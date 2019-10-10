All the gamers out there, the wait is over. The PlayStation 5 is about to go on the market any time in 2020. The news was in the air for a long time but for this time the sony has finally revealed the look of Playstation 5 and all the key features of this console.

People are really crazy about games and if it comes to PlayStation even bigger than the PlayStation 4. People really liked the ps4 and the games for it. However, there is a tough competitor for PlayStation 5 in the market, which is Xbox from Microsoft.

There is also a rumor about the new Xbox version from Microsoft’s side. For now, its been code-named Project Scarlett.

Holiday 2020

Ask any gaming freak out there, what is coming out next year? I am sure everybody will scream Playstation 5 and Xbox (project Scarlett). This is going to be a big showdown between the Xbox and PlayStation 5 in 2020

Price of Playstation 5

Well for now being the all we know is specifications and some key details about the hardware, space, and the GPU, etc. but the real release date and the exact price will be released maybe amidst of June – November 2020.

Graphics Alteration

The new console may have improved graphics using ray tracing, which is an exceedingly game may be a new way to handle lighting effects. The PS5’s GPU will support the new technical school. However, 8k TVs are a little far from the market for the time being but the PlayStation 5 will definitely support the 8k output.

What’s new about Storage

Players can see a space change. The new solid-state drive of the PS5 will make it boot games faster and take less time to load games. In addition, the console can require users to install a multiplayer or single-player campaign while not installing a new game in its entirety.

Games those will be available on PlayStation 5

There are some games which will be compatible with PlayStation 5. Later on, you might get to see more games as time passes. There are some of the games that I would like to mention and those are

Cyberpunk 2077

Death Stranding

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us: Part 2

Starfield

The Elder Scrolls 6

Grand Theft Auto 6

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

God of War 2

All the games mentioned above are not 100% sure that they will be in PlayStation 5. But as some of the recent releases and some are upcoming in 2020. So most probably you will get to see these games on PlayStation 5

Bottom Line

The thing seems pretty interesting about PlayStation 5. Fans are crazy about the features and game console. Whereas, the price and the release date has not been shared with us so far. It’s been estimated that the PlayStation 5 will be out in the mid months of 2020.

Specifications are great with other changes in graphics and the storage of the console. Other details have been shared above in the post. The gamer inside you wouldn’t need to wait for long. Any question? Drop your thoughts in the comment section below.