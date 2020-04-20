Every day thousands of people buy lottery tickets in the hope of winning the jackpot. Various lotteries operate in the United States. Most of these lotteries operate on the state level in the country. All the 44-states and 3 territories offer lotteries to the citizens. One such popular lottery is Flalottery or The Florida Lottery.

Unless you’re fortunate enough to have wealthy parents or smart enough to build a product that makes you a billionaire, chances of hitting the multi-millionaire or billionaire is pretty slim for most of us.

Most of the people hope that someday the ticket they bought will turn out to be the Golden Ticket to the Jackpot of Flalottery. And it’s the same hope that encourages us to spend a few bucks to buy a lottery ticket occasionally.

Spending a few dollars to get a ticket that has the potential to become your life-changer isn’t a bad deal, right? Why not skip your coffee for one time for a Flalottery ticket, it doesn’t sound a bad investment if it can be a gateway to wealth.

History of The Florida Lottery

The Florida Lottery was established in 1986, since its founding it has turned the fate of many lucky winners. The winners have received millions of dollars in the prize. Flalottery was founded to increase the funds for the education of American masses and offer the best, legal lottery games to everyone.

During the last three decades, both missions have been accomplished. Winners have received a massive amount in prizes, these prizes have helped them to fulfill their dreams, and the education system has received increased funds.

In Flalottery, you can play several games, like the most popular draw tickets and scratch coupons. Besides, there are promotional games like Lucky Money and Fantasy 5.

Here’s a list of all the games The Florida Lottery offers:

Florida Powerball

Mega Money

Fantasy 5

Florida Lotto

Cash 3

Play 4

Scratch Offs

How to Buy Your Tickets?

There are over 13,000 official retailer locations in the state of Florida, where you can get your ticket. You can also get the official ticket from the internet. However, we recommend you to get the ticket from a reliable website only. People regularly fall for scammers who take people’s money fraudulently.

You don’t want to lose the winning along with your essential card details, do you? Play it safe.

The best thing about the Florida Lottery is that you can play all the games while sitting at your home.

If playing online is so simple, why not play the games from the site? The next Golden Ticket could be yours. Before buying the ticket, you need to know that only adults of 18 and above are allowed to play the lottery legally.

How to Claim Your Prize?



If your winning prize amounts to $599.99 or less than that, you can claim it at any official Florida Lottery retailer. If you win an amount from $600 to $250,000, visit the district office of Florida Lottery. Same for POWERBALL prizes upto $1 million.

The amount above $250,000 needs to be redeemed at the headquarters of Florida Lottery, Tallahassee. You can mail your lottery ticket if you’ve won the prize at the lottery headquarters. However, that’s not a recommended method as it involves the risk of losing the ticket.