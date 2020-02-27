Most Anticipated Game of PlayStation VR Set to Release Next Month

It was in 2016 when Sony released the PlayStation VR project. Since then several gaming titles have been released. At that time, the hype of VR was at its peak.

Now, it’s 2020. Is it still popular? I don’t know about this but the only thing I can confirm is VR landscape has changed completely in the 4 years.

As a matter of fact, this year’s most anticipated game is all set to release next month in March. Can you guess the name of the upcoming PS VR game?



Half-Life: Alyx

Half-Life: Alyx is a VR-based first-person shooter game which is slated to release for Windows.

This upcoming game is developed & published by Valve. And btw, I’ve got a question that I need to ask – have you played any other game in the half-life gaming series?

Now, coming to its release date, the game will be releasing on March 23 of 2020. So, if you’re interested in playing this game then don’t forget to buy it at the time of release.

Half-Life: Alyx Storyline

Now, comes the interesting part.

A storyline is what makes a game addicted to its users. So, what this game has in store of PS VR users. Well, let’s find out –

Half-Life: Alyx, a PlayStation VR game, tells the story, Golden Freeman. It is set before his return in Half-Life 2.

Freeman is alone in the game. He has an ally in the form of Alyx Vance. She along with her father, fight off against the Combine.

Do you know who they are? Well, Combine is an alien empire that has conquered earth.

After getting to know about this game, one thing I finally realized, Alyx was never an episodic game or side story. She was “the next part of the Half-Life story”.

Now, coming to the use of PlayStation VR in this game, you must use it to use interface, get supplies, engage in combat & throw objects.

In Half-Life 2, there was an option of a Gravity Gun. Similarly, in Half-Life: Alyx, the gravity gloves allow your player to manipulate the gravity.

Furthermore, with the upcoming game, several other features including exploration, puzzles, combat, and story are set to make a comeback. You can use all the weapon with one hand. So, at the time of interaction with the world, you will have a free hand.

Half-Life: Alyx will also support user mods via the Steam Workshop.[3]

Final Words

As for the compatibility, Half-Life: Alyx supports all PC compatible VR headsets. The list includes, headsets from HTC Vive, the Valve Index, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and windows mixed reality. That’s all for now.

For those who want to play Half-Life: Alyx without a VR, I’ve bad news for you. As of now, the makers are not interested in releasing a Non-VR version of this game. Don’t get sad on this as Half-Life: Alyx supports mods from the steam workshop.