9 Best Places to Visit in Egypt

Popularly known for its rich history and many ancient treasures, Egypt has a lot of beautiful places you definitely want to visit– the refreshing beaches, big desserts, pyramids, River Nile, and many more amazing locations and historical structures.

If you’ve decided to go on an adventure and you’ve chosen Egypt, you’ve chosen one of the most interesting destinations.

Let’s tell you about some of the best places you should visit before leaving your Egypt trip with TravelVerse.

1. Pyramids Of Giza

No doubt, Egypt is popularly known for its numerous majestic pyramids. While the country has over 100 pyramids, the Pyramids of Giza stand out as a must-visit. The pyramids of Giza are not only the largest pyramids but also some of the oldest pyramids. They are the last surviving pyramids on the list of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

For years, these ancient pyramids on the borders of Cairo’s wide desert have been a breathtaking sight– an indisputable attraction of any journey to Egypt.

While you visit the pyramids of Giza, never forget to visit the Great Sphinx.

The great Sphinx –a sculpture of a mythical creature that has a human head and lion body– is a sight you don’t want to miss.

2. Temple Of Philae

To many people, the Temple of Philae is not just beautiful but the most beautiful spot in Egypt. The temple is dedicated to a goddess called Isis. You should see how the temple shines at night in brilliant and attractive colors. According to historians, the last hydrographs were written in the Temple of Philae. The temple sits on a small island not far from the Aswan High Dam.

3. Aswan

Think of a refreshingly cool atmosphere in a very serene place. It sounds like the perfect place to relax, right? You have just imagined what Aswan is like; a town on the Nile’s sweeping bends. Aswan is the most peaceful place in all of Egypt, surrounded by colorful dunes that fit the atmosphere and make you want to stare for long. Aswan is a top place in many Egypt Trips planned by excellent travel agencies.

4. The Nile River

Whatever you do, never miss out on a cruise on the River Nile on your Egypt trip. The Nile River is one of the major attractions in Egypt, and a cruise on it is one of the best things to experience! You get to enjoy a good view of some main attractions like the Temples of Kom Ombo and Edfu’s Temple of Horus, two of the main attractions while on the river cruise.

Although they may not be as luxurious as large boats, feluccas are one of the best methods to cruise the Nile River.

5. White Desert National Park

We’ve listed Temples, pyramids, the Nile, and the most serene town. But that’s not all Egypt has to offer. Another beautiful place you should visit is the White Desert National Park, located in the Western Desert. The park is about 500km from Cairo. You will see large white rock formations around the park. The rocks are like chalks and were created through erosion by wind and sand. As you travel around the desert filled with chalk rocks, you can also camp overnight to enjoy the view for as long as you want.

6. Dendera Temple Complex

There are many temples in Egypt, and it may be difficult to narrow down your choices. The Dendera Temple Complex is one of Egypt’s best-preserved temples. Despite the fact that many similar temples have been destroyed over time, Dendera temple contains several beautiful paintings and zodiac renditions. The temple was built to honour ‘Hathor,’ the goddess of love, motherhood, fertility, dance, and music. The complex is located in the governorate of Qena. It is unquestionably the best place to visit in the Land of the Pharaohs.

7. Abu Simbel

This UNESCO-protected site in Aswan is a breathtaking sight to behold. This location is not only fantastic for history buffs, but it is also an architectural masterpiece. Visitors frequently become engrossed in the beauty of the finely decorated interiors and the beautiful paintings on the walls. To prevent the site from disappearing, UNESCO relocated it in 1964.This action was taken in response to the Aswan Dam’s overflow. Today, visitors marvel at the statues of Ramses II and other large carvings that have been masterfully curated to leave a lasting impression on every visitor as one of Egypt’s most historically rich places to visit.

8. Islamic Cairo

Islamic Cairo, as the name suggests, refers to the area of the Capital District that is densely packed with mosques. It contains several monuments from several centuries ago. If you want to see classic preserved Islamic architecture with narrow lanes and a picturesque feel, this is the place to go. Islamic Cairo combines modern and traditional design and aesthetics. There are a few small workshops with artisans working on locally made items. Ceramics, textiles, spices, perfumes, and many other items are available in the area. It is without a doubt one of the best places to visit in Egypt.

9. Horus Temple

After discussing the tourist attractions in Luxor, it is time to discuss one or two wonderful and best places to visit in Aswan, one of which is the Horus temple. The Temple of Horus, located in Edfu, is regarded as the most impressive and fascinating of all the temples along the Nile in both Aswan and Luxor. Because the Temple of Horus is not as old as the other temples along the Nile, almost all of its structures and designs can still be seen easily, allowing tourists to see some additional details that have vanished from older structures due to erosion.

These are some places you should tour when you pay a visit to Egypt. Enjoy different attractions and make memories as you explore these beautiful places.