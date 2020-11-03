Are you a fan of Destiny 2? People worldwide, but men especially, are constantly playing this game in the comfort of their home. Due to COVID-19, we’ve been allowed to have more fun and we all had the privilege to enjoy more video games during this period. Wondering how many people are playing Destiny 2 in 2020? Or maybe you want to know a bit more about the Destiny 2 game in general? Either way it is, keep on reading and see the answers to your questions down below!

What is Destiny 2?

This is a story-driven game that shows first-person shooter gameplay and it has overall great looks. It was released in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, in less than a month from now, it will be available for Xbox Series X/S, as well as for your PlayStation 5. You will also enjoy its expansion packs, graphics, multiplayer features, as well as highly-interactive gameplay. The game is available in both PvP or PvE modes, and it is playable by both men and women.

What is the gameplay like?

If you’ve ever played Destiny you will know that it is a first-person shooter game. You also get to communicate with other players in the gaming world. You will go through the game and play with different Guardians. There are three classes: Hunter, Titan, and Warlock. You also get to choose if you wish to play as a human, Awoken, or an Exo!

How to enjoy the gameplay even more?

If you want a team of professionals that will boost any mode or gameplay for most of your PlayStation games, give them a click!

So, how many people are playing the game?

Most players often wonder and focus on other players that are in the game. Often, people do not want to play something that is not as popular, or that has insignificant traffic.

So, what are the numbers when it comes to Destiny 2? These numbers can vary each day, and this can depend a lot as well as vary from country to country. Most players are active on Saturday night, and according to some statistics, here’s how the situation looks like:

In the last 30 days, there have been 51,297 average players. This means that the site has gained 488 new players, which is +0.96%. There have been 93,741 players.

October stats show that the site has had 50,809 average players. Its gain was at -2,500, or -4.69%. Peak players have been at 93,741.

When compared to the month of September, there have been 53,312 players. However, the site lost 10,951 players, which lead to its gain to be at -17.04%. There were 97,247 peak players.

When compared to its stats from a year ago in October, Destiny 2 has had 107,955 average players. They were still losing their gain -57,352 players, which was 34.69%. At that time, the site had around 195,407 players.

However, it seems that the month of November and December will bring something new, positive, as well as optimistic when it comes to the site, as well as the entire gameplay.

What will be changed by the end of the year?

DCV, also known as the Destiny Content Vault was announced in June during a Livestream. A lot of content has been changed and affected, and people have been worried about their future gameplay. Well, in November, Destiny 2 will lose some of the following characteristics:

It’s narrative:

The Red War

Curse of Osiris

Warmind

Season of the Forge

Season of the Drifter

Season of Opulence

Some destinations:

Mercury

Mars

Titan

Io

The Leviathan

The Farm

There will be no following activities:

Crucible modes, such as Supremacy, Lockdown, Breakthrough, and Countdown

Regular Nightfall

Gambit Prime

Niobe Labs

Zero Hour

The Whisper

The Tribute Hall

Prophecy Dungeon

No more any of the following raids:

The Leviathan Eater of Worlds

Spire of Stars

Scourge of the Past

Crown of Sorrow

Some exotic quests:

Relics of the Golden Age

Sight, Shoot, Repeat

Legend of Acrius

Nodes and Protocols

Nascent Dawn

Cayde’s Will

The Cleansing

A Butterfly’s Grace

A Giant’s Might

A Mysterious Box

The Essence

Bearer of Evil’s Past

A Scrap of Paper

The Other Side

Many exotic weapons will be available in other ways, such as through kiosk, and the gameplay may entirely change, but for the better and for a brighter future! However, if you’ve been a die-hard fan of Destiny 2 ever since it first launched in 2017, you might feel a bit weird saying bye-bye to all of these features, and welcoming something new to your screen. Who knows, you might end up loving their new set-up a bit more? The official date is set on November 10, which means that you get to enjoy your new gameplay any day now!

Ready to boost your gaming experience?

So, are you ready to enjoy your Destiny 2 gameplay right away? How excited are you about some new changes, and what else do you want to see in your new gameplay? Do you need an extra boost, or are you fine managing the guardians on your own? Either way it is, Destiny 2 is a classic that will never go out of style, so make sure that you have fun when playing it!