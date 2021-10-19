People are Getting Threads Inserted Under Their Skin to Look Younger and Here’s how it Works

It’s hard to feel confident when you’re not looking your best. That doesn’t mean that you have to jump under the knife and get a full on surgical procedure, though. Many people are beginning to turn away from surgical procedures as the development of minimally invasive procedures has continued to grow.

PDO threads are a newer, non surgical way to give yourself a facelift in your desired treatment area without all of the pain and recovery time associated with other methods. This new thread lift technique has been used by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Gisele Bundchen, Miranda Kerr and more for years now, not only for a non surgical face lift, but because it can be used to give them those coveted fox eyes it seems everyone is trying to achieve.

On top of its non surgical nature, this treatment can be carried out in the comfort of a medical spa such as Dr. Schwarzburg’s MiracleFace Medspa, which is one of the few that has mastered this complicated procedure, as it is still fairly new in the United States.

Here is some more information on PDO threads, how they work, and different ways they can be used to help you reach your aesthetic goals!

How do PDO threads work?

As we age, our skin loses elasticity and volume. The PDO thread lift is a minimally invasive procedure that can help you regain the youthful appearance of your face by tightening the skin and lifting sagging tissues. This treatment has been featured in many magazines for its effectiveness at restoring a more youthful appearance to patients’ faces. However, it does have some risks associated with it as well – check out this link to learn more about side effects associated with PDO threads.

PDO threads are specially designed with barbs so that when they are inserted under your skin, you will immediately notice an improvement in the quality and texture of your skin’s surface. In addition, these particular threads can remain safely embedded for up to three months before they dissolve and leave traces of collagen to maintain the lifted and tightened result.

The procedure is minimally invasive and does not require any kind of incisions or stitches to be made on the skin. However, it also only provides short-term results that may need to be repeated every one or two years in order to maintain a youthful appearance.

What areas can PDO threads treat?

PDO threads in the face are more popular than other regions of the body, though they can be used for a non surgical butt lift and other areas below the neck. The PDO thread process reduces fine lines and wrinkles on your face, such as nasolabial folds, also called smile lines, that are formed between your nose and lips. These lines and folds are formed due to years of constant muscle contractions along with gravity pulling down at certain areas more than others. Over time, this leaves us with lines and wrinkles, as well as loose skin, ultimately creating deep-set furrows and jowls, often found around mouth corners if not treated appropriately by either Botox or dermal filler injections alone.

PDO threads are thin, fine threads that lift the skin to eliminate lines, wrinkles, and sagging. There are three types of PDO threads all of which serve different purposes. Barbed threads are designed to lift loose or lax tissue around your face, as the barbs keep the threads and skin in place. Smooth threads work best when targeting lines under eyes as well as lip area because they stimulate collagen production without creating too much tension, for a softer result appropriate to eliminate very fine lines. Twisted threads can be used under the eyes and in more hollow areas to create additional volume where volume has been lost.

The signs of aging are not just limited to the face. As we age, we lose collagen and elastin in our skin which causes sagging and wrinkles all over the body. While Botox is a great option for many people looking to reduce their fine lines and wrinkles, it can be expensive and painful due to the injections required. Surgical face lifts require incisions, scarring, and surgical downtime, which is all avoided with PDO threads. Local anesthesia is used in the treatment area to prevent discomfort, but will not require a full on surgical procedure.

PDO threads (Polydioxanone) are a treatment method that uses tiny microfilaments made from medical grade polymer fibers to tighten up your skin by lifting areas where collagen has been lost such as in your neck, jawline, décolletage area (chest), arms, thighs, buttocks, and more.

Eyebrows are important for framing your face, but most people can’t grow them. While you can always pencil in your brows or use temporary tattoos to create the illusion of fuller brows, a PDO thread lift may be a better way to achieve that arched eyebrow look. PDO threads are an easy and affordable way to get permanent results with no down time. The process is quick and simple too – all it takes is one visit to our office where we’ll insert the hair-like fibers into each eyebrow hair follicle using a sterile needle. Because these hairs will be growing from within your own skin you won’t have any irritation on top of the skin like other procedures cause.

Though there are many different options available, if you’re looking for an easy way to achieve the look that will give you that extra lift without having surgery, then PDO threads may be just what you need. The quality with this treatment has shown in studies conducted by doctors who recommend them for both men and women looking younger without having surgery. In addition, PDO threads can be used on various treatment areas including the face and body. They are also not necessarily only for people with loose skin. As mentioned above, even younger celebrities get them inserted for eyebrow and fox eye lifts. Depending on your desired result, be sure to consult with an experienced physician who knows whether you are a candidate for the treatment so you can achieve your desired look.