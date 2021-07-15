What You Should Know When Playing at Online Casino in NZ – Tricks & Tips

Just like in the real casino, when you gamble at an online casino you can play all the casino games you can think of. In fact, you can play many more games, including popular online pokies.

Per day in New Zealand about 1,000,000 people play for money and that does not include the people who sometimes gamble, so in total there are many more New Zealanders that love to gamble. Playing casino games for real money is taking off and that’s not surprising with all the games available on the internet. Every casino game you know can be found online for you to play such as online pokies, roulette, blackjack, poker, horse races, betting on sports, online slots with high jackpots, skill games, and much more.

As playing at an online casino is one of the popular hobbies for New Zealanders, we’ve decided to write this article to provide all the information you need to know about online casino in order to help you enjoy playing safely.

A various casino games – more than pokies

Online casinos offer you a wide range of games whether you want to play blackjack, roulette, or your favorite game pokies, therefore choose a good slot machine.

In addition, you have many other game variations, craps (dice), keno, video poker, baccarat, Caribbean poker, pai gow poker, and dozens of other casino games. Also, at the casinos, you can gamble for free, almost all games you can try without having to deposit money.

Mobile casino

Don’t forget to look for an online casino that provides a mobile version as it gives you the opportunity to play all the games while on the move. Whether it’s on the train or on vacation you always have your favorite casino games with you.

Claim your casino bonuses

As the gambling industry is highly cometitive, most online casinos usually offer bonuses to both attract new players and keep existing players loyal. If you’re ready to play at an online casino, we suggest you take advantage of casino bonuses.

If you want to use the free bonus, there are certain conditions attached to it. You should also read the technical specifications of the software before you start gambling online. You shouldn’t have any problems downloading or playing with the software as it meets all the requirements of Microsoft Windows and the most common internet browsers such as Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Google Chrome. However, there is no harm in checking whether your computer or laptop meets the minimum requirements. (As far as we could ascertain, it has not yet occurred that a computer/laptop purchased after 2010 experienced problems).

The most common bonuses at online casinos NZ

Welcome bonus

This is received by every player who opens a new account at an online casino. (Often in combination with a first deposit)

Cashback bonus

You can receive this bonus after losing at a casino. (This is not a standard policy!)

Deposit bonus

This is the bonus you will occasionally receive as a bonus for making a deposit when you gamble online

Free Spin bonus

Free Spin is a bonus you can get at many casinos and is always a nice extra.

Advantages when playing at online casinos NZ

Gamble at online casinos NZ has a lot of advantages, for example, you don’t have to leave your house, you can smoke a cigarette while playing, you have your own snacks and drinks cheap and within reach to name but a few. Moreover, there are many more advantages when playing casino games or online pokies; your chances of winning are significantly higher than if you would choose to play pokies in a land-based casino.

The cost of operating an online casino is significantly lower and therefore the prize pool is much larger. While playing many games such as blackjack and roulette you can adjust many settings according to your own gaming preferences. For example, whether you want background music, the speed at which the cards are dealt (blackjack), the number of players to name but a few.

Betting at an online casino in NZ, however, has another very important advantage, you’ll regularly receive extra player bonuses and in addition to cash prizes you can often win trips, and there are even casinos where you can win brand new cars.

Tips for gambling at an online casino in NZ

Now that you’ve had a chance to read some information, here are some tips for gambling on casino games over the internet,

Read online casino reviews to find benefits and drawbacks.

See if you can pay with your favorite payment method at an online casino.

Check if the casino games you want to play can be played in English.

See if you can speak to customer service in English.

Note whether you can only be helped via mail or if they also have a phone number you can reach them directly on. If you want to ask a question and you can only do so by email you should expect to have to wait from a few hours to even 2 days.

Take a look at the payout percentage (and note the high percentage at some online casinos)

Decide for yourself how much money you want to play with when you start and stick to this amount. Even if you win while playing it is wise to still stick to the set amount.

Gambling at online casinos is fun, but it has to be safe at the same time! Good luck and may you win a lot at pokies or any other favorite games online casino NZ!