Planning Your Next Trip to New York in 2020

It may seem like travel restrictions will last forever, but eventually, we’ll all be able to return to our favorite places and discover new ones. If you’re looking forward to a trip to New York when the rules allow, there are lots of attractions and venues you’ll want to consider during your visit.

1. Broadway/Times Square

Perhaps one of the most popular places to visit in New York is Broadway. Known for its theaters, Broadway always has a choice of shows to suit everyone’s tastes. Tony Award-Winning Broadway producer, Louise Gund has produced six in total; inspired by her passion for the theatre. If you share this same passion, then taking in a Broadway show during your visit to New York is an enjoyable way to support the theater, following recent difficult changes, which have dramatically affected the arts.

No trip to New York is complete without a visit to Times Square. Experience first-hand the bustle of everyday life and feel what it’s like to immerse yourself in the culture. Whether you prefer to shop, take in the music from street buskers or experience the range of food on offer to suit all appetites, there is always something happening. Madame Tussauds New York, Hard Rock Cafe, LOL Times Square Comedy Club, and Edison Ballroom are just some of the places you’ll find there.

2. Empire State Building

A visit to the Empire State Building is another must-have experience, providing you don’t have a phobia of heights. From the observation deck, you’ll be able to see as far as 80 miles on a clear day. The view (and the height) is exhilarating. In winter, the heat lamps will keep the chill away as you overlook New York from the one of a kind open-air conservatory. Even if looking down from such great heights isn’t your thing, you can still visit the Empire State Building Museum.

3. Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty is well-known throughout the world and is recommended to see in person. If you’ve never been fortunate enough to visit New York before, the statue is a must-see. Not only can you see the symbol of freedom and democracy – but you can visit the museum to see artifacts, experience interactive exhibits, and learn about the history behind the Statue of Liberty and the artifacts.

4. Central Park

Central Park is always worth a visit, and it’s easy to lose track of time while there. The two-hour guided bike tours are the perfect way to ensure you don’t miss any of the highlights. The park has been the location for various movie scenes, including Ghostbusters, Home Alone 2, Enchanted, When Harry Met Sally and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Perfect for any movie fanatic to recall their favorite scenes.

For fans of Alice in Wonderland, you can visit the 11ft bronze sculpture. It is part of the bike tour, or you can walk or take a carriage ride.

There is a Central Park Zoo for animal lovers, where you can see penguins, Japanese macaques, grizzly bears, red pandas, and snow leopards – just some of the animals housed there.

5. The Morgan Library

Although this may not be one of the top venues that typically attract the most tourists, the Morgan Library is well worth visiting. In addition to rare books and drawings, manuscripts, and other artifacts, the library has regular exhibitions, tours, educational talks, and concerts. Previous exhibitions include The Drawings of Al Taylor, and Charles Dickens a Christmas Carol in which the original manuscript was put on display. You can view some of the exhibitions online, but of course, it doesn’t compare to experiencing them in person.

6. Berlin Wall, Manhattan

A lesser-known attraction in New York is the Berlin Wall, or, more specifically, pieces of it. Some of the places you can find include Ripley’s Believe it or Not at Times Square and United Nations Park.

Life Underground, New York Subway

Unless you’re hiring a car, you’ll likely use the New York Subway to get around. If so, it’s worth keeping a watchful eye on the underground for artwork and sculptures. You might even spot the statue of an alligator wearing a shirt and tie.

7. Metropolitan Museum of Art

If life underground is enough to awaken the art lover in you, then you can visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is home to some of the world’s most famous pieces of work. With a range of exhibitions, events, and workshops, you’ll find something to inspire you and expand your knowledge. You can even book a tour if you prefer to learn more about the history of pieces of work you’re viewing.

8. Brooklyn Bridge

While you can drive across the bridge, you might prefer to use the wood plank walkway to walk or cycle across, as you take in the stunning views of Manhattan and the East River. Walking across the bridge can take around 60 minutes.

9. Carnegie Hall

Whatever music you prefer, Carnegie Hall has hosted scores of classical musicians and popular rock bands. You can find out more about the artists who have performed there by taking the tour. Or you can see the latest line-up and jump right in by booking tickets for a concert.

10. Radio City Music Hall

Another legendary music venue with a history and reputation for delivering big-name singers, bands, and events is Radio City Music Hall. Not only does it host the latest musicians but is also the regular venue used for The Tony Awards and The Grammy Awards. You may never get to attend those, but you can book tickets for your favorite acts and walk on the same ground where some of the biggest names in entertainment have walked.

Although not everything mentioned here is currently open, hopefully, all of these places will reopen again soon and will need your support when they do. With so much to do, you may as well start planning while you wait.