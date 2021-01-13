7 Most Popular Podcasts Focused on Cryptocurrency in 2021

Is it really necessary to define cryptocurrency? Those of you that are reading this probably already know and have been in this world for some time. When the world revolves around money and technology it is only normal that someone decides to merge these two into something incredible like a payment form that is accepted online for whatever goods or service you require. The latest information from CoinMarketCap.com states that there are more than 6,700 different cryptocurrencies traded in public.

But why is it so appealing to us? Well, there are several reasons like it is the future currency or the fact that crypto kicks central banks out of the picture because they tend to reduce money’s value thanks to inflation. Other reasons include the technology that is behind crypto lie blockchain. It has decentralized recording and processing which makes it somewhat more secure than a traditional payment system. Probably the last thing that will draw you to crypto is the fact that its value grows fast, which is why many are in it for a short term.

Whatever the reason you are here we always advise to inform yourself as much as possible. There are a lot of ways to do just that. One of those is below the list of podcasts which will offer information about this world whether you are a newbie or just give you the information you need as a veteran.

So here is what we think are top podcasts for you! Read carefully and choose wisely!

1. The Pomp Podcast

The host of this podcast is Anthony Pompliano. This guy is both entrepreneur and tech investor, but most importantly a founder and a partner at Morgan Creek Digital, blockchain technology and digital assets hedge fund. He and his partners allocate digital assets for their clients and institutions like public pensions, private foundations, family offices and more. „Pomp“ uses his podcast to talk with and about very important people in business and finance which is why you can find podcasts with Mark Cuban and Chamath Palihapitiya, among others. The Pomp Podcast offers everything in one place and here you can find anything from cryptocurrency to business news, predictions and movement of the markets.

2. Unchained by Laura Shin

This podcast is probably the best if you are getting started with cryptocurrency. It is hosted by former Editor of Forbes Crypto Laura Shin. As a former senior editor of Forbes, she was the first one to start following and learning about crypto assets as a full-time job, and she also hosts another podcast called Unconfirmed. Besides that this busy woman managed to find the time and prepare a book about the crypto space that is set to be published soon so look out for that as well.

3. The Bad Crypto Podcast

Another one highly appreciated and loved crypto world podcast that is covering everything from Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, ICOs, Altcoins, Fintech and Digital Money. It is hosted by the two most interesting characters we have heard in a long time. An Internet pioneer called Joel Comm and a Marketing Technologist Travis Wright. These guys make podcasts that are easy to digest and make cryptocurrency easy to understand, especially for all of us newbies trying to dip their feet in all of this, as well as mid-tier crypto enthusiasts.

4. Blockchain Insider

With this one, you will always be up to date as far as the crypto world goes. It is hosted by two great guys – Simon Taylor and Colin G Platt who are very enthusiastic about their work. These two invested their time and knowledge to become specialized in Bitcoin, Blockchain and distributed ledger technology. Thanks to that we all get to tune in for a weekly rundown on the blockchain and digital currency sector. Like every podcast, they host a lot of famous people as well as give their thoughts and opinions.

"When everything is a scam, a genuine pyramid ponzi scheme is just another scam." On last week's show, @sytaylor sat down with @JamieJBartlett, host of the popular #MissingCryptoqueen podcast to talk: OneCoin, crypto scams and what's next… 🎧 https://t.co/KqzhZfdjJx 🎧 pic.twitter.com/qL36Tl2r1U — Blockchain Insider Podcast (@bchaininsider) December 12, 2019

5. Let’s Talk Bitcoin!

This one is a veteran podcast and, in this world, as well as any other I guess, experience means something. It was launched in 2013 and it is hosted by Adam B. Levine who is one of the first enthusiasts of all things crypto. Adam focuses exclusively on the cryptocurrency and everything remotely close to it. Let’s Talk Bitcoin! was created with a purpose – to gather all influencers and experts for blockchain in one place so they could share their thoughts and offer their expertise on the matter.

6. Crypto Basic

Another podcast for the beginners and all those who look to get in-depth with cryptocurrency. One interesting thing is that this podcast was started by three very good friends, poker player friends, Brent Philbin, Karim Baruque, and Adam “Roothlus” Levy. Don’t let that poker thing scare you off of this podcast because these guys give a very educational and a sincere voice to the crypto world. Here you can find all relevant questions and concepts that are covered in 200+ episodes. There is no topic that you can think of that these guys haven’t covered already.

7. Epicenter

If you are searching for a bit of detailed info about the technical, social or even economic indication of the cryptocurrency and blockchain tech then Epicenter is the right place. These guys already have and continue to interview everyone from business, entrepreneur, engineering and academic world to bring you a weekly dose of various opinions, expert facts and points of view across the board. It is hosted by Sebastien Couture, Brian Fabian Crain, Meher Roy, Sunny Aggarwal, and Friederike Ernst.

So after reading all of this you should undoubtedly decide what you like and need. This list is supposed to show you what is available now out of many, by popularity as well as your needs. If you are just a starter in a world of cryptocurrency there is something here for you. If you are a seasoned trader and are longer in this that there is something for you as well. Take a pick and you will not be disappointed. Informative, educational, expert or whatever we covered you right here.

Tune in listen, learn and best of luck. Maybe someday we find one of you in these lists.