to the global audience. The website is a subsidiary of Screen Media Ventures, which is headquartered in New York, U. S. The site’s been around since 2011.

On Popcornflix, you can watch movies or TV series episodes for free of cost as the site makes money through ads.

Since it’s a subsidiary of an established company, you don’t have to be concerned about copyright violations, as it often happens with many ‘free’ streaming websites. The content you watch is a hundred percent legally streamed.

Since the content is available for free, you don’t have to sign-up to watch it. However, we recommend signing up for better experiences and a few added features. All you have to provide is your email ID to create an account on the website or app.

With an account, you can personalize your feed and give reviews/ratings to the movies or TV shows. You can also create GIFs of scenes from the content you’re currently watching. A few exciting features are worth signing up for on Popcornflix. However, you can skip it all if you want to.

Popcornflix Supported Devices

The best thing about Popcornflix is the extensive device support it offers to the audience. You can use your computer or smartphone to watch any content on their official website. However, if you want a smartphone-centric experience of Popcornflix, there are apps available for both Android and Apple users.

If you want to download the apps, you can look into Google Play Store or App Store(iOS). Here’s a complete list of devices which can play your favorite movies on the app:

Amazon Fire TV

All the Roku devices

Xbox

Apple TV

Android smartphones and tablets

Apple smartphones and tablets

Video Content Available on Popcornflix

A fundamental expectation a movie buff has when he visits a streaming platform is that it must have a vast content library with regular publishing of new titles. If you have that expectation from Popcornflix, we are afraid that it might disappoint you on that front.

It’s an excellent movie streaming site, but not a great alternative to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, or Netflix. If you expect that this site should regularly update the latest releases, you would have to look somewhere else. It’s not a replacement for already existing streaming giants.

However, it has plenty of good stuff that will satiate your thirst and won’t cost you a dime. Content diversity and volume are something that you have to let go of if you want a free service.

We know that you want a reason to visit the site, and we assure you that there’s one more to consider this site – Indie films.

Ever since the company acquired an indie film company, it has emphasized on giving more push to indie movies. You can see a range of great films like Buffalo Girls and Silver Bullets.

If indie movies are your thing, you can consider Popcornflix as a beautiful place to watch them. We are sure you won’t find these titles on mainstream streaming apps.

Final Verdict

After using Popcornflix for a long time, we can undoubtedly say that this is a great streaming platform for watching movies. However, if you are looking for a platform that can compete with giants like Netflix or Prime Video on every front, then it’s not Popcornflix.

You can enjoy Popcornflix if you are an indie film aficionado, ready to tolerate commercial interruptions during the movie. There are good things about this website and bad things too. Right thing being it’s a free platform, you don’t have to sign-up to watch movies, and it’s a fun place to explore indie cinema.

However, there are two significant drawbacks of this site: content and advertisements. Since Popcornflix is ‘free,’ it has to make money by showing you ads during the movie, and the ads are going to be annoying. If you can tolerate interruptions, it’s not bad.

The second thing is the content. If you are looking forward to keeping up with the latest big titles and newly released episodes of TV shows, you better stick to Netflix. The scarcity of content is a significant issue with Popcornflix. If you are just an occasional viewer, it wouldn’t matter to you.

In the end, there’s no such thing as ‘free lunch’; trade-offs are going to be there. You can undoubtedly enjoy Popcornflix if you relax the criteria for an excellent streaming service.

If you enjoyed this article, share it with your friends and inform them about a legal streaming service like Popcornflix.