Before we tell you about our today’s game – Mahjong Connect 3, let’s know about Mahjong. Mahjong is a popular puzzle game originating in China. However, with time the game reached the distant parts of the globe. The game’s rules have had some slight variations as per the regional difference, but overall the game is the same.

Since the last two decades, the game has started to make its online presence felt. If you are in the search for a simple, fun, but challenging game, Mahjong is the game to play. Countless sites offer their versions of games based on the original game, and the latest one trending is Mahjong Connect 3.

In this article, you will know about Mahjong Connect 3, and it’s rules and places where you can play the game for free(and safely).

Difference between Mahjong Sets and Online Mahjong Games?

Mahjong is a fun game, but before you get into it, you should know there are two distinctions between it: first being Mahjong sets and Online Mahjong. Most of the Mahjong sets and their variations like Japanese Mahjong, Chinese Mahjong, or Cantonese Mahjong are to be played with 3 or 4 players.

Whereas, Mahjong Solitaire or any other Mahjong played online are basically, a tile-matching game. And the virtual Mahjong, in most cases, are single-player games. There are a few more things you should know about the game:

In Mahjong sets, you have to deploy strategies and tactics to play against the opponents, predict their moves, and the results of them. You don’t have to use all strategies at a single level, but it’s more complicated than the simpler online version.

The game originated in China and is more than a century old. The time it assimilated in other countries, it was changed with the regional rules. There’s American, Japanese, Cantonese, and Taiwanese Mahjong now. All have different sets of rules.

All the versions have differences compared to the original Chinese game, with only a few similarities. The online Mahjong has a few similarities: the name and the display of tiles, and how they are eliminated.

Online Mahjong is a single-player game and doesn’t involve too much strategizing.

How to Play Mahjong Connect 3?

Now that we have seen how Mahjong Connect 3 and the actual Mahjong sets are different, let’s figure out how the online version is played. Following is the step-by-step instruction on how the game is played.

Visit the site

Various sites offer you a platform to play the Mahjong Connect 3 and other versions. You can visit Poki.com and Mahjongflash.net for playing the game. The best thing about these sites is that they offer you a wide range of different games that are similar to the tile-matching concept of Mahjong.

If you ever get bored, you can switch to other fun games without leaving the site.

Start the game

Once you visit any of the sites we suggested, you have to follow the simple steps to start the game. Most of these sites will ask you to allow the flash player to run and disable the ad-blocker, so keep that in mind.



Know the rules

Same tiles

Only the same tiles can be eliminated in this game. Like shown in the image below:





One line, 90 degrees, two turns

The first thing to know about playing Mahjong Connect 3 is to see the game’s rules. The Mahjong ‘Connect’ series follows a rule that you should form a line between the two matching tiles that bends not over 90 degrees and not more than two times.

Free move: And the tile you want to eliminate should not be blocked by all sides if it’s free to slide it gets eliminated.

The tools

The game provides us some tools that help us in winning the game. However, the game puts a limit on how many times you can use the tools. If you exhaust the limit, you either have to play without tools or wait for it to reactivate.

Each site has customized tools as per their game. However, the essential functions of the tools are the same. Following are tools, and what task they do:

Shuffling

This shuffles the position of tiles; it’s great if you are in a stagnant place and unable to eliminate a pair.

Pair-finder

This is a handy tool for you if you’re starting with the game, it merely shows you the pair of matching tiles from the board. Quite a useful tool if you are slow at tile to find.

Eliminator

Since the game runs on a limited time, and you have to finish all tiles before it, this is the last weapon. It quickly eliminates a pair of tiles, saving you the time of finding and then removing the couple.

Some sites offer an additional tool that lets you eliminate two pairs at a time.

Sandglass

Again, not a tool you get on all sites. A sandglass is a tool that gives you time addition of 8 or even 10 seconds for the game. If you’re running out of time, and this button is there, hit it. Remember to finish the game on time, though.

Final Words

Mahjong Connect 3 and other games are a heaven for those who like pattern-matching and eliminating-type of games. It’s a fun game if you master it in the beginning, it gets complicated and enthralling the more level you begin to cross.

There are many other versions, which can be enjoyed on the sites we have suggested above. If you like the game, you get hooked to it despite the simplicity.

Now, share this article with your friends and family to let them know how fantastic this game is, they will love playing it during the COVID – 19 quarantine.