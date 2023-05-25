How to play Social Casino – Beginners’ Guide to play for free

We live in a world where technology is one of the most dominating factors. However, despite digitalization, people also need socialization. In this category, we see the rise of online casinos that let players enjoy games from the comfort of their sofa. In the second category, we have social media allowing users to socialize and communicate. Well, if you combine those two concepts, you get social gambling! If you’re someone who wants to explore the nature of social casinos and how it works, then you’re at the right place. Check out our guide below and discover how social gambling works!

What is a Social Casino?

Social Casino is a game genre that allows you to play casino-style games online or through an app, generally through social networks like Facebook. Many games are free to play, but you can also purchase options that allow you to climb leaderboards and ladders of success in games like slots, roulette, or blackjack.

Social casino games are similar to regular casino games, except you can play them for free – no money required. This means you’ll be using a kind of virtual currency as opposed to real money as stakes.

So don't expect to make real money winnings when you play in social casino games – these are all about playing for fun. Here are some examples of the types of games you might find:

Online slots like buffalo slots, jackpot city slots and other popular slot games.

Table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Video poker.

How to Play Social Casino

There are no real strategies or goal setting plays for social casino games, but there are a few tips that can help you enjoy playing these low-risk online casino games.

Social Casino Registration

To start playing games or slots on a social casino app, you will have to register and create an account. This can be done for free and in just a few easy steps.

Email

To sign up, simply provide your email address and a password. You’ll receive an email to confirm that you’ve made the registration attempt. The added bonus of registering with e-mail is that you have no pre-saved payment method and can not make purchases by accident, unlike the other methods.

Apple ID

If you have downloaded the app on your iPhone or iPad, you may need to register your account with your Apple ID.

If you want to make purchases in a social casino, it’s best to link your account to your Apple ID. This will make it easier for the app to manage your purchases. If you do not want to link your account and make it difficult to purchase credits, then you may save money in the long term.

Facebook

Facebook is a popular way to quickly log in to sites, and I expect most people are using their Facebook accounts to log into something or other online.

You will be aware of how your activity and information may be monitored, collected, and used when you register a social casino account with Facebook. Expect to see lots of advertisements popping up on your newsfeed

How to win social casino game

While social casino games are free to play, you are just as likely to win or lose these games as you are when you play with real money. So we’ve created this handy list of tips you can use to boost your chances of winning:

Research the RTP

Each casino game has a return to player percentage (RTP), which determines your chances of winning. Baccarat, for example, has a much more generous RTP than slot games, but there can be quite a lot of variance in RTP between different slot games too.

Understand volatility

Casino games are also categorized according to how volatile they are. Low-volatility games let you win more often, but your returns aren’t too impressive. High-volatility games have bigger returns but you’re less likely to win each round.

Spot the special aspects

Casino games come with all kinds of special features, such as bonus rounds and respins. Before you play, do some research so that you can figure out how to activate these features and increase the odds of winning.

Few tips for social casino to make it more fun

You can use the social aspects to your advantage. There are tournaments, opportunities to chat with other players, and a chance to make new friends.

Try spreading your play around. Some social casinos offer hundreds of different slots and games. Try newly added and unlocked games when they become available.

Play small stakes while you are playing for only virtual money. This way, you won’t run out of credit too quickly and have to wait for your deposit to clear.

Don’t get too involved in the rewards schemes. The rewards are there to encourage you to wager more and run out of coins more quickly. Play for fun and make your credits last.

Monitor your spending: If you buy credits to play, costs can run up quickly. Set a daily/weekly spend limit.

In conclusion

Social casinos are available as mobile apps or on the Internet. There are also many options on Facebook, where you can join a Facebook slot or casino application by creating a profile, then playing for free by using additional features within the application.

Social casinos are available as mobile apps or on the Internet. There are also many options on Facebook, where you can join a Facebook slot or casino application by creating a profile, then playing for free by using additional features within the application.