People’s Choice Awards 2019 Nomination, Telecast, Possible Winners

Every year several tv shows & movies are released in the theaters & to honor the best movies, tv shows, actors, movies from different categories.
Now, that, we are close to the 4th quarter of 2019, soon on the 10th of November, we will have the live telecast of People’s choice awards. The nominations of this year’s people’s choice awards are already announced on the official website along with the #Hashtags for the voting. So, in this post, I will provide all the nominations, possible winners & voting procedure of the upcoming award show.
When the People’s Choice Awards 2019 will telecast?
45th edition of E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 will broadcast live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. The award show will go live on Sunday, November 10 at 9P ET/PT. However, the red carpet will kick off at 7P ET/PT.
Now, as far as last year’s People’s Choice Awards are concerned, the telecast of the award show reached 4.1 Million total viewers. Out of them, 1.8 Million were adults between the age of 18-49.
The show will go live on E!, Bravo, Universo, USA Network, & SYFY.
People’s choice awards 2019 Nominations
Here’s the complete list of nominations from 42 different categories. Use this long list of nomination to vote for your favorites & see them winning People’s Choice Awards 2019.
#TheMovie of 2019
- Us
- Captain Marvel
- The Lion King
- Avengers: Endgame
- Toy Story 4
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
People’s Choice Awards 2019 Possible Winner: Avengers: Endgame
#TheAction Movie of 2019
- Avengers: Endgame
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Captain Marvel
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Shazam!
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Dark Phoenix
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
People’s Choice Awards 2019 Possible Winner: Avengers Endgame
#TheComedy Movie of 2019
- The Upside
- Yesterday
- The Hustle
- Men in Black: International
- Long Shot
- Little
- Good Boys
- Murder Mystery
People’s Choice Awards 2019 Possible Winner: Long Shot
#TheDrama Movie of 2019
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
- Five Feet Apart
- Glass
- Us
- Triple Frontier
- After
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
People’s Choice Awards 2019 Possible Winner: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
#TheFamily Movie of 2019
- Toy Story 4
- The Lion King
- Aladdin
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
People’s Choice Awards 2019 Possible Winner: Toy Story 4
#TheMale Movie Star of 2019
- Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
- Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
- Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Will Smith, Aladdin
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
- Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
People’s Choice Awards 2019 Possible Winner: Robert Downey Jr.
#TheFemale Movie Star of 2019
- Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
- Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
- Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
- Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
- Lupita Nyong’o, Us
- Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
People’s Choice Awards 2019 Possible Winner: Jennifer Aniston
#TheDrama Movie Star of 2019
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
- Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
- Lupita Nyong’o, Us
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Sarah Paulson, Glass
- Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
People’s Choice Awards 2019 Possible Winner: Leonardo DiCaprio
#TheComedy Movie Star of 2019
- Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
- Kevin Hart, The Upside
- Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
- Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
- Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
- Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
- Mindy Kaling, Late Night
- Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
People’s Choice Awards 2019 Possible Winner: Kevin Hart
#TheAction Movie Star of 2019
- Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
- Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
- Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
- Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
- Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
#TheShow of 2019
- Game of Thrones
- WWE Raw
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- The Big Bang Theory
- Riverdale
- This Is Us
- Grey’s Anatomy
#TheDrama Show of 2019
- Grey’s Anatomy
- This Is Us
- Chicago P.D.
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- Big Little Lies
- Riverdale
- The Walking Dead
#TheComedy Show of 2019
- The Big Bang Theory
- Saturday Night Live
- Modern Family
- The Good Place
- Grown-ish
- Veep
- Orange Is the New Black
- Schitt’s Creek
#TheReality Show of 2019
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Queer Eye
- Bachelor in Paradise
- Vanderpump Rules
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
#TheCompetition Show of 2019
- American Idol
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- America’s Got Talent
- The Masked Singer
- The Bachelor
- The Voice
- The Bachelorette
- The Challenge
#TheMale TV Star of 2019
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
- Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- KJ Apa, Riverdale
#TheFemale TV Star of 2019
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
- Camila Mendes, Riverdale
- Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
#TheDrama TV Star of 2019
- Zendaya, Euphoria
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
- Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
#TheComedy TV Star of 2019
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Bell, The Good Place
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
- Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
- Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
#TheDaytime Talk Show of 2019
- The View
- Red Table Talk
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- The Wendy Williams Show
- Live With Kelly and Ryan
- Today
- Good Morning America
- The Real
#TheNighttime Talk Show of 2019
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
#TheCompetition Contestant of 2019
- Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
- Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
- Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent
- T-Pain, The Masked Singer
- Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
- Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
- Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
- Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul’s Drag Race
#TheReality TV Star of 2019
- Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
#TheBingeworthy Show of 2019
- Game of Thrones
- Orange Is the New Black
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- The Umbrella Academy
- Queer Eye
- Outlander
- 13 Reasons Why
- Stranger Things
#TheSci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019
- Stranger Things
- Shadowhunters
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Supernatural
- The Flash
- The Umbrella Academy
- Arrow
- The 100
#TheMale Artist of 2018
- Shawn Mendes
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Drake
- Travis Scott
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Bad Bunny
#TheFemale Artist of 2019
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Cardi B
- Halsey
- Billie Eilish
- Miley Cyrus
- Camila Cabello
- P!nk
#TheGroup of 2019
- Jonas Brothers
- BTS
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Panic! At The Disco
- CNCO
- Imagine Dragons
- The Chainsmokers
- BLACKPINK
#TheAlbum of 2019
- Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
- Free Spirit, Khalid
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish
- Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
- Happiness Begins, Jonas Brothers
- 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
- Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD
- Lover, Taylor Swift
#TheSong of 2019
- “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
- “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
- “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Talk,” Khalid
- “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
- “Dancing With a Stranger,” Sam Smith, Normani
- “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
- “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
#TheCountry Artist of 2019
- Luke Combs
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
#TheLatin Artist of 2019
- Daddy Yankee
- Anuel AA
- Maluma
- Karol G
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Natti Natasha
- Becky G
#TheMusic Video of 2019
- “Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee & Snow
- “ME!,” Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
- “Kill This Love,” BLACKPINK
- “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
- “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
- “Boy With Luv,” BTS feat. Halsey
- “Dancing With a Stranger,” Sam Smith, Normani
- “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
#TheConcert Tour of 2019
- BTS: Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
- Lady Gaga: Enigma
- Ariana Grande: Sweetener
- P!nk: Beautiful Trauma
- Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods
- Jennifer Lopez: It’s My Party
- Cher: Here We Go Again Tour
- BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK 2019 World
#TheSocial Star of 2019
- Emma Chamberlain
- The Dolan Twins
- David Dobrik
- Rickey Thompson
- The Ace Family
- Shane Dawson
- Liza Koshy
- Tana Mongeau
#TheBeauty Influencer of 2019
- James Charles
- Nikita Dragun
- NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager
- Jeffree Star
- RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin
- Desi Perkins
- Jackie Aina
- Bretman Rock
#TheSocial Celebrity of 2019
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Miley Cyrus
- Kim Kardashian West
- Cardi B
- Shawn Mendes
- Justin Bieber
#TheAnimal Star of 2019
- Jiffpom
- Doug the Pug
- Nala Cat
- Tuna the Chiweenie
- Juniper the Fox
- Shinjiro Ono – Marutaro
- tecuaniventura
- Lil BUB
#TheComedy Act of 2019
- Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
- Joe Rogan, Joe Rogan Show
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
- Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah Tour
- Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
- Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing
- Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings…Your Welcome
- Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
#TheStyle Star of 2019
- Kim Kardashian West
- Rihanna
- Celine Dion
- Lady Gaga
- Gigi Hadid
- Cardi B
- Jennifer Lopez
- Harry Styles
#TheGame Changer of 2019
- LeBron James, NBA — charity
- Megan Rapinoe, U.S. women’s soccer — equal pay
- Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams in Wimbledon debut
- Drew Brees surpassed Peyton Manning’s record as NFL’s career passing yardage leader
- Alex Morgan, U.S. women’s soccer — equal pay
- Stephen Curry, NBA — charity
- Serena Williams Charity and female empowerment
- Simone Biles’ historic and first female triple-double and sixth all-around title
#ThePop Podcast of 2019
- Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness
- Armchair Expert Podcast With Dax Shepard
- Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe
- Whine Down With Jana Kramer
- Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown With Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
- Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
- WTF With Marc Maron
- The Joe Rogan Experience
