Poker From The Perspective Of The Dealer

Did you know that poker dealers actually do a whole lot more than just tap the table and announce that the betting round has finished? Poker dealers actually have expert knowledge of the game, and they also know how to keep a game running smoothly as well. The dealer’s job is to try and divide all of the winnings accurately as well. If you ask a dealer how big someone’s stack size is, they will be able to tell you without much effort. Not to mention that he is there to take care that the game is fair, and that there won’t be any conflicts between players.

The Pot

One of the biggest and the most important responsibilities that a poker dealer has is to make sure that the pot is managed properly and that it is fulfilled as it should be. The pot refers to the betting pool or the money that people bet at the end of each round. Usually, the chips are used instead of cash at the table and it is the job of a dealer to make sure that the pot reaches the right player after the end of the betting round.

If you are betting through a site such as the GGPoker platform, then you may find that the pot is managed digitally; this makes sure that everyone participating gets paid what they are owed. The player may not know what the current bet is, and the dealer isn’t afforded such a luxury either. The dealer has to be able to talk the players through whatever they need to know while answering any questions they have.

Antes, forced bets and even blinds all have to be paid by all of the players and the dealer has the responsibility of notifying anyone that has not paid yet. Managing the pot is not easy to say the least and that is why casinos have to make sure that they carry out a rigorous screening process whenever they hire a dealer. Even after this, the dealer has to have some degree of casino training before they can manage the pot effortlessly. Most of a dealer’s salary comes from tips too.

Verifying Payouts

Poker dealers have to be able to verify any payments with a high degree of accuracy. Poker dealers need to be able to have a high proficiency in math and they also need to determine the total chip count by simply looking at the chips. The dealer also has to ensure that the players get the right payout at the end of every single round. The dealer has to track the movement of the chips on the table, and they need to be able to determine the amount of every betting round, as mentioned above. That being said, if there is a tie or if there is a showdown between players then the dealer has to ensure that both players receive an equal amount of chips if possible.

For this to be done with ease and efficiency, the dealer has to know the amount for every chip colour. In order to do this, they have to be experienced in poker themselves. A dealer has to be very adept at their job before they even step up to the dealership table. If you ask the dealer the total amount of your chips, they should be able to look at your chips and tell you the total amount almost instantly. A good dealer will be able to do this with accuracy. Poker dealers also have the responsibility of monitoring how fair the game is, which again, is a big responsibility in itself. Being a poker dealer is not easy to say the least, but the job is rewarding, and it pays well too.

How to Become a Poker Dealer?

There is a common misconception that being a poker dealer only requires you to deliver cards to players and on the table. However, it is essential to develop a set of skills if you want to be good enough so some bigger resort might get interested in hiring you. When it comes to popular options, you can earn over $5,000 per month only by dealing cards several times a week. Not to mention the tips that are always possible. When you are dealing cards at some high-stakes table, many players have a tradition of leaving nice tips to dealers.

Before you apply for this position, you should learn more about what is expected from you as a dealer. First of all, it is essential to work on your technique of shuffling the cards. Showing incompetence in this area can be a bad sign for the casino itself. Also, payers are expecting a professional who can deal without any issues, and appear secure since making some bad moves with cards might affect some payers to become suspicious about the fairness of the game. Moreover, you should train your abilities to calculate fast. This game can last for a long time, but it can be frustrating for players if they are waiting for you to calculate the spread of the table pot after each hand.

There are various courses and online lessons where you can start learning more about the skills required for becoming a car dealer. As we already mentioned, it can be a good job opportunity, but only if you have the right skills. You can start training by organizing small tournaments with your friends. It can be a great way to spend time together and have a lot of fun. There are fake chips available in many stores, which will lead to an even more realistic experience.

When it comes to earnings, the best option is to start with sit-n-go tables since players are changing very fast, and you can expect a lot of tips. It is common for players to be more superstitious, and a lot of them will tip you with at least $10 from time to time. Another advantage of choosing this as a profession is traveling. Many cruises are going around the world, and they have available casinos for guests.

Moreover, we have to mention the excellent conditions that are provided to you as a dealer. You must stay focused, which means that it is a rare case that you will have to stay at the table for more than a few hours. Also, you have the flexibility to ask for more working hours since most casinos are working all the time.

Summary

If you are looking to become a dealer only to organize private events with your friends, there is no reason to attend courses. On the other hand, most casinos will require a license for working there. Also, some countries issue a law where it is demanded from card dealers to have a valid license. They use that as a way of protection against organized frauds.