Planning a Successful and Stress-Free Move for You and Your Family

Moving your family to a new home can be an exciting time. It’s also not easy. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t worry! There are plenty of ways to plan for a stress-free experience for everyone involved. Read on for some tips and tricks that will make the process easier for everyone in your family.

Consider What You’re Moving

The most important thing you need to do in preparation for your move is to consider what you’re moving. Sometimes homeowners find it easier to take only their most personal items and purchase new furniture when they arrive at their new home. However, not everyone is afforded this luxury, so more careful planning is needed.

Vehicles

Are you going to be moving with a rented box truck and also have several vehicles? This might not be so bad if you’re only moving within 100 miles. However, if you get much further than that, you might need the assistance of a professional auto transport service. You can find more info here on what many consumers consider one of the most reliable transport services. Different companies have different rates based on the types of vehicles they’ll be moving, so finding out more information ahead of time is important.

Large Items

Normally larger items are more valuable and tend to be made out of higher grades of wood. Don’t forget to order blankets or other protective covers to prevent glass and wood items from damaging. If you’re moving bigger items like large dressers, queen and king-sized beds, couches, dining room table sets, and things like that, you need to rent the appropriate-sized box truck.

Assuming you’re taking most of your items with you, there’s an easy way to calculate the size of the box truck you should rent.

Moving Truck Size

It’s very common for homeowners to underestimate the size of moving truck they need. This often leads to additional charges on their debit or credit cards as a result of going over their mileage limits. You can avoid unnecessary trips to the old location by doing a simple estimate based on the size of your home.

Factor In the Number of Rooms

Using this system to estimate what size moving truck you’ll need should leave you with plenty of space to load everything in one trip.

One-bedroom apartment or house: 10-16 foot truck

Two-bedroom apartment or house: 12-22 foot truck

Three-bedroom house: 16-22 foot truck

Four or five-bedroom house: 22-26 foot truck

Suppose you have additional areas in or around the home that house additional items, such as a basement, attic, garage, or storage building. In that case, you can rent a trailer to pull behind the moving truck.

Turn the Utilities On Beforehand

There have been many occasions where homeowners prepare everything for the move perfectly. That is until they arrive at the new location only to remember they forgot to turn the utilities on. In some areas, utility companies can take several days to turn on new services or switch services from one homeowner to another.

If you want to avoid camping out at your new home, make it a point to call the utility company a week in advance to schedule your new services. When you have children, you might want to do the same with the television and internet services.

This is a great way to ensure your little ones are occupied while you and your spouse do the heavy lifting and set the new living space up. Bored children running around your new home while you’re trying to move everything can create quite a stressful environment.

Plan the Layout

Plan the layout of your new home before moving day arrives. It’s not a bad idea to make a little diagram of all the rooms in the home, and create a draft of where you want everything situated.

Sort and Pack by Room

One of the best ways to add convenience to your move is by sorting and packing everything based on the rooms everything will go in. Load the truck by room; that way unloading in will go smooth. You can place the items in boxes according to how they’re sorted, then efficiently unpack from there.

If you have children, you might want to consider unpacking their rooms first. This will keep them occupied while you work on the rest of the house. This will give them a chance to decorate their own rooms as well.

Large Items Last

We’ve found the most efficient way to load the moving truck is by placing the smaller items and boxes first. This is usually how the house will be broken down, anyway. Box your small items and label them, and place them near the front of the truck.

Load the larger items in last near the back of the truck. This way, you can unload your couches, dressers, and larger items that will contain most of the small, boxed items. The more significant pieces of furniture will dictate where the smaller items go, anyway.

Using this method of loading and unloading will prevent confusion and issues with unorganized items and furniture.

Remember, doing things ahead of time when you move is the best way to avoid stress. The last thing you want is to be overwhelmed with important tasks all at once close to your moving date.

Take a deep breath, plan ahead, and leave yourself plenty of space. These simple rules will lead to a successful and stress-free move!