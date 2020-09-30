Plenty Of NFL Bets To Consider in 2020

The NFL season is underway and that means there’s plenty of action ongoing. When we talk about action, we don’t merely refer to blocking, tackling, passing, catching, and running. We also refer to hash marks, as well as you making the right moves and bets in the long run.

No sport in North America draws the level of betting action that the NFL sees on an annual basis. On Super Bowl Sunday, over $150 million will be wagered on the game at Las Vegas betting houses. If you wish to join all the lucky Americans and you want to test your odds, go to OnlineSportsBetting.

Here’s the thing, though – you don’t have to be some sort of football betting savant to wager on the NFL. And you don’t even need to know how to calculate a point spread or explain what the over/under means in order to put down a small stipend on the NFL.

There are plenty of popular NFL prop and future bets that can be played each week and throughout the season that are every bit as satisfying and rewarding to win as it is to correctly handicap a game.

The prop is short for the proposition. You’re basically wagering on an outcome of a specific event, as opposed to betting on a game. A future book wager might ask, for example, which team will win a division title?

Let’s take a look at some of the possibilities in these categories.

The first Coach To Be Fired

Coaches are hired to be fired, so the saying goes, but some are just better at getting ziggy than others.

Adam Gase of the New York Jets, who looks like an extra from the Walking Dead as he prowls the sidelines on Sundays, is the +235 pick to win. He’s already been dumped once by the Miami Dolphins and, amazingly, got another NFL head coaching gig.

That’s not likely something Matt Patricia (+350) will need to worry about. He’s lost 11 games in a row in charge of the Detroit Lions and yet, still has his parking spot at the Lions practice facility. The Lions have done something no NFL team accomplished previously in the history of the league. They’ve blown four straight games in which they held a double-digit point lead.

As for coaches of Florida-based teams, Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars is the best bet at +1400. Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is at +6000, and Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins is right after him at +7000.

Top 5 Key NFL Rules And Bets To Consider

Bet the money line

The NFL money line is super easy to understand. All you are doing is simply picking the team that will win the game. Your odds will dictate your payout.

So, for instance, Dallas can have a negative number (-200) next to the team name. This means that you have to wager $200 on Dallas to win 100$.

This may not be the best or quickest investment, but the scheme is pretty easy to follow, and it is simple.

Betting totals (over or under)

When betting the total, this means that you are not concerned about the winner of the game. You are focused on points that will be scored overall during the game. There is a fifty-fifty chance when it comes to this type of format and betting.

Dallas, once again, has a total of 49.5 points. Because of its half-point, it will prevent a push. Choose if you believe that there is going to be more than 49.5 points or less. Odds are generally the same, which means that you will make the same amount of money, just test out your luck.

Parlays

Parlay means betting on more than just one event. You can make several different combinations when doing money lines, point spread, or total bets. Parlays will also increase your potential payout, and you should try out a parlay calculator to get a sense of possibilities and to understand the system better.

There are also the NFL pro bets

Props are the most popular to bet on during Super Bowl. This means choosing which team is going to score first in a game. You can also bet on how many yards their QB will throw. Each player and each bet will have its unique and individual statistic. This is set-up and done by a team of professionals who will present to you your odds before the game.

Bettors can bet within the first 24 hours of the final whistle in the Super Bowl.

You can try out the in-game live betting

Sportsbooks will allow you to bet on the money line, totals, as well as the spread. Most people have been loving the live betting. During this, your lines will shift throughout the game because it depends on the field itself. If you are quick on your feet and you love to think ahead while watching your game unveil, live betting will suit you.

What Exactly To Bet On?

Will Any Team Go 0-16?

It’s happened twice in NFL history. The 2008 Lions did it first (no, Patricia wasn’t coaching them then) and the Cleveland Browns matched it in 2017.

The Lions are off to an 0-2 start. Just saying. But you don’t have to pick a team. It’s a simple yes/no call. If you think a team will go winless this season, it’s worth odds of +1000.

Will Any Team Go 16-0?

Dig this – the oddsmakers actually think that it’s more likely a team won’t lose a game than the chances of a team not winning a game.

You’ll get odds of +800 on any team emulating the 2007 New England Patriots.

Will Any Team Go 19-0 And Win The Super Bowl?

Every year when the final team is knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten during the NFL season, the surviving members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins raise a toast to perfection.

Granted, they only went 17-0 (that’s how many games were played back then) but those Dolphins remain the only team during the Super Bowl era to record a perfect season and lift the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl champions.

You’ll get odds of +1200 if you play a team to achieve that feat this season.

Contracting Super Bowl Wins

Here’s a wild prop for you – how many Super Bowls will Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes win during the course of the 10-year contract extension he signed earlier this year? He had two years left on his existing deal, so that means he’s now signed through 2030.

The bar is set at 2.5 Super Bowl wins. Over is worth -140 and under comes with odds of +100.