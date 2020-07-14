Last month on June 11, Sony revealed the much-awaited PlayStation 5 to the world.

If you remember, the presentation by Sony featured the external design of PS5 along with some PS5 exclusive games.

Right after the revelation of the next-gen gaming console, it is surrounded by a lot of rumors.

Rumors that are directly related to its release date, pre-orders, or the pricing. In this post, I’ll some of these rumors that can possibly turn true somewhere in the future.

Now, let’s get to know about them one-by-one:

Last month in the presentation, Sony revealed that the PS5 console will release sometime during Holiday 2020.

For those who are not from the US and reading this post, let me tell you, holiday 2020 means the last quarter of 2020. It means Halloween, Thanksgiving, and charismas period is considered as Holiday 2020 in the West.

Now, coming back to release date and pricing, a not so proven source Tom Henderson from ViralJunkie has claimed Nov. 20 to be the PS5’s worldwide release date. According to him, the console will release 1 week prior to the worldwide release in Japan.

And as for the pricing, it will cost $499 in the US and £449 in the UK.

PlayStation 5 Rumored Pre-Order Details

Before telling you about the leak, let me first update you that the PS5 preorder has gone live on Amazon. You can check out from here.

As you can see this page is a sort of placeholder for PS5. It displays the hardware and software capabilities of PS5.

Although, as of now, there isn’t any option to order anything yet. However, if we go by the latest leak, soon we might even see the option to preorder PlayStation 5.

Now, coming to the leak, two semi-reliable twitter predictors have hinted that PS5 preorders are all set to begin from today. Although, neither Sony nor Amazon has confirmed this piece of leak.

Now, comes the question who are the 2 leakers? Well, as per article posted on Laptop Magazine, Twitter users IronManPS5 (popular PlayStation fan) & Roberto Serrano (Italian analyst) are behind this latest claim.

All these claims sound to create doubts as their previous claims of PlayStation events were true but in terms of pricing and release date, they were wrong.

If I go by their tweets, IronManPS5 has claimed that PS5 orders will begin on Monday whereas Serrano claims it to go live at 12:30 AM PT. In any case, IronManPS5 claimed that PS5 pre-orders would “begin on Monday,” and in all fairness, Monday isn’t over yet. Serrano, on the other hand, claimed that they would go live at 12:30 AM PT.

Well, I believe is these sketchy leaks might not be true. Being a reporter myself, I would recommend you to stay from these social media claims.

They’re nothing but a waste of time. I believe is Sony is a flexible company. They might change their mind at the last minute. So, even if these rumors are true, Sony might pull the plug. So, I would recommend you to wait for the official announcement from Sony.

PlayStation 5 Specifications

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Custom RDNA 2 GPU: 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency), 10.28 TFLOPs

36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency), 10.28 TFLOPs IO throughput: typical 8-9GB/s (compressed), 5.5GB/s (raw)

typical 8-9GB/s (compressed), 5.5GB/s (raw) Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

448GB/s Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

4K UHD Blu-ray drive External storage: USB HDD support

USB HDD support Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

Custom 825GB SSD Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

PS5 All Confirmed Launch Titles

ASSASSIAN’S CREED VALHALLA ASTRO’S PLAYROOM BUGSNAX DEATHLOOP DESTINY 2: BEYOND LIGHT DIRT 5 GODFALL JETT: THE FAR SHORE MADDEN NFL 21 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES NBA 2K21 OBSERVER: SYSTEM REDUX OUTRIDERS RAINBOW SIX SIEGE VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE – BLOODLINES 2

Mark these 15 games. These are the games that’ll release along with PlayStation. As of now, I can’t confirm when the game will release or what’ll be its pricing.

However, that’s the one thing I can confirm. Games that release right after the official release of PlayStation. So, whenever the next-gen console releases, make sure to pick out your favorite games for it.

My Thoughts

I don’t know whether these claims are true or not. However, within a few hours, we’ll know Sony had planned a pre-order or not.

If this rumor is true then it would be great for all the PS5 fans. However, if the claims are found to be false, it’ll become an unending loop of claims.

Once again someone will come with claims of PS5 release date, pricing, or Pre-order.

In the end, only Sony knows when the PS5 will come out at what pricing.

And coming to the rumored claims, I’ll update if there are any in the future. You never know which one comes true.